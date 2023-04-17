To quote Benjamin Franklin, “nothing is certain in life except death and taxes.” After this endeavor, I’d suggest an addition to that phrase. I think that nothing is certain in life except death, taxes and “Little Women” adaptations. For as long as film has been a viable storytelling medium, people have felt the need to make these movies. I can’t imagine that changing in the near future. So what might we want from future adaptations? Where does the story go from here?

The beauty of adaptation is that there’s no way to know what form the story will take in the future. I’m excited to be surprised. But I’d be especially thrilled if a film adaptation managed to get Beth’s character right. She’s consistently overlooked in “Little Women” films. It makes sense — why waste precious screen time on the shy sister who’s going to die anyway? But for her death to feel as devastating as it is for the March family, her life needs to be fleshed out. In the books, whole chapters are dedicated to her obsession with the piano and her carefully cared-for doll collection. I’d love for a film to allow her to be a fully realized human. Meg is also often left in the margins of film adaptations. It would be lovely to see her given more care on screen.

Every Meg Performance, Ranked 1 Trini Alvarado (1994) 2 Emma Watson (2019) 3 Frances Dee (1933) 4 Janet Leigh (1949) Honorable Mention: Willa Fitzgerald (“Scream”) plays Meg in PBS’s “Little Women” series, and she is the definitive interpretation of the character. She is stunning and warm and had she played Meg in a feature film, she would have absolutely been number one on this list.

Laurie is also often misrepresented. He’s an American who was born in Italy to an Italian mother, which was fairly unheard of at the time, especially in higher-class society. It would be interesting to see his identity as an outsider factor more significantly into his character.

Ranking Every Laurie Actor Based on How Believably Italian They Are 1 Peter Lawford: Looks vaguely Italian. If he showed up as an extra in “The Sopranos” I’d be like yeah sure. 2 Christian Bale: he’s weirdly flirty, which makes him feel at least a little European. 3 Timothee Chalamet: Hard to believe he’d last a second under a Mediterranean sun. 4 Douglass Montgomery: He looks Swedish at best.

I’d also love an adaptation to acknowledge that “Little Women” is a novel about war. The American Civil War alters the Marchs’ daily lives significantly. It would be interesting to see a “Little Women” that could be legitimately classified as a war movie.

So What?

I was hoping to come out of this endeavor with a satisfying, digestible takeaway.

I wanted to figure out what made “Little Women” so enduring, and I assumed there would be some sort of straightforward answer. Maybe we still care about the story because Jo is such a compelling character or because the novel focuses on sister relationships in a way not many stories do. There are a lot of simple explanations for the relevance of “Little Women.”

My personal takeaway was a lot more complicated and melodramatic. I am convinced that “Little Women” remains compelling simply because we are humans, and it is a story about humans.

Alcott’s novel was immensely popular when it was released in 1868 because it was relatable. It’s a story about family, grief, love and growing up. These are things every human experiences. By extension, these are themes that most people want to see in the stories they consume.

The movie adaptations of “Little Women” have all been lucky enough to be of at least decent quality. This means that they all conveyed the core universal themes that made the story initially compelling and popular.

When people sat down to watch the latest adaptation in 2019, they were watching a well-made story about grief, growing up and sisters. Everyone liked it because we’re still human — just like Alcott was in 1868, and readers were in 1901, and moviegoers were in 1933.

Any story that was compelling to humans at one point in history can still be compelling today. It just needs to be told in the correct way. Every “Little Women” film has been told in a manner that is compelling to its contemporary audience, resulting in almost two centuries of humans who care immensely about the March sisters.

The “Little Women” story has reminded me that time is irrelevant to our innate humanness. I wouldn’t necessarily suggest watching every single film adaptation, but it might be worth your time to choose at least one. “Little Women” serves as a brilliant reminder that humans have always had minds, dreams and hopes — all of which we can still connect with today.

Daily Arts Writer Lola D’Onofrio can be reached at lolad@umich.edu.