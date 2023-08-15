Aren’t our modern lives a bit too … puritan? I mean, spending each and every day trying to follow all these rules and regulations and do’s and don’ts and faux pas and unwritten mandates found in that social contract we were all forced to sign — you know, it really just gets tiring. After spending the day acting as virtuously as physically possible, it’s only right to get home, kick your feet up and get sinful. Post a selfie. Rob a bank. Fuck your ex. Slash your neighbor’s tires. Eat human flesh. KILL! EVERYONE! NOW!

Or, uh, maybe don’t do any of that actually. That would probably ruin your life. Let’s leave the debauchery to the professionals and have Hollywood take care of things for us. And, to make your life a little easier, your favorite publication is here to give a tour through the seven most deadly sins of all. Is that something in your pocket, or are you just happy to read The Michigan Daily? It’s time to put the Sin back in Cinema and celebrate the little things that make us human. Welcome to The Seven Deadly Cines.

— Rami Mahdi, Daily Arts Writer

“Sometimes there’s a man, well, he’s the man for his time ’n place, he fits right in there — and that’s The Dude, in Los Angeles … and even if he’s a lazy man, and The Dude was certainly that — quite possibly the laziest in Los Angeles County.”

No doubt, throughout our Seven Deadly Sins series, most of our focus will be on characters that, even if endearing or empathetic in some respects, are evil. A bitter real-life tech billionaire or a ruthless oil baron are easy targets for this series as their sins are their downfalls, the aspects of their personalities that make them evil. So for the sin of sloth, I wanted to look at … well I won’t say a hero, cause what’s a hero? But I wanted to look at a character that embodies one of these sins as a virtue, where actions counter to the typically sinful behavior actually cause everything to go wrong.

The irony of The Dude (Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”) being the perfect embodiment of one of the seven deadly sins is that in the aftermath of “The Big Lebowski’s” release, the character became a religious figure. Dudeism is an actual organized religion, and The Dude is their Jesus. The parallels aren’t that far-fetched: sandals, robes, beard, long hair. In an increasingly nonreligious world, as an alternative to any actual religious figures, The Dude truly is the man for his time and place.

Sloth is typically known as the sin of laziness, but I think with respect to “The Big Lebowski,” sloth would be better defined as the sin of inaction. The Dude is a ’60s hippie burnout who, in the aftermath of the New Left’s failure to make all the changes they wanted to see in this country, felt the only way to keep going was to stop trying to change things that were out of his control. Setting the film during the Gulf War gives the viewer a better sense of how much The Dude’s worldview has changed over the last 20-30 years. In his younger days, U.S. military conflict in the Middle East likely would have had him occupying government buildings. But now, seeing former president George H.W. Bush’s face talking about Saddam Hussein’s aggression fills him with complete apathy. In fact, he even reuses the “this aggression will not stand” line later for his own benefit when trying to get compensation for his rug from the other Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston, “Blazing Saddles”).

And by all accounts, this inaction towards the world outside of himself seems to be good for him. The Dude seems happy with his life as it stands. It’s only when he decides to take action against the burglars who pee on his rug by getting involved with the other Lebowski’s “kidnapped” wife problem that his life gets turned upside down. Had The Dude not taken action to seek retribution for his desecrated rug, he never would have been approached for help in delivering the ransom money to get the “kidnapped” Bunny Lebowski (Tara Reid, “American Pie”) back and gotten involved with Jackie Treehorn (Ben Gazzara, “Road House”) and the nihilists, ultimately leading to the destruction of his car and to Donny’s (Steve Buscemi, “Fargo”) death of a heart attack during a fight with the nihilists.

All of this chaos, pain and grief that has been brought into The Dude’s life have occurred because, for apparently the first time in decades, The Dude actually decided to take action. He went against his nature. He abandoned sloth for what is supposed to be virtuous behavior. You could make the argument that he actually abandons sloth for a different sin, greed, only taking action because he desired more than he had (another rug, more money from the Big Lebowski). But those only become goals (if someone like The Dude can even have goals) after his friend Walter (John Goodman, “Barton Fink”), convinces him that compensation isn’t only what The Dude wants, it’s what he deserves. Even so, the way each of these sins is portrayed in the film suggests that greed brings negative consequences, but sloth brings happiness.

The Dude is at his happiest when he isn’t doing anything. He is at his happiest when he’s just going about his business, doing what he wants — drinking White Russians and bowling. At the end of the film, in the aftermath of all the chaos the last few days in his life have brought, the only way The Dude knows how to work through it all is to just let it be. “The Dude abides,” he says in his final line. His ethos, an ethos that is very much in line with the sin of sloth, is to just go with the flow and let things happen. The Dude is happier following this ethos, and so it’s no wonder that so many who saw the film came away intuitively thinking of sloth not as a sin, but as a virtue.

