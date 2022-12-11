🎵On the Fifth Day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

5. SPOOORTS FIIILMS

4. Classic Flicks

3. Nature Docs

2. Biopics

And a Genre New for Me.

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-Advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: The documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared twelve documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Christmas Eve.

Day Five: SPOOORTS FIIILMS

What can unite a group of total strangers more than a shared love of a sports team?

In The Big House, I constantly found myself hugging random people whenever Michigan scored, as if my life depended on it. The rush of adrenaline and, sometimes, anxiety isn’t comparable to anything else in the world, and that’s what makes it such a suitable subject for the silver screen.

Sports docs can explore what drives the success of athletes at the top, like the ’90s’ Chicago Bulls of “The Last Dance” (2020) and Alex Honnold of “Free Solo” (2018). They can show athletes’ desperate attempts to succeed at the fringes of their sports, like the NFL teams in the “Hard Knocks” (2001-present) series or college players in “Last Chance U” (2016). You can also look at ESPN’s anthology series “30 for 30” (2009-present), covering everything from the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons to Southern Methodist University football.

But the most amazing subjects sports docs explore are not sports. The real cream of the crop use sports to identify and analyze the culture we’re in and the lives we lead. “OJ: Made In America” (2016) uses OJ Simpson to analyze football, crime and American attitudes on Black America. “When We Were Kings” (1996) conveys Muhammed Ali’s Rumble In the Jungle with George Foreman as not just a boxing match, but a political vehicle.

My pick for the best sports doc has to be 1994’s “Hoop Dreams.”

Steve James’s heartbreaking film follows two Black teens in Chicago, William Gates and Arthur Agee, attempting to find their way to the NBA and secure a future for themselves and their families. There’s the obvious sports drama aspect — we see them play in games, race for the playoffs and try to win championships. Through fast breaks, the howling whirlwind that is Coach Pingatore and a sudden injury to Gates, we root for their teams to make it through, just as we root for our teams on the big stage.

Then there’s the personal drama. Agee battles with a turbulent home life, with both a rotating door of household members and the threat of financial ruin on the doorstep. Gates grapples with struggles with standardized testing and the failed hoop dreams of his brother now piled onto his back.

The most engaging drama James presents in “Hoop Dreams” is the social turbulence: Through the lens of these two basketball hopefuls, the director explores themes of race, class and success in modern America. Why must these kids look for this once-in-a-generation escape hatch to a new life? What other options do they have? What does it mean to be famous, and why is that something to want? James grapples with these questions without saying a word, simply keeping his camera pointed at the dreams of Gates and Agee.

“Hoop Dreams” draws you into the world of high school basketball and makes you believe these kids might just make it to the pros after all, even as the pit in your stomach telling you otherwise keeps getting bigger, minute by minute.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.