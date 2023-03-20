When I was in fifth grade, I discovered a worn copy of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” at the back of my family’s bookshelf. As a weird kid obsessed with history, I was psyched. I stayed up all night reading about the March sisters. I thought about them when I went to school and dreamed about them when I fell asleep. When I finished the book, I flipped right back to the first page and read the whole thing again.

“Little Women” was everything to me. I wanted to be as fierce as Jo, as beautiful as Meg and as talented as Amy. I cheered when Jo got her writing published and cried when Beth fell ill with scarlet fever. I found all of the March sisters deeply human. I saw myself in all of them, but my favorite sister was always Amy. I admired her intensity: She was driven, ambitious and often disliked. But she fought for what she wanted — a wealthy husband and a life of luxury — and she got exactly that. I was obsessed.

Just when I thought I couldn’t fall in love any further, my mom brought home a DVD. It was Gillian Armstrong’s (“High Tide”) 1994 film adaptation of “Little Women.” I watched that movie practically once a week for the next year. Seeing the March family come to life on screen was wildly exciting. Their world was as cozy and vibrant as it had always felt in my head. From the very first shot of snow falling gently in front of candlelit windows, I was enchanted. Every time I put that movie on, I got to spend a few hours in a story I loved dearly.

Even for those not invested in the “Little Women” story, the 1994 film feels approachable and compelling. It’s the best sort of adaptation, managing to maintain the novel’s emotional integrity while synthesizing the plot into a digestible feature-length film. This sort of quality has become something of a tradition for “Little Women” adaptations.

Over the past 106 years, seven different “Little Women” movies have been released, all of them garnering significant critical acclaim. It’s impressive that a story has remained so consistently beloved for so long. As a collection of films, they serve as a reminder of the inconsequentiality of time — antique stories remain compelling because humans have always been humans. People strive for and worry about love, purpose and ambition regardless of the historical situation. Given my obsession with “Little Women,” watching every adaptation felt like a fun and important endeavor.

So here it is: every “Little Women” film evaluated. This is part one, in which I will evaluate the first three adaptations. I have divided the analysis of each adaptation into three parts: the good, the bad and the revolutionary — what aspects of a particular adaptation help to evolve the story in a compelling new direction? You can also expect graphs and tables. By the end of this series, I hope to have figured out why we continue to return to “Little Women,” what the story’s future may look like and what that says about us as both humans and storytellers.

“Little Women” (1917) dir. Alexander Butler & “Little Women” (1918) dir. Harley Knoles

Turns out, watching every film adaptation of “Little Women” is an impossible task.

There are no longer any existing copies of the earliest two “Little Women” films, which were released in 1917 and 1918. Both adaptations are considered lost films — movies that no longer exist in their entirety.

Here’s what we do know — “Little Women” (1917) was a British silent film produced by G.B. Samuelson and starring Ruby Miller (“Anna Karenina”) as Jo. The only existing material from “Little Women” (1917) is a promotional poster and a single still. “Little Women” (1918) was an American silent film released just one year later. It starred Dorothy Bernard (“Come Next Spring”) as Jo and looks to have been a lot of fun — at least from its lobby card.

It’s devastating and frustrating to not know anything more about these films. Unfortunately, these two movies are only a tiny fraction of the massive number of lost films. If nothing else, these films call attention to this huge historical void. There’s not much to be done about it, but it’s certainly worth knowing about if you’re remotely interested in film.

That’s all I’ve got on the 1917 and 1918 versions of “Little Women.” I’m sure they were both wonderful films. At the very least, they didn’t kill the public’s appetite for “Little Women” adaptations. And if time travel ever becomes possible, you can bet I’ll be back in 1917, seated for the premiere of the first-ever “Little Women” film.

“Little Women” (1933) dir. George Cukor

In 1933, the first “Little Women” adaptation still viewable today in its entirety was released. “Little Women” (1933) was one of the biggest films of the decade and was seen as the definitive film adaptation for the next half a century. After watching “Little Women” (1933), I can confidently say that I get the hype.

The Good

There’s a lot to love in 1933’s “Little Women.” The absolute standout of the production is Katharine Hepburn (“Bringing Up Baby”) as Jo March. She brings a startling physicality to the role, jumping fences and climbing trees without a second thought, her deep voice and forceful exclamations of “Christopher Columbus!” lending her a strange, masculine energy. Hepburn’s performance is intense and slightly off-putting — just like Jo March. Or at least, just like the Jo in Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” In most film adaptations, Jo’s weirdness is significantly watered down. She’s an eye-rolling tomboy, but never a true social pariah. This is not the case in “Little Women” (1933). Hepburn’s Jo is aggressive and industrious, her presence overwhelming every space she enters. Watching her performance, I finally understood Jo March as the wild, inimitable artist that Alcott’s novel envisions.

Every Jo Performance, Ranked 1 Katharine Hepburn (1933) 2 Saoirse Ronan (2019) 3 Winona Ryder (1994) 4 June Allyson (1949)

Besides Hepburn, “Little Women” (1933) is also just a generally well-crafted film. It has a nice sense of pace, moving viewers through the important points in the story at a decent clip. Between big scenes the screen fades to black, separating the story into quick, palatable vignettes — replicating the feel of the chapters in a book. Jo and Laurie’s dynamic is also surprisingly fresh. Douglass Montgomery (“Waterloo Bridge”) is a charming, boyish Laurie who more than holds his own in scenes with Hepburn. When Jo and Laurie first meet, they get into a fencing match using fire pokers. It’s goofy and engaging and sets the scene well for the unconventional friendship that follows. The rest of the cast is solid too, keeping the 90-year-old film feeling not just watchable but worthwhile.

The Bad

In order to enjoy the film, you have to overcome one big hurdle — time. For people who don’t regularly watch older films, “Little Women” (1933) inevitably comes across as a little stilted and uncomfortable. Many of the scenes feel overacted and are often blocked more like stage plays than modern Hollywood movies. The film also spends very little time on any March sister except for Jo. The result is a “Little Women” less about an entire family and more about Jo’s coming of age. It’s not necessarily bad, but it does feel flat compared to the source material and the later adaptations.

The Revolutionary

“Little Women” (1933) was revolutionary in one big way — it was a “talkie.” We might not know much about the first two “Little Women,” but we do know that they were silent films. In contrast, “Little Women” (1933) has got plenty of noise in it. The characters chatter, talk and sing with abandon. There’s also a nice orchestral score.

Since we can’t compare it to any older versions, it’s hard to say what else about “Little Women” (1933) was trailblazing. But I can say for certain that if it weren’t for this adaptation’s financial success and critical acclaim, it’s doubtful that many adaptations would have followed. If you can get past the stilted acting and antiquated filmmaking techniques, it is absolutely worth watching — if for nothing else, for Katharine Hepburn delivering the definitive Jo March performance.

