🎵On the ninth day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

9. Folks arrested

8. Mock u-movies

7. Dudes a-yelling

6. Films a-making

5. SPOOORTS FIIILMS

4. Classic flicks

3. Nature docs

2. Biopics

And a genre new for me.

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: The documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared twelve documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Christmas Eve.

Have you ever seen “Dateline?” In case you’re not aware what that is, picture nationally broadcasted weekly true crime violence composed entirely from the same set of madlibs.

(Spouse A) killed (Spouse B), whom (Light up the Room/Was Filled with Light/Was Beloved by the community) with a (Blunt Object/Antifreeze/Hitman) in (Random Middle American Suburb) because of a(n) (Affair/Life Insurance/Divorce) and (Everybody/Nobody) saw it coming. They almost got away with it barring the sudden discovery of a (Motive/Witness/Hair Strand).

Anyway, my mom loves it. Loves loves loves it. Every Friday night, you’ll find her plopped down in front of the TV, watching with bated breath as the police zero in on the not-too-surprising culprit. They’re formulaic, kinda dull and downright exploitative, but damn if they’re not just a bit thrilling. They give us, the bored, rat-racing suburbanites, a chance to live vicariously through the terror of others, ethics be damned. They get our hearts pumping and our bones rattling. They induce that macabre, morbid fascination that we didn’t even know was there.

The endless rush of serial killer content, from the tired Netflix docu-series to the Library of Babelesque nature of the modern podcast atmosphere, brings us face to face with the fear of ourselves and the crooked reflection of supposed psychopathy. Yet this genre also aids in the building of legends — in search of entertainment, producers instead create a type of mythos around these killers, crafting them a cult of personality long after their deaths, with Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and other killers garnering biopics and miniseries made in their repulsive honor.

Speaking of cults of personality, the rise of the cult doc is really something to behold. Netlflix’s “Wild Wild Country” (2018) and Hulu’s “Jonestown” (2007) confront us with ideas of faith, utopia and self-control, while dutifully weaving together anecdotes from former/surviving members to tell the story of how a dream can turn into the ultimate betrayal.

On the topic of betrayal, what about the betrayal of the very thing that’s meant to stop crime? Tales of twisted law enforcement always seem to capture us. There’s “Making a Murderer” (2015), which focuses on the factually questionable imprisonment of a fringe suspect and is in part responsible for the tsunami of true crime in the last five years. There’s also “The Central Park Five” (2012), created by Docu-cember laureate Ken Burns, which examines the racism present in NYC prosecution, and “Paradise Lost” (1996), which covers the persecution of the West Memphis Three, motivated by the ’60s Satanic Panic.

But the great granddaddy of police-gone-wrong films has got to be Errol Morris’s “The Thin Blue Line” (1988). Built on the back of thirty months of detective work, Morris follows Randall Adam’s supposed killing of Robert Wood, landing Adams on Death Row. It’s got the classic aspects all true crime docs need: twists, turns, sudden villains, surprising motives and the inklings of a conspiracy.

Morris progresses the plot in two critical ways. First, in the interviews, Morris navigates the troubled waters of the Dallas Police Department by fishing out each individual timeline of events — the true, the fictional and otherwise — then intercutting them with each other, highlighting their own inaccuracies and circling the flaws. From cops to suspects to witnesses, he places everyone before the lens and draws out whatever secrets may remain hidden behind their lips.

The second way is in the reenactments. Importantly for Morris, this was not just a cookie cutter non-fiction romp. No, this was a real “go to the theater” film. To invoke that feeling, Morris layered reenactments of the night of the crime over the interviews. But he didn’t just reenact it once. For each new timeline, real or fake, Morris reenacted that critical night on film, constantly forcing new conflicting facts on us over and over again. The reenactment, now a hallmark of true crime, was at the time a shocking departure from even the genre of documentary, shocking audiences and upsetting critics.

The air of intrigue Morris creates with these interviews and reenactments is only possible with the fantastic soundtrack. Composed by Phillip Glass, the tones and sounds of the music give it an atmosphere of neo-noir so intensely that you can almost breathe in the cigar smoke. In fact, the music is so sublime that you could even imagine the music of Philip Glass comprising the sole sound of a film, sans any dialogue (this is foreshadowing).

The greatest aspect of “The Thin Blue Line” is its grace. In a genre which has essentially become a grave robbing contest, Morris handles all matters in the picture with tact and no monuments of murders are created here — Morris makes sure of that. In doing so, he tightropes the very thin blue line he set out to investigate, straddling the border between sensationalization and investigation, all the while shouting out to documentarians everywhere that this wire walk truly is possible.

Unfortunately, the wrong people listened.

