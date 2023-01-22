It’s 1830 in West Point, N.Y. Winter puts a grim cast over the town. The leaves are long dead, the wind is bitter and the sky is dark. There’s murder in the air. Detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale, “Amsterdam”) is investigating a recent string of murders among cadets. While Scott Cooper’s (“Antlers”) “The Pale Blue Eye” isn’t based on a true story — it is based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel — poet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling, “Please Baby Please”) does make an appearance (I never really figured out why). Poe is Landor’s apprentice who helps him solve the murders. It seems Cooper wanted to write Poe’s origin story as a writer of murder mysteries.

The film feels like a mash-up between a period piece and a prolonged episode of “Criminal Minds” — but in a good way. I didn’t know what to expect from this movie, but I’m not mad at it. Although the movie wasn’t terribly original, the plot-twist ending made it worthwhile. The historical aspect of the murder mystery also kept the film intriguing as it depicts how a murder case was solved in a world before DNA evidence and cameras. The process of gathering evidence by hand feels more personal and helps immerse viewers into the story.

So what exactly is going on in West Point? Detective Landor gets called in to investigate the murder of Cadet Leroy Fry (Steven Maier, “Unsane”). Landor illustrates that Fry was not only hanged but that his heart was also cut from his chest. The perplexed detective recruits Poe — who is also a cadet — to aid in his investigation. They develop a father-son bond early on that benefits both of them as it grows. As Landor’s troubled past is revealed, he almost feels like an old-fashioned version of Hopper from “Stranger Things.” His bond with Poe allows him to take on a fatherly role he desperately needs to counteract his solitude. For Poe, their bond gives him the sense of excitement and comfort that his cadet training does not.

While the film progresses slowly at first, the ending is worth the wait. The mystery was unpredictable; I could never figure out what was coming next. The murder investigation becomes more intense as the movie progresses. New murder motives revealed in all directions heighten the stakes and make it difficult to pinpoint the real killer. The film becomes more personal every minute and the tension skyrockets as more murders amplify the pressure. A plot twist involving the last characters I would have ever expected threw off my suspicions and left me shocked. After the movie was over, I was able to process the entire film in a new light and pick up on subtle hints I had missed in the beginning that made everything click.

Part of the reason for the film’s mundane start is the bleakness of the setting; the story takes place in mid-winter and the scenery feels cold and lifeless. While beautiful to look at, the dreary city, which was filmed through a blue filter, wasn’t engaging. Granted, the setting is fitting for a dark murder, but it added to my boredom in the beginning, as the most exciting event is collecting clues.

This mundanity could have been mitigated had more of the movie’s run time been given to the subplots, including more on the murderer’s motive or Landor and Poe’s respective pasts. Instead, the ending was packed with the subplots and an overload of information. By saving all of this information for the final reveal rather than weaving hints into earlier scenes, Cooper also saves much of the entertainment for the end.

The actors saved the film from initially losing my attention. Both Bale and Melling immersed me into the story and conveyed the 1830s time period really well. By the end, I started to forget I was watching a movie because their acting is so convincingly realistic. They pack powerful punches toward the final scenes and I felt their emotion protruding through the screen. They create a raw intensity, making their bond feel impenetrable. While not groundbreaking, the film deserves a little more credit — the storyline paid off in the end and provided satisfying closure to an intriguing story.

