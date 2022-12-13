🎵On the Sixth Day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

6. Films a-making

5. SPOOORTS FIIILMS

4. Classic Flicks

3. Nature Docs

2. Biopics

And a Genre New for Me.

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-Advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: The documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared 12 documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Christmas Eve.

Day Six: Films a-making

If you have made it to day six of this godforsaken list, I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say you’re a pretty big fan of movies. I can respect that. But what are your thoughts on movies about movies?

That’s right, it’s time to get meta. Filmmaking documentaries (not to be confused with documentary filmmaking), reside in a cinematic limbo, attempting to craft a film valuable enough to live on beyond the no man’s land of a hidden DVD extras menu, but not so esoteric that they lose connection to the source material itself.

Edited together by Fax Bahr and George Hickenlooper and filmed by Eleanor Coppola on the set of “Apocalypse Now” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1979), “Hearts of Darkness, A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse,” avoids that pitfall by focusing not on the madness of war but on the madness of the filming environment. Shot in the Philippines in the late ’70s, Coppola & his crew were treated to the tropical nightmare they expected to only show up on film. From monsoons to disease to the fact that the Filipino government confiscated the helicopters Coppola was using to shoot the film, “Hearts of Darkness” manages to capture the full lightning-in-a-bottle production that was “Apocalypse Now.”

At least “Apocalypse Now” was released in time, in spite of the filming environment, which is more than writer-director Terry Gilliam (“Brazil”) could say in Louis Pepe and Keith Fulton’s 2002 doc “Lost in La Mancha,” which chronicled Gilliam’s futile effort to insert a modern-day twist into literary classic “Don Quixote.” Despite an initially promising concept, Gilliam’s film was derailed by once-in-a-century thunderstorms, a nearby U.S. army base and actor Jean Rochefort’s herniated disc. Following “La Mancha”’s chronicling of Gilliam’s failure, he tried thrice more to create his dream Quixote adaptation, finally succeeding in 2018’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” which might be less of a “movie” per se and more of an emotional catharsis for Gilliam.

One film that couldn’t even get delayed into a release was “Jodorowsky’s Dune” (Frank Pavich, 2013). Following famed director Alexander Jodorowsky’s failed ’80s attempt to turn what is to many the greatest sci-fi novel of all time into a silver-screen production, “Jodorowsky’s Dune” tackles the theme that most filmmaking documentaries inevitably do: ambition. Working with painter Salvador Dalí and cartoonist Jean Giraud, Jodorowsky was determined to create not just a film but a daunting, 14-hour epic filled with impossible shots and absurdist visuals. Of course, this madness could never have been greenlit, leaving Jodorowsky to succumb to the mountain of his own ambition, unable to overcome his own burden of dreams.

Speak of the devil, that brings us to my pick for day six: Les Blank’s peer into Werner Herzog’s mind in “Burden of Dreams” (1982). In 1982, Herzog released “Fitzcarraldo,” the story of Brian Fitzgerald (Klaus Kinski, “Aguirre, The Wrath of God”), an aspiring rubber baron who is desperate to grab any unclaimed rubber left in Peru. Fitzgerald plans to use this rubber to build enough wealth to accomplish his dream: the construction of an opera house in deep Peru. To ship the rubber out, he must move the ship meant to carry it out of the Amazon, over a mountain and back into the Amazon on the other side. Did I mention this took place in the early 1900s? In attempting this fool’s errand, Fitzgerald, (called Fitzcarraldo by the Peruvians) invited torture, anguish and disease into the minds of himself and all those accompanying him.

What does this have to do with the documentary? Being an outrageously stubborn German filmmaker, Herzog decided that using a set, miniatures or any camera tricks would be deceitful. Instead, he did exactly what Fitzcarraldo did and lugged a whole ass ship up a mountain in Peru in monsoon season using 1900s technology. In doing so, Herzog invited the same torture, anguish and disease into the minds of himself and all of his own crew.

Unfortunately for Herzog, he had one issue that Fitzcarraldo had not. While Jason Robards (“All the President’s Men”) initially signed on to portray Fitzcarraldo, he was forced to leave the set due to stomach disease and was replaced by the infamous Klaus Kinski. If you have never heard of Kinski, there are two things you need to know: First, he was one of his generation’s finest actors, and second, he was most likely possessed by Satan. Outbursts, demands, pouts, tantrums, swearing, punching and weeping were all weapons in the arsenal of the evilest man in Peru circa 1982. If you want a sneak peek at the hell that Kinski made of the already desolate shooting environment, check out this meltdown. Things got so bad that the chief of the tribe Herzog was using as extras offered to kill Kinski on Herzog’s behalf.

Oh, and let me return to the steamship in the room. Herzog forced his crew to lift a boat up a mountain. This is a task that, according to Herzog’s own script, is hard enough to invoke madness within you.

The magic of “Burden of Dreams” isn’t in watching freak weather, disease or even Kinski go bananas. It’s watching Herzog perfectly recreate his own film, from theme to setting with painstaking detail, with himself as the subject. It’s watching Blank, someone uninvolved with the hard labor of the shoot, become inflamed by Herzog’s stubbornness. At its core, this documentary’s magic is in letting us watch a man fall to his knees and grovel in the pursuit of artistry while filming a fictional man fall to his knees and grovel in the pursuit of artistry.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.