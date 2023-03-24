Fifteen years after 1933’s “Little Women,” Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer released a newer, more colorful “Little Women” for the post-war generation. With the 1933 rendition’s excellence still fresh in my mind, I sat down to watch this movie, very much ready for it to pale in comparison to its predecessor.

The Good

Surprisingly, 1949’s “Little Women” isn’t bad. It’s not great, but it’s certainly watchable. The best thing to happen to this film was the casting of a twelve-year-old Margaret O’Brien (“Jane Eyre”) as Beth. In the novel, Beth is a teen when the story starts, but aging her down in the movie turned out to be an inspired decision. As in most “Little Women” films, Beth has an insanely small amount of screen time. In order to still make her death pack a punch, it makes sense for someone young to play her. Beth becomes innately charming and sympathetic — no one wants to see a little kid contract scarlet fever. O’Brien is a sweet, thoughtful actress, and I was excited every time she was on screen, which is more than I can usually say about Beth’s actresses.

Every Beth Performance, Ranked 1 Claire Danes (1994) 2 Margaret O’Brien (1949) 3 Eliza Scanlen (2019) 4 Jean Parker (1933)

“Little Women (1949)’s” visuals are also compelling. The sets are consistently gorgeous and well designed — every room is stuffed with a variety of colorful decor. The ensemble does more in this version as well. A highlight is Marmee (Mary Astor, “The Maltese Falcon”), who has a couple of mildly feminist talks with her daughters about marriage and expectations. Professor Bhaer (Rossano Brazzi, “Summertime”) is a tough character to get right, but in this rendition he’s fairly attractive and not overtly creepy, which, in terms of “Little Women” films, is a huge win. At the end of the film, Jo publishes a novel and Bhaer is the one to deliver her the published copy. This was another good change from the novel — it gives him something to do and makes their relationship slightly more believable.

The Bad

I didn’t hate “Little Women” (1949), but I cannot call it a good movie. This is mostly because June Allyson (“Good News”) is not a good Jo. Katharine Hepburn (“The African Queen”) left big shoes to fill, but even without comparing her to other Jo’s, Allyson’s performance feels forced, like she’s trying to reach the same level of intense brashness as Hepburn and failing. She spends most of her screen time being awkward and unlikeable. It’s bad from the very first scene, in which she falls while jumping a fence and proceeds to throw a snowball at her sisters for laughing at her. It’s abrasive and does little to endear viewers to the character. It doesn’t help that Allyson was 32 when the film premiered, which makes her a full decade older than Jo is in the novel.

If a film’s leading lady doesn’t deliver, there’s not much that can save it. It doesn’t help that Peter Lawford (“Dead Ringer”) is also decidedly unengaging as Laurie. He is neither charismatic nor youthful, and his scenes with Jo are woefully devoid of chemistry. Quite possibly the worst moment in the film is when he proposes to her. The entire conversation takes place fully sitting down, without a hint of movement, emotion or passion. It’s a bummer to see a relationship that could have been the heart of a film cease to be anything of note.

The Revolutionary

“Little Women” (1949) was the first adaptation of the story to be filmed in color — Technicolor, to be precise. It’s a treat to watch and the step up in visual quality makes it feel significantly more modern than its predecessors.

This is also the first “Little Women” adaptation to make Jo a published novelist — a deviation from the source material. In “Little Women” (1949), Jo compiles her stories about Beth into a book to honor her sister’s memory. At the end of the film, Bhaer presents these stories to her as a single published novel. It’s a good addition to the story. It also serves as a gentle homage to Alcott: Jo is clearly modeled after the author, so it feels right to see Jo’s writing celebrated in the same way Alcott’s was with the publication of “Little Women.” The 1949 rendition sets a precedent: From this point forward, every film ends with Jo as a published author.

“Little Women” (1949) is challenging, but not an entirely worthless watch. It gave us one of the sweeter versions of Beth and allowed Jo to become a full-fledged author. That said, skip the Laurie proposal scene if you value your sanity.

