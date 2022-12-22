🎵On the Eighth Day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

8. Mock u-movies

7. Dudes a-yelling

6. Films a-making

5. SPOOORTS FIIILMS

4. Classic Flicks

3. Nature Docs

2. Biopics

And a genre new for me.

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-Advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: The documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared twelve documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Christmas Eve.

We’ve been through a lot of movies so far, friend. Seven days of movies to be specific. With those movies have come a lot of information. Like a lot. War, Music, Sports and more — it’s a lot to digest. So let’s make a detour into the world of fiction, and allow ourselves to unwind and have some fun. God knows we need it. Hell, God knows the documentary genre itself needs it, having a subgenre whose only purpose is to ridicule the documentary itself. The aptly named “mockumentary” is the comedic opposite reaction to the stuck-up and serious documentary, and much like regular documentaries, mockumentaries come in a variety of subgenres.

There’s the mockumentary biopic, in which a fictitious person is created out of thin air. Few are able to do this quite like Sacha Baron Cohen in “Bruno” (2009), multiple times in his “Who is America” (2018) miniseries and both Borat films. Borat Sagdiyev in particular remains a standout as the character who’s done the most lasting damage on my vocabulary. Ahem. My Wife! King of the Castle! I’m sorry.

There’s the sports mockumentary, chronicling a (usually) fictional sporting event, like the week-long tennis match in Jake Szymanski’s “7 Days in Hell” (2015) and his biking epic “Tour de Pharmacy” (2017) and the animated surfing trials of “Surfs Up” (Ash Brannon and Chris Buck, 2007).

You’ll notice a lot of these choices are TV movies. I’m not embarrassed to admit that TV consistently produces some of the best mockumentaries the genre has to offer. “American Vandal” (Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, 2017) serves as an unbelievable skewering of true crime hopefuls, from the material limitations to the clichéd episode structure to the hokey, so-called “investigative” journalism. Bill Hader & Fred Armisen’s “Documentary Now!” (2015-) is a fantastic parody of not just every documentary subgenre, but even specific documentaries (including ones in this series, like the upcoming film for day 9, hint hint). “Documentary Now!” is so good, in fact, this article could’ve been a singular ode to the series on HBO Max — but I’m not finished!

So far I’ve dodged a pretty huge sub-subgenre in the world of the mockumentary: the music mockumentary. Likely the most popular subgenre, the musical mockumentary has the ability to lampoon both vain musicians and the stuck up film format — two birds with one movie. There’s Andy Samberg’s “Popstar, Never Stop Never Stopping” (Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, 2016), striking at Justin Bieber and celebrity culture as a whole. There’s “The Rutles: All You Need Is Cash” (1978), led by Monty Python Alum Eric Idle, parodying The Beatles, which was disrespectful enough to outrage fans, but funny enough to warrant George Harrison to make a guest appearance. If you’d like a rap mockumentary, then there’s Chris Rock’s “CB4” (Tamra Davis, 1993), attacking wannabe gangsta rappers.

Those are all quite great movies, but none of them are fantastic, no 10/10 films so far. No, I want a movie that goes to 11. That’s right, my spotlight film for Day 8 is the legendary “This is Spinal Tap” (Rob Reiner, 1984). Capturing the hysteria of ‘80s English rock, “This is Spinal Tap” follows the fictional band Spinal Tap, with members David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest, “Best in Show”), Derek Smalls (Henry Shearer, “The Simpsons”) and their drummer(s).

I’m gonna show my hand and say this is one of the funniest movies I have ever seen. From raw stupidity to highbrow references, this fully improvised film is so vicious in its attack on pretentious rockers that if I were a musician watching it, I would retire on the spot. The set pieces, the idiocy, the feigned knowledge and the borderline misogyny — it all keys into the culture of rock so hard it almost tricks you into believing it’s real. Almost.

Documentarian Rob Reiner serves as the perfect straight man to the cavalcade of nonsense being paraded across the screen, sitting still and questioning when members of the band consistently one-up each other with their outrageous stupidity. Speaking of the members, if you told me two years ago that Chuck from “Better Call Saul” was in “This is Spinal Tap,” I would have slapped you. Michael McKean so flawlessly inhabits the body of the pseudo-intellectual frontman that it erases all other versions of him from my memory. The other performances are no different, working in harmony to create an experience so funny that it ought to be preserved for the rest of time. Like a moose.

“This is Spinal Tap” is a who’s who of the mockumentary clichés and mainstays that are present in almost every single mockumentary I’ve mentioned so far. The idiot subjects? Check. The straight man filmmaker? Check. The silly voices and accents? Double check. To begin this series, I talked about how “Nanook of the North” (Robert J. Flaherty, 1922) built the foundation for documentaries, allowing the genre to grow and flourish. Maybe it’s the reefer talking, but “This is Spinal Tap” does much of the same for the mockumentary, being the film that the Christopher Guest, Andy Samberg and others cite as the inspiration for their own mockumentaries, its legacy towering tall over the cinematic landscape. Not quite as tall as Stonehenge, but hey, what can you do?

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.