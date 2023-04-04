We have arrived: the “Citizen Kane” of “Little Women” adaptations — Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” (2019). If you have so much as dipped a toe into pop culture recently, you’re almost certainly familiar with this film. It’s a phenomenon — inspiring fan edits, TikTok trends, merchandise and an entirely new generation of filmmakers. I had a great time rewatching it.

The Good

Let’s be real. Almost all of “Little Women” (2019) is excellent. To understand the movie’s strength, you need only watch the instantly iconic Jo (Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”) and Laurie (Timothèe Chalamet, “Dune”) proposal scene.

Everything that’s great about this movie is synthesized in that four-minute scene. Even without considering the scene’s content, the cinematography and blocking are outstanding. The colors are rich and the scenery is stunning — a model for the film’s consistently cozy, nostalgic visuals. As Jo and Laurie talk, they move across an entire hillside, giving the scene a sense of grandness and physicalizing the characters’ emotions — emotion might be an understatement. In this adaptation, the proposal is pivotal to the entire film. “Little Women” (2019) is very much a coming-of-age story. Jo and Laurie are so close because they can act like kids together. They roughhouse, tease and pretend like they never have to grow up. When Laurie suggests marriage, it shatters that illusion of endless youth. The proposal forces them both to admit that they’re growing up and growing apart. Laurie tells Jo, “You will care for somebody … and I’ll watch.” The line is an admittance that their lives will not always follow the same path. When Jo breaks down and cries at the end of the scene, she’s not just crying because she doesn’t love Laurie. She’s crying because her childhood is ending — and because she has to face that ending alone.

Every Laurie & Jo Proposal Scene, Ranked 1 “Little Women” 2019 2 “Little Women” 1933 3 “Little Women” 1994 4 “Little Women” 1949

This articulate reframing of a familiar scene represents Gerwig’s approach to the entire film. She reframes “Little Women” as a reflection on the passage of time. The film intercuts happier scenes from earlier in the novel with the more somber events that happen in the story’s second half. Earlier scenes are differentiated by a warm tone while the later ones are cooler. This contrast focuses audiences on the fundamental tragedy of growing up — nothing stays the same. Even happy memories become tinged with melancholy when compared to the tougher present day.

These overarching themes shine through in an excellent cast. Ronan and Chalamet are the film’s glowing centerpieces, easily matching each other in terms of charm and acting prowess. Florence Pugh (“Don’t Worry Darling”) gives Amy’s character the most dimension of any adaptation. Her monologue about marriage is possibly one of my favorite scenes ever.

Every Amy Performance, Ranked 1 Florence Pugh (2019) 2 Kirsten Dunst & Samantha Mathis (1994) 3 Joan Bennett (1933) 4 Elizabeth Taylor (1949)

I’d also like to note the great casting of Professor Bhaer (Louis Garrel, “The Dreamers”) and John Brooke (James Norton, “Happy Valley”). Both men are primary love interests for the young March sisters, but generally are played by middle-aged actors. In “Little Women” (2019), both Bhaer and Brooke are young and attractive, making them more compelling romantic interests.

Every Professor Bhaer, Ranked From Most to Least Creepy 1 Louis Garrel: Manages to be not only un-creepy but actually charming! 2 Rossano Brazzi: Weird sideburns, but mildly endearing. 3 Paul Lukas: Just feels like every middle-aged man ever. 4 Gabriel Byrne: Everything about this performance is sinister.

I could list the film’s virtues forever, but I’ll move on — after one more paragraph. I absolutely love how lived-in the world of “Little Women” (2019) feels. Period dramas often make the past feel stilted and mildly inhuman, presenting a world full of corsets, marriage proposals and other antiquated formalities. It can feel difficult to draw connections to the present day. “Little Women” (2019) makes the past feel relatable. Gerwig lets the March sisters act like real girls. They fight and lie around and look messy and unkempt. Their house and clothes are imperfect and comfortable. It makes the past feel present in a way not many period dramas manage. For that, I love this movie immensely.

The Bad

As much as I’ve just waxed poetic about “Little Women” (2019), I have one big issue with it. Much like this article, the film isn’t very comprehensible to people not already familiar with the story. Since the film jumps between two points in time, the flow of events isn’t always clear. The color grading helps separate the two time periods, but if you’re not familiar with the plot points, I imagine it would be a slightly disjointed viewing experience.

The Revolutionary

I find “Little Women” (2019) most revolutionary simply in terms of its popularity. Obviously, the adaptation pioneered several things within the realm of “Little Women” adaptations — hot actors playing Bhaer and Brooke, an anachronistic plot and an actually great Jo and Laurie proposal. But what is so awesome and unexpected about “Little Women” (2019) is how beloved it is. It was not just critically acclaimed or financially successful; it’s a genuine phenomenon. Four years after its release, it remains relevant in popular culture and all sorts of conversations surrounding modern art and filmmaking. I’m not sure if that’s the best metric of success, but I find that it is exciting. It means that people still care about the “Little Women” story. It means that stories and emotions can transcend time. Most importantly, it means that somewhere down the line, there will almost definitely be more “Little Women” adaptations.

