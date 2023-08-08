Aren’t our modern lives a bit too … puritan? I mean, spending each and every day trying to follow all these rules and regulations and do’s and don’ts and faux pas and unwritten mandates found in that social contract we were all forced to sign — you know, it really just gets tiring. After spending the day acting as virtuously as physically possible, it’s only right to get home, kick your feet up and get sinful. Post a selfie. Rob a bank. Fuck your ex. Slash your neighbor’s tires. Eat human flesh. KILL! EVERYONE! NOW! WELCOME TO HELL! WELCOME TO THE SEVEN! DEADLY! CINES!

“I want everything I’ve ever seen in the movies!” Leo Bloom (Gene Wilder, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”) exclaims as his greed explodes orgasmically in the form of the fountain at Lincoln Center.

“The Producers” looks at the sin of greed and takes it to its most absurd, comical lengths. The film follows broke Broadway producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”) and accountant Leo Bloom as they devise a scheme to produce the worst show ever made, have it flop and run off with a million dollars.

“Let us assume, just for the moment, that you are a dishonest man,” Leo tells Max before Max responds, “Assume away.” Max’s greed is such that he doesn’t even see it as greed. It’s not a sin to him. He’s simply doing what he feels he needs to get by. “It’s not cheating. It’s charity,” he says in reference to the $2,000 he spent on himself during the production of his latest flop.

But the two men’s greed gets out of hand very quickly when a greater sum of money is on the line. Over the course of the rest of the film, the idea of the million dollars blinds them to their rapidly degrading moral decency. Max scams thousands of little old ladies out of their money by seducing them, then selling 25,000% of the profits to a show that won’t make a cent. And then of course, there’s the “Springtime For Hitler” of it all.

In order to create a surefire flop, Max and Leo must find the most vile, repulsive, offensive show ever written. They find that in the form of “Springtime For Hitler,” a tragic story of an art school failure who rebounded and nearly led his nation to glory, written by a Nazi (Kenneth Mars, “Young Frankenstein”) living in New York after the war. After getting the rights to produce the play, Max doesn’t even care that the Nazi has asked them to wear armbands with swastika on them — happily parading down the street as Leo nervously tries to cover his arm. Leo, at least, still has the decency to tear the armband off, throw it in the trash and spit on it, but Max does the same in a very apathetic way. Taking a step further, the director they hire turns the play into a lavish musical, complete with a new happy ending where the Germans win the war. The audience reactions say it all.

But, greed being the sin that it is, Max and Leo must face the consequences of their actions. Only, they aren’t punished by somebody finding out about their greedy scheme. Instead, their plan backfires and the show ends up becoming the biggest hit on Broadway. Their desire for the million dollars is so great, they decide the only course of action they can take is to kill everyone in the theater by blowing it up. This, of course, also backfires, and they end up going to prison for their various crimes.

“The Producers” takes one more twist at the end, turning what could’ve been a simple “don’t be greedy” morality tale into a more profound statement on the nature of greed in our society — or as profound as one could find in a goofy Mel Brooks (“Young Frankenstein”) comedy. Even after being sent to prison, Max and Leo are still running their same scheme with a new show called “Prisoners of Love.” Greed persists, punishment be damned. Sending these leeches to jail doesn’t do anything. It doesn’t change who they are.

These punishments don’t actually do anything to dissuade people from being greedy, and American consumerist culture encourages people to want more than they have, no matter how much they already have. The sin of greed is ingrained in the core of every American from the moment they are born because that’s what our economy needs to fuel its insane desire for infinite growth. That greed is poisoning the entertainment business, which doesn’t need artists anymore — it needs endless creators of content who they can suck dry and toss aside once their usefulness has run its course. It needs producers.

Daily Arts Writer Mitchel Green can be reached at mitchgr@umich.edu.