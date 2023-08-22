Aren’t our modern lives a bit too … puritan? I mean, spending each and every day trying to follow all these rules and regulations and do’s and don’ts and faux pas and unwritten mandates found in that social contract we were all forced to sign — you know, it really just gets tiring. After spending the day acting as virtuously as physically possible, it’s only right to get home, kick your feet up and get sinful. Post a selfie. Rob a bank. Fuck your ex. Slash your neighbor’s tires. Eat human flesh. KILL! EVERYONE! NOW!

Or, uh, maybe don’t do any of that actually. That would probably ruin your life. Let’s leave the debauchery to the professionals and have Hollywood take care of things for us. And, to make your life a little easier, your favorite publication is here to give a tour through the seven most deadly sins of all. Is that something in your pocket, or are you just happy to read The Michigan Daily? It’s time to put the Sin back in Cinema and celebrate the little things that make us human. Welcome to the Seven Deadly Cines.

— Rami Mahdi, Daily Arts Writer

One of the seven deadly sins manifests itself in a seemingly harmless form: young girls. Some of the most outright cases of envy I’ve witnessed have been from high school girls. They are burdened with countless insecurities by seeing others exhibit their idealistic standards every day. Maybe one girl has a smile you love that makes yours seem a little dimmer. Someone else could have the long hair you’ve always dreamed of, making yours feel short and brittle. High schools are grounds for creating envy, with girls constantly reminded of the traits they want as they pass people with them daily. I know this behavior is mostly attributed to the overwhelming desire to fit in and be liked, but the cutthroat behavior that results can get out of hand. It’s intriguing to see how easy it is for girls to make an issue out of nothing, pitting themselves against each other with no end goal. Everyone is beautiful in their own way, and young girls are unfortunately unaware of this at times.

This behavior is exploited in “Mean Girls” with a satirical spin on very real high school behavior. Main characters Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan, “Falling for Christmas”) and Regina George (Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”) are short-lived friends-turned-rivals when they perceive each other as threats to each other’s images. Regina took an interest in Cady almost immediately, and they remained friends while their envy of each other grew. They both lived by the motto of keeping their enemies close, leading them to meticulously psychoanalyze each other’s actions, then take turns discreetly sabotaging one another to destroy each other’s images, increasing their own popularity in turn.

Regina’s envy spawns from Cady taking an interest in her ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Johnathan Bennett, “Snow Falls”). Regina originally thought Cady had popularity potential and tried to maximize it through a makeover. She wanted to recruit Cady to be one of her “plastics”: someone who looks good enough to be friends with her, but doesn’t look better than her. However, the makeover backfired for Regina once Aaron started liking Cady back and Regina realized she had someone taking the attention away from her, which meant an opponent challenging her likability. Regina began to see Cady as a real threat to her popularity and that’s where the envy was born. Regina turned the envy into an unspoken competition with Cady to retain her status and self-worth. She painted Cady as a crazy stalker and returned to Aaron out of spite. Regina did this to assert her dominance, keeping their social hierarchy in check. Even though she wasn’t dating Aaron at the time, Regina ensured Cady never had the chance. To Regina, anyone who liked Cady was inadvertently disrespecting her.

Regina also made sure everyone that could threaten her queen status stayed under her: Karen (Amanda Seyfried, “Skin & Bone”) with her stereotypical attractiveness, Gretchen (Lacey Chabert, “Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver”) with her wealth and Cady with her likability. The four of them were untouchable, and everyone else was forced to bow down to them. Many of the girls at North Shore High School tied their self-worth to this hierarchy, so it makes sense that envy plays a large role in these girls’ ideologies. Regina painted her status as unattainable so people would look up to her, but all it did was instill envy in the young girls who wished they could reach that idealized standard. The young girls at Regina’s school compared themselves to her and grew resentful when they didn’t receive the compliments and praise that she did. In their minds, they began to wonder why Regina could be liked by so many but they couldn’t, which made them search for faults in themselves.

The problem with envy is that it easily festers. Cady and Regina’s simultaneous downfalls were apparent throughout the movie. But their demises were their own doings. Regina, who seemed extremely secure in her beauty and status, crumbled under Cady’s intimidation. Once a shy, amiable brainiac, Cady became envious, stuck-up and insecure. Cady’s envy stemmed from her insecurities about fitting in at a school for the first time, and she envied Regina for her popularity just like the other girls. When Regina tried to tear down her newfound likability, Cady took it as a threat. Their feud was propelled for so long because of their envy of each other. Neither of them could accept themselves for who they were. The pair couldn’t see the true friends they had in front of them, only caring about the general consensus of the high school population to determine their self-worth. The film did a good job of highlighting how both girls turned more unhinged from their pent-up resentment until everything came crashing down. By the end of the movie, Regina released the “burn book” that she, Cady, Gretchen and Karen wrote, making fun of many girls in the school. The book included so-called faults in the high school girls, masquerading as a way to tear down their classmates to make themselves look better and further the toxic cycle of envy. The hallways mirrored animals in the jungle: physical fights, war cries and everyone out for blood. The envy turned them ravenous.

The teachers called an all-girls assembly where everyone was forced to reveal the horrific acts they committed against their supposed friends. The apology session served as a catharsis for the young girls, who began to get along and repair their relationships after that day. In a society where women constantly have to prove themselves, it’s hard being a young girl living inside your own head, constantly comparing yourself to others and building up unrealistic expectations. Young girls are extremely susceptible to envying their classmates, but it all boils down to wanting to be liked. Girls often tie their self-worth to other people’s perceptions of them, and when people receive more praise than them, they become envious of likable traits in other people. So often, this envious fixation blinds girls to their own positive traits. This film is an iconic example of how hidden insecurities can sour your personality and cause you to do unspeakable things out of envy. Use this movie as a reminder to be kind and go compliment someone today. It may be more impactful than you think.

Senior Arts Editor Zara Manna can be reached at zaraam@umich.edu.