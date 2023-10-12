Aren’t our modern lives a bit too … puritan? I mean, spending each and every day trying to follow all these rules and regulations and do’s and don’ts and faux pas and unwritten mandates found in that social contract we were all forced to sign — you know, it really just gets tiring. After spending the day acting as virtuously as physically possible, it’s only right to get home, kick your feet up and get sinful. Post a selfie. Rob a bank. Fuck your ex. Slash your neighbor’s tires.

Or, uh, maybe don’t do any of that actually. That would probably ruin your life. Let’s leave the debauchery to the professionals and have Hollywood take care of things for us. And, to make your life a little easier, your favorite publication is here to give a tour through the seven most deadly sins of all. Is that something in your pocket, or are you just happy to read The Michigan Daily? It’s time to put the Sin back in Cinema and celebrate the little things that make us human. Welcome to the Seven Deadly Cines.

Oompa Loompa, doompadee doo

Before I welcome you into the Chocolate Factory, let me ask you a question: What is Gluttony?

I’ve got a perfect puzzle for you

I recall discussing this riddle with the Film Beat at this series’ conception. Sloth, Wrath, Pride — all sins in their own domains of indolence, fury and arrogance — but what of Greed, Lust and Envy? Did they not all arise from avarice: the progenitor of desire, the desire for another’s flesh, the desire for what others possessed?

Envy is to covet and break the Tenth Commandment, Lust is to commit adultery and break the Seventh — so what about Gluttony? Is it just — as we asserted in our discussion as the series began — Greed but for food? Would its examination in cinema be, say, the myopic moralization of a man who martyrs himself through his multitudinous meals? Or is it the original desire, the sin on top of which all other sins are built?

Oompa Loompa, doompadee dee

My idea of Gluttony has changed since contemplating that riddle, especially in the context of the story that I intend to take a sizable bite into. The “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” book was originally published by Roald Dahl (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) in 1964, adapted by Mel Stuart (“The Mystery of Sleep”) into the film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder (“The Producers”) in 1971, then rebooted by Tim Burton (“Batman”) with its original title “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” starring Johnny Depp (“Jeanne du Barry”) in 2005. Differences aside, they all feature a tale I’m sure you’re familiar with: A winning group of children and adults are taken on a tour of Willy Wonka’s titular Chocolate Factory, and a child leaves after every successive factory level as punishment for indulging in their temptations.

If you are wise, you’ll listen to me

Augustus Gloop’s (Michael Bollner, Debut and Philip Wiegratz, “The Wild Chicks and Life”) voracious consumption of the Chocolate River condemns him to clog a tube that would have otherwise saved him from drowning. Violet Beauregarde’s (Denise Nickerson, “Dark Shadows” and AnnaSophia Robb, “Bridge to Terabithia”) arrogant attempt at Wonka’s three-course dinner gum causes her to inflate until she is literally as full of herself as she is figuratively and ready to burst. Veruca Salt (Julie Dawn Cole, “Poldark” and Julia Winter, “Dolphin Tale 2”) is sent straight to the hellfire of the garbage incinerator for her avaricious demand to possess Wonka’s animals. Mike Teavee’s (Paris Themmen, “Screenplay” and Jordan Fry, “Meet the Robinsons”) careless experimentation with Wonka’s teleportation renders him as small as the TV characters he’s spent his life glued to the couch watching.

What do you get when you guzzle down sweets?

Maybe you’re familiar with the fairly popular interpretation of the story in which each main character represents one of the seven deadly sins: Charlie Bucket’s (Peter Ostrum, “Role Model: Gene Wilder” and Freddie Highmore, “Finding Neverland”) powerful desire for the Golden Ticket represents Lust; Grandpa Joe’s (Jack Albertson, “The Poseidon Adventure” and David Kelly, “Waking Ned Devine”) constant commentary on the other contestants arise from Envy and Wonka’s punishments are his Wrath. But that doesn’t fit well, does it? Mike’s fetishization of violence — whether through television or video games — makes him a better fit for Wrath, yes? Veruca’s constant coveting of others’ possessions illustrates her Envy, does it not? And of course, the question I started with: what is Gluttony, that voracious beast that haunts every corner of the Chocolate Factory and all of modern civilization, threatening to consume it all completely?

Eating as much as an elephant eats?

No, Gluttony is not just the food and fat, not just Augustus Gloop and his gorging. I hope you’ve been able to guess by now where I’m going with this, with the ridiculous lengths to which sin is seen in the Chocolate Factory. In their caricatured flaws, the characters embody sin extrapolated to the extreme. Greed, Envy and Lust are to desire, covet and adulter. Gluttony is these sins in their ultimate indulgence.

What are you at, getting terribly fat?

Gluttony is a chocolate maker so prideful about his craft that he lays off and financially destroys an entire town just to keep his secrets. Gluttony is the modern Wonkas of the world consuming as much of the world’s clicks and capital as possible, whether they be of the MrBeast or Bezos variety — the oh-so-generous millionaires and billionaires that occasionally give their Golden Tickets of charity to feed their brand growth and entrench oppressive systems rather than change them.

Gluttony is taking a story that’s been adapted for film twice and for the stage twice again, planning a Netflix original animated series of the stories and then making a goddamn twink-ified/Once-ler-ified prequel that would make Roald Dahl fit to power a turbine in his grave — if not for the fact that if Warner Bros heard him, they would likely dig up and unnecessarily revive his corpse as well.

What do you think will come of that?

It’s absurd because Willy Wonka is not an aspirational character — he isn’t a character at all. Wonka is a force of nature, a living contradiction. He is the quintessential capitalist bringing wonder to the world and a tycoon who singlehandedly sent his town into the slums. His Garden is Paradise, that of Eatin’ and that of Earthly Delights; he is the angelic arbiter of sin supported by his cherubic servants and the purple-suited Devil surrounded by his henchmen. He is the Candyman — the Creator delivering everything good in this world and the Serpent tempting the candied apple, promising no punishment for the indulgence.

I don’t like the look of it.

It’s why the story of the Chocolate Factory could be told multiple times. Stuart made several notable departures from the source material for a more moralistic story and Burton’s commitment to faithful adaptation was so steadfast he didn’t change a thing without consulting the Dahl family. The Wonkafied world Stuart created has aged with our conceptions of the future; practical machines fail to capture the wonder of Wonka’s tech, like “The Wondrous Boat Ride,” which still contains such warmth and unparalleled uncanniness. Burton, aided by more modern computer animation, created a cold, hypnotic Chocolate Factory — contrasting with Charlie’s warm but poverty-stricken home — where entire mountains of fudge can be contained and no one bats an eye. Walter Scharf’s (“Funny Girl”) fantastical score befits Wilder’s wonder-filled performance in stark contrast to Danny Elfman’s (“Spider-Man”) infernal orchestration, evoking the ominous aura of Depp’s psychologically scathing spectacle. Wonka has become the ultimate contemporary cultural contradictory icon.

Oompa Loompa, doompadee da

But then there’s the infamous question: “What about the Oompa Loompas?” They were originally portrayed as African pygmy slaves, then iconic orange, ad nauseum Trump-compared beings, then played by the legendary Kenyan British actor Deep Roy (“NeverEnding Story”) whose deadpan performance alludes to the workers’ inhumane origins. Oh, and of course Hugh Grant (“About a Boy”) is some British Oompa Loompa who will undoubtedly erase the incredibly important fact that Wonka can’t be humanized by anyone — not just because of those clerical contradictions, but because he is a slave-driving, child-endangering, dream-crushing capitalist.

Then again, there’s Charlie, a child who worshipped Wonka above all else and was forgiven despite his own sin. Wonka works in mysterious ways. But real capitalists don’t — and we can’t humanize them when they shed their humanity to reveal their Gluttony to its most sinful ends.

If you’re not greedy, you will go far

So, these modern-day Wonkas? They can have his title — and what proper Wonkas they are. They’re Wonkin’ all over the place, and they’ll Wonk themselves blind before they finally Wonk themselves dry. “Wonka” and its inevitable follow-ups will be consumed, and then audiences will beg for more. The Chocolate Factory has become a myth that pervades the punishment of Gluttony throughout cinema. Bong Joon-ho’s (“Parasite”) “Snowpiercer” train is a Chocolate Factory. Julian Slowik’s (Ralph Fiennes, “Schindler’s List”) restaurant Hawthorne in “The Menu” is a Chocolate Factory. All of Hollywood is a twisted, terrifying Chocolate Factory that promises a paradise of indulgence and then punishes those who dare to dream of its temptations — especially children. Hell is empty and it’s definitely not for lack of sinners; capitalism has infested the soul of every participant and endlessly urges them to indulge, to feast, to consume.

You will live in happiness too

But of course, the Chocolate Factory is a children’s tale. Maybe Willy Wonka really is just a whimsical candymaker. Maybe the Gluttons of the world will be drowned, burst, incinerated, cut down to size and get nothing. Maybe good deeds will really shine in this weary world. But we’re not children anymore, and our civilization is oversaturated with sin in a society that endlessly incentivizes indulgence.

Maybe one day we’ll realize that the children’s tale is meritocracy, and we must obliterate the false gods that myth has birthed. But until then? Go ahead, you Gluttons. Keep drinking from the Chocolate River. Reboot every goddamn piece of media until there’s no more room for ideas that make art worth seeing. Ignore your striking worker’s demands for the bare minimum of livable pay and choose instead, obviously unwisely, to use unregulated automation. Prop up capitalism’s decaying corpse with every tax rewrite, bail out and market crash until it collapses entirely. Gorge yourselves until you’re ready to burst and find that the historical precedent for a head that won’t stop consuming is to slice it off entirely. But fear not. Sinners like Charlie will always be forgiven when they seek wealth, but not without repenting first, without giving up that Everlasting Gobstopper.

Like the Oompa Loompa doompadee do

To the modern world’s Wonkas, I sincerely hope you’ve had your fill — lest your sin swallows you whole.

Doompadee do.

