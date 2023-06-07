It’s no secret that Disney’s recent string of remakes have been met with their fair share of criticism. Whether it’s calling them a cash grab, questioning the amount of CGI used in a “live-action” film or citing actual human rights violations, there’s plenty of evidence for a person to conclude that these reboots ruin the magic of the original films. Even as a shameless Disney adult, the prime audience for these new movies, I don’t understand why the company has focused so much on remaking their catalog instead of funneling that time and money into new ideas — even a new stage adaptation of an old movie would be more interesting.

I guess I don’t have much room to talk, given that I’ve seen almost every remake that’s been released so far. Still, my expectations as I walked into the theater to see “The Little Mermaid” were low. The original 1989 animated film is one of my favorite Disney movies. In my mind, this remake would never surpass the original, but I was still nervous that they would mess it up. My stance on the first point has not wavered, though I ended up enjoying myself much more than I thought I would.

Several of the actors clearly channeled the original voice actors into their performances, which helped preserve some of the magic. Halle Bailey (“Grown-ish”) was born to be a Disney princess. With her bubbly energy and her superstar voice, she deserved the role (despite nasty Twitter backlash saying otherwise). Even Melissa McCarthy (“Bridesmaids”) as Ursula was a pleasant surprise — she stole the spotlight whenever she spoke, and though she opted for the “talking as singing” approach for most of “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” still managed to hit a few powerhouse notes. Unfortunately, not all of the casting was this on point. Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) only had one facial expression for the entire time he was on screen as King Triton, and Sebastian’s (Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”) Jamaican accent was questionable — though certainly better than Ewan McGregor’s (“Moulin Rouge!”) pitiful attempt at a French accent in 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

As is typical of Disney remakes, the story was tweaked to appeal more to modern audiences. In this case, these changes mostly improve upon the original film instead of detracting from it. The most welcome one seems to combat the original’s biggest piece of criticism: Because Ariel gives up her voice in order to be with a man, it cannot be seen as a feminist film. This plotline remains the same in the remake — Ariel still trades Ursula her voice for time on the surface — but there’s a catch. Ursula makes Ariel forget that she needs Eric (Jonah Hauer-King, “A Dog’s Way Home”) to kiss her. Such a tiny tweak would imply that the time Ariel spends with Eric doesn’t have any ulterior motives. The resulting, more genuine romance is made better by Eric being more developed as a character outside of simply being a love interest. He has his own hobbies and aspirations — he likes exploring the high seas, is knowledgeable about sailing and constellations, wants to be “a different kind of leader” than his adoptive parents and is a collector just like Ariel. He even has his own song, “Wild Uncharted Waters,” one of the better new tracks in the film.

The remake’s music also boasts a few changes. All but two of the original songs are part of the soundtrack; “Daughters of Triton” and “Les Poissons” were not included (and thank god about the latter, since that likely would have been horrifying to see in a real-life context). Many of the lyrics in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Kiss the Girl” have been reworked or omitted, which songwriter Alan Menken said removes any problematic messages the film might send to young girls in the audience. Outside of the original songs, the remake includes a few new ones written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), who also produced the film. Along with Eric’s new ballad, Ariel also has a new song and a second “Part of Your World” reprise after she loses her voice, which serve as her internal monologue for those few scenes. While it was confusing at first narratively to hear, Bailey’s voice still won me over. In contrast, “The Scuttlebutt” — a rap between Sebastian and Scuttle (Awkwafina, “Crazy Rich Asians”) — very clearly has Miranda’s hands all over it, to the point that it took me out of the watching experience to laugh (not in a good way).

In terms of its deviation from the original narrative, this adaptation honors its source material — Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, passing the torch (or dinglehopper) was a particularly sweet moment — while also adding things that might have been missing. But that doesn’t change the fact that this movie was far too animated to be called “live-action.” The heavier action sequences looked more like a video game than a movie, like one early on in the film when Ariel and Flounder are being chased by a shark. I understand that on some level, there wasn’t much to be done that could’ve fixed this — sure, Flounder didn’t look anything like his 2D predecessor, but it would’ve been much stranger to see a more cartoonish version next to a live-action Ariel than something that at least looked like a real fish. It certainly didn’t seem to bother the little kids that made up most of the audience at my showing, whose adorably high-pitched giggles at Flounder being called a “guppy” made me laugh too. Still, the amount of CGI used in the film — and every other adaptation that Disney’s made so far — simply isn’t the same as the classic, hand-drawn magic that we older Disney fans are used to. If people my age are the ones being catered to with these new films, they fall flat for that reason alone.

“The Little Mermaid” doesn’t come close to the original animated film, but it’s still easily one of the better of Disney’s remakes (although nothing will ever beat 2015’s “Cinderella,” in my opinion). Was it worth the $17.50 I paid for an IMAX ticket to see it? Absolutely not, but I can take that up with the local Cinemark. Does a decent remake mean I’m more on board with the concept of the remake as a whole? Not at all, and we don’t need any more. And yes, I realize I’m complicit in the making of “more” since I gave Disney my money, but I’ll get back at them eventually when I show my future kids the original cartoons before anything else. Everyone knows the first thing you see is usually what you like most, right?

