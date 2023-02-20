Lee Sang-yong’s “The Roundup” is a thrilling crime-action film that follows detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok, “Eternals”) and his team as they hunt a rageful killer across Vietnam and South Korea. Although the film is a sequel to Kang Yoo-Sung’s “The Outlaws,” this delightful bite of action stands on its own.

Seok-do and his captain, Jeon Il-man (Choi Gwi-hwa, “Long Live the King”), travel to Vietnam for a covert operation to apprehend a suspect. The situation quickly escalates after they discover a multitude of appalling tourist murders by Kang Hae-sung (Son Seok-goo, “My Liberation Notes”), a ruthless Korean killer.

Seok-do is an absolute unit. Watching his character prance into the room and demolish every minion in sight is as satisfying as watching slime compilation videos on a Tuesday afternoon. The moment he walks into the room, there’s an expectation that this delightfully destructive macho man will decimate his opponent. The minimal use of guns highlights the hand-to-hand combat, creating more diverse, alluring fight sequences. Considering the tiresome, growing use of firearms in films, the machetes and knives slashing around Detective Seok-do’s fists was a lovely change of pace. Hae-sung going on a rampage for his stolen money was particularly notable. It was a single man, viciously juggling one NPC after another, brutally slashing his machete into legs, eyes and everything in between. Rather than depending on the bang of the bullets, the creatively choreographed fight scenes accentuate the actors’ capabilities and the film’s tension. Every fight sequence could have ended in 20 seconds if Seok-do decided to shoot Hae-sung on the spot, but where’s the fun in that?

The humor is quick-witted and subtle without trying too hard as it integrates a joke to break up a barrage of gruesome scenes. There was enough to invoke an occasional chuckle, but not enough for a full cackle. The delivery and timing still felt somewhat predictable and stereotypical of every other action film, yet it never came off as forced.

Between the incessant knives, punches and one-liners, there’s little time to realize that until the third act, there isn’t a single woman in this film. The audience isn’t blessed with the feminine presence until a hostage’s wife (Ji-young Park, “The Concubine”) is taken into the precinct. Her brief contribution to the film involves playing bait during the final ransom deal. She’s a squiggly worm on the fishing line, helpless and useless in the conglomeration of punches and car chases. From Park’s terse appearance, the film solidifies its identity as a hyper-masculine depiction of pure, testosterone-driven action. Audiences easily could have viewed the entire movie without noticing the lack of femininity. In 2021, only 14% of female protagonists appeared in action pictures. It’s easy to miss the minimal feminine energy in an overloaded film like “The Roundup,” but that doesn’t necessarily deter from the film. If audiences are trying to indulge in a straightforward, campy action film, then the lack of female representation is dismissible and won’t deter from the viewing experience. However, the small inclusion of Park presents the possibility of female representation that could’ve made the film standout.

Although “The Roundup” is an enjoyable crime-action film, it’s still just that — another enjoyable action film. If action movies were halftime shows, there were no choices in the writing or choreography that made “The Roundup” an enchanting Lady Gaga performance, but it wasn’t a tasteless Adam Levine show either. Besides its admirable use of hand-to-hand combat, the film takes little to no risks, but it knows what it is, and it does it well. Although “The Roundup” isn’t a mind-boggling thinkpiece, it is still a well done hour and a half of action-packed adventure.

