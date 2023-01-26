I don’t know what I expected from “The Son,” (Florian Zeller, “The Father”) but I was disappointed. Besides the movie’s poor execution and shallow script, I was let down by its wasted potential. The plot was conceptually intriguing and had the chance to send a powerful message with an emotional gut-punch. For a movie centered around mental health, the director could have taken many angles to raise awareness on suicide and depression. Instead, viewers are given minimal insight into the mind of Nicholas (Zen McGrath, “Red Dog: True Blue”), who suffers from depression, leaving me confused and wanting more context. The movie jumps right into the drama and plot with little to no explanation of Nicholas’s condition. What contributed to his poor mental state? What was going on inside his head? Why couldn’t he talk to his parents about it?

While the film is called “The Son,” the story is told from the perspective of Nicholas’s father, Peter (Hugh Jackman, “Reminiscence”), leaving none of my questions about Nicholas answered. After struggling to live with his mother, Nicholas decides to move in with his father’s new family. Their relationship is put to the test as they struggle to connect after living apart for so long. A prequel to Zeller’s “The Father,” this movie fails to reach the height of its predecessor due to its inability to dive deep into the protagonist’s mind.

The film tries to show how a teen’s poor mental health can strain relationships with his parents and leave the parents feeling helpless. So much could have been done to accomplish this mission and increase the film’s impact: filming from the perspective of the son, getting into the history of his mental health, examining the history of their father-son relationship. The ending was crushing, but it didn’t send a message. The story was tragic but there was no point. I had hoped the film would get inside Nicholas’s mind, deeply explore his mental battle and leave viewers with more of an emotional message. But, it never came close.

The film barely brushes the surface of Nicholas and Peter’s complicated relationship, and everything (the performances, directing and storytelling) seems to be done half-heartedly. The only exception is Jackman, who gave the strongest performance possible while confined to a shallow script. Aside from his compensatory performance, the acting feels poor due to the obvious, cliché dialogue that at times made me cringe. As the old saying goes, show don’t tell. It’s very evident Nicholas is not doing well, but I could have figured that out through his actions alone.

Despite the surface-level dialogue and father-son relationship, some scenes gave me hope. Flashbacks of Peter and Nicholas in years prior showed how happy they used to be. It felt bittersweet, jumping from nostalgic happiness to hopeless tension. Yet the infrequency of these scenes diminished their raw impact. Had the film included snippets from throughout their lives and gradually showed the fall of their relationship, it would have been much more intriguing than the repetition of arguments and hatred. While heartbreaking, the final scene lacked the inner dialogue necessary to make it insightful. It felt like it was filmed from the perspective of an outsider looking in, giving us little sense of the hurt coming from the characters’ actions.

This movie missed a huge opportunity to raise awareness for mental health. Documenting a “sad” story is not enough to resonate with an audience; Zeller told this story from the wrong angle, choosing to avoid internal emotion and focus primarily on the anger permeating their relationship. The story had the potential to be moving, but the script and execution made the events on the screen feel staged. There are many weird, silent moments, and the poor dialogue and cinematography leave little potential for the acting. As impressive as Hugh Jackman’s acting skills are, he couldn’t save this movie. I walked out of the theater disappointed, frustrated and thinking about what could have been.

