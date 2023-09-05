Aren’t our modern lives a bit too … puritan? I mean, spending each and every day trying to follow all these rules and regulations and do’s and don’ts and faux pas and unwritten mandates found in that social contract we were all forced to sign — you know, it really just gets tiring. After spending the day acting as virtuously as physically possible, it’s only right to get home, kick your feet up and get sinful. Post a selfie. Rob a bank. Fuck your ex. Slash your neighbor’s tires. Eat human flesh. KILL! EVERYONE! NOW!

Or, uh, maybe don’t do any of that actually. That would probably ruin your life. Let’s leave the debauchery to the professionals and have Hollywood take care of things for us. And, to make your life a little easier, your favorite publication is here to give a tour through the seven most deadly sins of all. Is that something in your pocket, or are you just happy to read The Michigan Daily? It’s time to put the Sin back in Cinema and celebrate the little things that make us human. Welcome to the Seven Deadly Cines.

— Rami Mahdi, Daily Arts Writer

The State Theater’s late-night showing of “Blue Velvet” felt like watching a sex scene with your parents. That is, a two-hour sex scene in a world where sexual blackmail prevails, women are held captive by drug-addled perverts and a young boy discovers his sexuality in a Freudian, psychosexual nightmare. I don’t know who decided to play “Blue Velvet” at a respectable theater, but that person is one sick bastard.

“Blue Velvet” is one of the strangest coming-of-age tales ever created. When infamous director David Lynch (“Mulholland Drive”) released the film in 1986, it was initially rejected by several studios because of its aggressive, sexual, and, frankly, perverted content. Despite this initial trepidation, the film went on to achieve cult classic status and earned Lynch an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

I first watched “Blue Velvet” when I was 15 years old. I was transfixed by the opening scene. A camera travels down a royal blue sky dotted with fluffy white clouds and comes to rest on a white picket fence covered with luscious red roses. A smiling firefighter, a Dalmatian at his side, waves at the camera from a slow-moving fire truck. This is a land of serenity: Children safely cross the road, a man waters his green lawn and a woman sips a cup of tea while watching TV. As the camera movement slowly pans over characters smiling in slow motion, viewers can rest assured that in this place, normalcy trumps tyranny.

But things are not as they seem. Not five minutes later, the man falls into the mud, clutching his neck. The hose comes to rest at the man’s groin, obscenely shooting water into his dog’s mouth, sexual undertones obvious. As he lies prone on the ground, the camera travels down into the world’s underbelly. This is no longer a place of roses and tea. We dig into the ground, where carnivorous spiders burrow into the dirt and ants bite chunks from stringy brown leaves. This is the real world —a place of secrets confined deep in the Earth’s bowels.

I don’t know how “Blue Velvet” is supposed to make me feel. It’s so erotic and charged that it feels almost like Lynch is abusing the actors. Isabella Rossellini (“Death Becomes Her”) plays Dorothy, a battered woman blackmailed into sexual slavery by the sadistic Frank (Dennis Hopper, “Apocalypse Now”). Dorothy starts up her own sado-masochistic relationship with the clean-cut Jeffrey (Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”), who is ashamed of his feelings toward her but can’t control his urges. The scenes this trio — almost a love triangle — share are some of the most pornographic I have ever seen. Because we’re invited to see the contrast between the shiny facade and the dark underbelly, I always walk around in a slightly dazed state for days after seeing the movie. That smiling mailman in my neighborhood? The high school history teacher? The football coach? You may act nice, but I know what you really want.

There’s something so titillating about enjoying a movie like “Blue Velvet.” I’ve watched it many, many times over the years for the expert cinematography, but also for the wow factor. Wow — who let this on screen? When Dorothy, held captive by a sadist, grows to enjoy her submissive, masochistic role, I swoon. Jeffrey is forced to choose between his smiley crush (Laura Dern, “Jurassic Park”) and Dorothy, the lady of the night, and I get a twisted pleasure knowing who he wants. Frank, a drug addict and sexual pervert, acts as the ringleader in this sick game. He is a conductor, but also a teacher, giving Dorothy and Kyle permission to explore parts of themselves not acceptable in polite society.

Well, actually, David Lynch is the conductor. He’s the writer and director, so he’s the mastermind who delivered the script to the actors and orchestrated this sexual torment. But if you’re going to make actors beat and hump each other on screen, you should have a good reason. I don’t know if Lynch has one. Yes, the demonic ants underground symbolize the decaying belly of the real world. A young boy loses his innocence when he stumbles upon a druggy sex ring. Then what? The film is undoubtedly striking and aesthetically lush, but beyond superficial metaphors, what does it say? I’m not sure that “we are all sexual perverts at heart” is a compelling enough message for me to really love this movie.

“Blue Velvet” hasn’t left a legacy larger than the sexual equivalent of slapstick humor. It’s like tickling someone to make them laugh. Of course, they’re going to have a response, but that doesn’t make you a comedic genius. Comparing the film to “Mulholland Drive” — Lynch’s more mainstream film in which attraction also drives the plot — it’s obvious to me that what “Blue Velvet” has in raw energy, it lacks in a deep message. While in “Mulholland Drive,” sex is used as one component of a larger, nauseatingly beautiful relationship between two women, sex is the centerpiece of “Blue Velvet.” And to me, it feels like a cheap shock factor. Here’s Frank, high (literally) and mighty, breathing in an unknown substance while abusing his mistress. Here’s Dorothy, bruised and battered, forcing Kyle to undress at knifepoint. Then there’s me, feeling sick on my bed. What have I gained besides the persona of “edgy girl who’s such a film buff she watches BDSM sex movies in her free time”?

I shouldn’t have watched this movie at age 15. Five years later, I’m still not sure what it adds to my life. There’s a reason I go back to it again and again — certainly, it was a real moment in film history — but my love of its erotic content has been replaced by a feeling of concern for the actors. Who really lost their innocence: Jeffrey, the character, or Kyle, the actor who played him?

Exploring morbid fascination just to see where it leads will always be addicting. But for all of our sakes, maybe some things are better left in the bedroom.

