🎵On the eleventh day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

11. Soldiers fighting

10. World-a-watchers

9. Folks arrested

8. Mock u-movies

7. Dudes a-yelling

6. Films a-making

5. SPOOORTS FIIILMS

4. Classic flicks

3. Nature docs

2. Biopics

And a genre new for me.

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: the documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared twelve documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Chistmas Eve — change of plans — New Year’s Eve, my bad.

When looking back and reading the book of man it’s not hard to conclude that the narrative of human history is defined by war; empires fall, eras end, rulers are crowned and the world turns. But ever since war was introduced to the human canon, so were the recorders of war — the writers and the historians who chronicle this gruesome affair. With time, those writers hold just as much power as those they write about.

The first to recognize this power was the Greek Herodotus. The so-called founder of history wove the Greco-Persian conflict into his very own tapestry, and twisted the truth to inspire a vision of the ultra heroic Greeks and the barbaric Persians, a falsehood that survived two millennia — 300 (Zack Snyder, 2006), anyone?

The tactic didn’t end there. Rome’s Cato the Elder, China’s Sima Qian, Arabia’s Ibn Battuta, Medieval Europe’s Monks, Florence’s Machiavelli, and the list continues, trailing ever onwards. While these historians did provide significantly more truth than fiction, they still wielded the power of legacy mightily, and edited details when necessary. One man can only live so long, but a story lives forever.

With the advent of film, war documentation changed forever. Before, the nightmare of war was only known to scribes and soldiers, the true scale of the bloodshed remained in books and minds. But now, common men, women and children were now able to see the horrors within war. It started with a reel out of Cuba taping the Spanish-American War, opening Pandora’s ammunition crate and releasing chaos upon the masses. Name a war, and I’ll probably be able to find you a documentary on it. Vietnam War? Done. Crusades? Done. War of the Roses? Done. World War II? Done. Done. Done. American Civil War? Are you even paying attention anymore?

There are so many that it almost diminishes the severity of war. Instead of being realized as the true catastrophe it is, it’s treated as some silly hobby with fun maps to look at and old dudes explaining how X country could have won the war if they just played their cards right. Terror in the pupils of mere children at war becomes glee in the eyes of adult re-enactors. Sure, war is monumental, and war is grandiose, but under no circumstances is war grand. It’s not criminal, or even immoral, to find interest in these aspects of war. It’s just being at liberty of the modern parade of war. The “Mission Accomplished” moments. The never ending parade of action. The spectacle of it all.

It’s important for there to be films that ground war. Films that invoke reverence of the fallen, terror at the scale and rage toward the whole ordeal. “Restrepo” (Tim Hetherington and Sebastian Junger, 2010) painfully watches U.S. soldiers take part in the war in Afghanistan. “The Act of Killing” (Joshua Oppenheimer, 2012) chooses a strange and unique angle to unravel the horrors of the Indonesian Politicide. “Waltz with Bashir” (Ari Folman, 2009) turns to animation to gaze at the atrocities of the 1982 Lebanon War. The incomparable, unforgiving and unrelenting, “Shoah” (Claude Lanzmann, 1983) picks apart the horrors of the Holocaust through a stitched-together weaving of interviews and testimonials. “Shoah” is a nine hour unstoppable wave of emotion — from heartbreak to rage to repulsion — that might just be the most important movie ever made.

Then, there’s my pick for Day 11 of Docu-cember; “They Shall Not Grow Old” (Peter Jackson, 2018). Released almost exactly 100 years after the end of World War I, this documentary is composed entirely of colorized & touched up footage from the western front. There is no narrator, no storyline, no title cards, no dates, no specific locations — just us and the men in the platoon. This movie in a lot of ways isn’t even about WWI, or war in general. It’s about people trying to live their lives while surrounded with outrageous extenuating circumstances, a concept untouched by many films chronicling the World Wars.

To most, these soldiers were ghosts. Actually, they were less than ghosts, rather mere concepts — eerie black and white fragments of a bygone era that looked strange in photographs. But with Peter Jackson’s incredible colorization and restoration technique, we’re not watching archival footage anymore, we’re watching people. We’re watching them laugh and joke and weep and march and eventually bury themselves six feet under the fields of France. These soldiers could be our brothers, our fathers, our friends and ourselves. With the simple wave of color washing over the film, history comes alive, and gains a kind of immortality. While the grass of Belgium and the trenches of the Somme may have been silent for a century, the soldiers long gone and the graves long filled — the voices and the men that were once there will continue to stand tall, forever projected into eternity.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.