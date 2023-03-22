Netflix strikes again. The latest target of their children’s book-to-3D animated movie adaptations is “The Magician’s Elephant.” I didn’t know the film was released on March 10 until recently, but its source material is one of my childhood memories.

“The Magician’s Elephant” is a fantastical fable about rediscovering a passion for life. Peter (Noah Jupe, “A Quiet Place Part II”) is a young boy living in Baltese, a city ravaged by war whose citizens have lost all childlike innocence. Peter spends the single coin his father figure, Vilna Lutz (Mandy Patinkin, “Life Itself”), gave him to buy dinner on an elusive fortune teller (Natasia Demetriou, “What We Do in the Shadows”). The fortune teller tells him that his long lost sister Adele (Pixie Davies, “Mary Poppins Returns”) is alive, and that he must follow an elephant to find her.

Meanwhile, in a show across town, a disgruntled, failed magician (Benedict Wong, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) conjures an elephant, which begins to wreak havoc on Baltese. After Peter finds out about the elephant, who has since been locked up, from the local news, he vows to free her. The King (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil”) agrees to let Peter have the elephant, but only if he can complete three “impossible” challenges. With the encouragement of downstairs neighbor Leo Matienne (Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”) and with both The Countess (Kirby Howell-Baptiste, “Infinity Train”) and The King there to watch, he navigates his way through the difficult challenges of sparring one of The King’s guards, flying and making The Countess laugh using out-of-the-box thinking. The fact that everyone is ready to accept him risking his life in these challenges is as nonsensical as the elephant’s sudden appearance, but this exemplifies how his belief in his own success inspires the same in others and conquers the idea of “impossibility.”

Director Wendy Rogers (debut) balances a message about hope in the face of hardship with the right amount of action and metaphor to keep the audience engaged. The repeated suspense as Peter barely succeeds at these challenges moves the plot forward, and with each new challenge, details of character backstories are revealed, building to a satisfying emotional climax when Peter frees the elephant and joy returns to the city. The slight ridiculousness of an elephant leading Peter to his sister becomes a metaphor for the renewal of hope, but this isn’t obvious from the first scene in the film. Instead, it’s revealed slowly as Peter completes the challenges. The metaphor is slightly overdone by the time it’s directly vocalized by the fortune teller at the very end, but it ties in nicely with the majority of the film.

The only problem with having so many character backstories is that they are seldom explored, unless doing so benefits Peter. Leo and his wife Gloria (Sian Clifford, “Chevalier”) haven’t been able to conceive, and it’s implied that they hope to adopt Peter. This idea isn’t revisited until the end of the movie when Peter and Vilna join their family. The moments that Gloria, Leo and Peter share all center around helping Peter win challenges, and Gloria’s perspective on her inability to conceive is never explored, nor are Peter’s private thoughts about accepting Leo and Gloria as parents.

Adele, too, has a surprisingly minor role, considering she propels Peter to embark on this adventure. The film could have drawn interesting parallels between the two, bringing Adele in after Peter’s first scene and giving more insight into her background outside of her relationship with her brother. Instead, they don’t bring her in until after the exposition is established. Adele is actively searching for Peter; all of her dialogue regards finding her brother. By trying to focus on Peter’s relationships with the elephant, Leo and Vilna on top of his relationship with Adele, there’s not enough space to fully display their sibling bond. Screenwriter Martin Hynes (“Toy Story 4”) should have made Adele an integral part of Peter’s success in the challenges, further exemplifying that Peter is stronger with the help of others, as opposed to halfheartedly including this theme during select moments.

The most interesting relationship in the film is between Vilna and Peter. Vilna is a soldier at heart and tries to force these ideals onto Peter, claiming that dreams and fairytales are signs of weakness. He contrasts Peter, who has been scarred by the loss of many loved ones, as Vilna has seen firsthand that the only way to protect oneself is to fight without emotions getting in the way. After several disagreements between the two, Peter’s ability to fearlessly pursue his goals is what allows Vilna to develop an inspired outlook on the future. Albeit underdeveloped, Hynes successfully highlights, in Vilna, the reasons for the city’s loss of hope, and how Peter and his elephant are able to bring change for everyone.

Peter is still a child and the elephant isn’t even human, but they show a temerity and courage that many adults can learn from. Some characters are treated like plot devices, but Peter holds the movie together with his spirit for adventure and kindness. The real magic isn’t in the magician’s spells — it’s embedded in the hearts of everyone who dares to dream.

Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su can be reached at krsu@umich.edu.