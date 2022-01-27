There are two films, each under six minutes, that I remember as some of the most emotionally effective (or, to be more accurate, traumatizing) pieces of content I consumed as a child. The first was the Disney short “Lava” — wasn’t everyone so horrified that they would burst into tears when their teacher decided to play this in science class? — about a lonely volcano who sings a song of hope for finding love. After years (perhaps centuries? It’s hard to tell for those unfamiliar with the effects of loneliness on volcanic lifetime) he finds another volcano who saves him from going extinct. This short played in theaters before “Inside Out,” a story with leagues more emotional depth than “Lava” — but it was the five-minute short about volcanoes that made me cry.

I found the other short film on YouTube around age 11, in the early days of my being on the internet before I found anything truly bad. I had yet to come across a video with a trigger warning, ignore the said warning and be sent into a week of spiraling depression and general angst over what I had seen. At the time, the worst thing a video could do was make me cry — a tall order for the animated short films I liked to watch. There was one, though. Titled “Trois Petits Chats,” the description of this short reads “A little cat witnesses the death of his family.”

The short opens on a family of three cats, animated to resemble porcelain dolls, standing in front of the mother cat’s grave. It goes rapidly downhill from there: The sister gets sick and her face begins to crack (the terror this instilled in me was magnified ten-fold by a lingering fear of the Other Mother in “Coraline”). When the sister is on her death bed in a quarantined hospital ward, her father runs in to hold her as she dies, thereby infecting himself with her sickness. In the final scene, the young brother cat sits alone in a dimly-lit dining room, a bowl of cereal in front of him. The chairs around him are empty, his family members all having died. In a moment of sad frustration and lack of understanding, he drowns his stuffed animal in his cereal bowl. It was a moment I laughed at when rewatching the short to write this piece, but disturbed me to no end when I first saw it.

I was at the mercy of these short films. They scared me, made me cry and, in the case of “Trois Petits Chats,” made me vow to never watch another YouTube video. I wasn’t alone in feeling this way. My sister remembers “Lava” being as devastating as I do, and the comment section of “Trois Petits Chats” mirrors my reaction. As one user put it, when they watched the short as a child they were “scared of this, yet sad.” A part of what made it scary was that it was sad — each of these films drastically changed my emotions in a matter of minutes, and my gut reaction was to protect myself from that. The fear from “Lava” was short-lived, but “Trois Petits Chats” terrified me for weeks, during which I stayed mostly off the internet.

Then, several months later, it was recommended to me again. And I watched it.

This short was one of those things I forgot about but that, upon rising back up in my memory like a bizarre phantom of years past, I recalled as the defining piece of media it had been. When I remembered it recently, I couldn’t turn down another rewatch. It had been years, I had misremembered several details and did not cry this time, which differs from several commenters who mention being just as moved years later. I rewatched “Lava” too, for good measure. This time, I wanted to know why something so seemingly removed from reality could affect me and so many others as it did.

These films are lonelier than any feature film I’ve seen. This is not because they depict loneliness especially well — each is mediocre at best — but because it is the only thing there. They pit loneliness against connection and, in creating this contrast, they don’t have time for anything else. Rather than a drawn-out loneliness where a character slowly deflates, it is all there, all at once, plunging the viewer into a whirlpool of this feeling without giving them time to prepare themselves or put up a shield against it. From the opening scene in the graveyard, the story arc of “Trois Petits Chats” is a sharp, diagonal decline. There is no resolution, either. The young cat drowns his stuffed animal, and then it ends, leaving the viewer with nothing but the feeling of having been slammed over the head with the devastating loss of connection present in every scene.

I did not feel sad on behalf of this cat; rather, it was as though his story made the emotion tangible, itself the film’s subject.

“Lava,” too, does not resolve itself. It tries. Based on the story, one might say it does: The volcano finds another volcano and they are happy together. But after using most of its runtime to plunge me into hopelessness, it did not have time to truly pull me out of it. As the volcanoes sang their song together, my mind was stuck on the image of the volcano turning gray and dying after years of solitude. It was that despair, not the happy ending, that stuck with me.

In their lack of time for true resolution, short films like these can compress a feeling into something sharp and particular, even if they cannot effectively explore how it changes. In “Trois Petits Chats,” one of the scenes that still strikes me happens early on when the three cats are eating breakfast. There is a quiet happiness until the father glances at a framed photo of the three of them with the mother. His smile fades, and the joy is proven too fragile to last. It is impossible to overcome the fact that things were happier in the past and can never be that way again.

This reaches for the uniquely terrifying sadness that rests in the impossibility of change that short films can employ so well. Even in “Lava” the change isn’t believable, leaving the viewer anxious that despite the apparent happy ending, the emotional arc, is a lie and the loneliness was never overcome. We worry about features in which nothing changes, but this is where short films work best.

I wondered what made these films sad and then I wondered why I watched them each a second time. After having the stuffed-animal-drowning scene firmly burned into my brain and renouncing YouTube as a platform yet again, this was a question that haunted me. What drew me to these punch-in-the-gut animated shorts, where hopelessness is so constant it becomes more a subject than the characters? I didn’t want to make myself cry. I was possessed by a curiosity about these films that held a lot of power over me. I wanted to know if I could reach that depth of tragedy again, simply by subjecting myself to a five-minute animation.

As short films go, I don’t know that I recommend these two in particular. “Lava” is okay, but “Trois Petits Chats” is strange, and neither are the most emotional of films. It is the way they work with emotion that stands out. There are, of course, truly hopeless feature films. Vittorio De Sica’s “Bicycle Thieves” comes to mind, with its overwhelming ability to put the viewer in a state of deeper and deeper hopelessness as they watch the characters get beaten down by life. While perhaps more depressing, even these mostly mono-emotional features work in part because of their shifts in feeling throughout. The singular shock of a short film that wants you to feel a certain way is something I don’t believe can be replicated well in a longer form.

The final aspect of this micro-genre is the animation. Had they not been animated, I may not have rewatched them. Despite their emotional effectiveness, the animated environment makes them safe and nonspecific. They are not about humans, let alone live-action humans, making the viewer once again care more for their mood than their characters or story details. It is generally more difficult to identify with these non-human characters, leaving the viewer with only the emotion to latch onto. And there is a safety to watching an animated cat or volcano experience something. It puts just enough distance between the viewer and the film to make it safe for them to follow their curiosity back to it and see if it will affect them in the same way again.

Daily Arts Writer Erin Evans can be reached at erinev@umich.edu.