The holiday spirit can be evasive while you’re at school — you’re away from home and it eludes you no matter how many holiday movies you watch or festive songs you listen to. As you grasp at straws for anything to warm your heart while the temperature gets colder, consider “The Holdovers” as an option to keep your spirits up while you tackle the last few weeks before Winter Break.

“The Holdovers” follows strict private school teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti, “The Truman Show”) as he finds himself stuck on campus over Winter Break watching over the students unable to go home. He’s joined by the school’s head chef Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Rustin”) who has recently lost her son, a smart but troublemaking student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa, debut) and a few other students who are desperate to be anywhere else. Despite Mr. Hunham’s strict rules for the boys, trouble seems to arise at every turn, challenging their beliefs about one another.

Director Alexander Payne (“Election”) opens the film with a montage of the New England town where Barton Academy resides, immediately creating a feeling of winter nostalgia for the audience. As viewers see the film’s picturesque buildings and powdery snow, there’s an immediate heartache to return to a place they most likely have never been to. Audiences might expect a story similar to “Dead Poets Society” with a Christmas twist, but “The Holdovers” takes a different approach to the found family trope. The film entirely focuses on the three main characters, allowing a deep exploration of each of their personalities and struggles. Payne focuses on small character details, bringing out their intricate relationships, just as much as the beautiful scenery. Brief moments like a slight smile from Angus to Mr. Hunham or Mary choosing to hold Angus’ hand in a moment of uncertainty add a tenderness to the story.

The film takes place during Christmas, incorporating many staples of classic Christmas movies like festive holiday parties and snow-capped cityscapes. But “The Holdovers” also incorporates holiday elements that a lot of Christmas movies ignore. There’s a loneliness and fear of change from the year’s nearing end that hides under the bright lights and shiny tinsel. Not many people acknowledge it, and Christmas movies tend to veer away from those less joyful emotions. Holidays are often spent with family, but “The Holdovers” explores the stories of those without loved ones and those who have complicated relationships with family. The holidays force people to look back at the year’s success, or lack thereof, and look forward to what the next year may entail. Despite these heavy themes, the film never strays from the message that the season’s joy can be found in unlikely places and the pain of the past doesn’t last forever.

The film’s theme of exploring all emotions of the holiday season is not only embedded in the story, but also in the arcs of each character. The three leads’ performances breathe life into their characters, balancing the devastating scenes with the heartwarming ones. Randolph is unforgettable in her performance as the grieving mother of a son lost in the Vietnam War. She hides the character’s pain behind soft smiles and kind eyes, leaving audience members with a heartache that can only be dulled by spending time with loved ones. At one point she is so overwhelmed with grief at a holiday party that she stifles sobs for her lost son, a moment so raw and full of pain that audience members will shed some tears as well. Giamatti helms the film as the strict teacher with more to him than meets the eye, adding a comedic element to the film while completely disappearing into the role. His humor keeps him in the audience’s good graces despite his character’s initial strictness. Sessa holds his own alongside these award-winning actors; he brings a slow-building warmth to the film by allowing small glances and smiles through Angus’s tough exterior, where the audience sees he just needs some love and encouragement.

“The Holdovers” will break your heart and mend it within two-and-a-half hours, and you should let it. The film’s exploration of the holiday season is heartwarming and emotional, and the ’70s aesthetic with Christmas lights and a frosty New England town is unmatched. Add that to three phenomenal performances and you have one of the year’s best movies, full of the emotions that come with the yuletide.

