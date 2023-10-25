Lucy Kerr’s (“Crashing Waves”) “Family Portrait” is an entry in the New Directors Competition of the 59th Chicago International Film Festival. Kerr has already received the Best Director Award from the 2023 Locarno Film Festival and Black Canvas Contemporary Film Festival for “Family Portrait.” Her film examines the relationships within a family through the eyes of one of the family’s four daughters, Katy (Deragh Campbell, “Possessor”). The film is set on the family’s sprawling Texas property that sits along the Guadalupe River and drips with natural beauty, whose repose is betrayed by fraught family dynamics. On an idyllic summer day, an antsy Katy struggles to wrangle those idle and missing for the annual family photo so she and her boyfriend Olek (Chris Galust, “Give Me Liberty”) can get the hell out of Dodge.

The film opens with an extended take of the family as they form a chaotic herd outside. Kerr spoke about her partiality to filming continuous shots in domestic spaces in a brief panel following the screening, crediting her background in dance for her interest in capturing sublimity in the rhythmic behavior of the human body. At first, it looks like some of the characters are dancing until it becomes clear that they are pulling on each other in a desperate attempt to gather. The sound design of this scene is remarkable in assisting in this effect, going from inaudible to muffled to diegetic. The idea of illusion is first introduced here, as we are unable to make sense of what is presented — bodies moving both in sync and horribly out of sync — without proper sound and context.

Illusion is a recurring visual theme, and the cinematography of “Family Portrait” is carefully choreographed to reinforce it. A shot of Katy’s sister (Veronica Cinibulk, “No More Issues”) reading in a hammock, her face partially masked by braided rope, is followed by a static shot of Katy’s mother’s (Silvana Jakich, “Cassandro”) face as she stares stoically from behind a window screen. Her features blur, and a strong impression of her appearance is just out of reach. Kerr even prolongs the mystery of Katy’s face, allowing only her legs in the frame as she speaks with Olek in bed. Each family member is an elusive face and body, welcoming the idea Campbell described as “not quite being able to access someone … being in reality but not quite being able to touch it.”

Distance exists not only between the audience and the characters, but within the family as well — most notably between Katy and her mother. We meet Katy’s mother in the kitchen, where she corrects and subtly criticizes how her housekeeper prepares a meal derived from her own culture, while the men congregate in the adjacent room to watch American football. Katy and Olek enter to discuss the family portrait, which Olek is shooting and Katy is desperate to accomplish. Katy’s mother is far away, moving quickly around them without stopping long enough for so much as a moment of meaningful eye contact. Katy searches her mother’s face hoping to find evidence that she has been seen. Tension builds and snaps with an obnoxious “Interception!” from the other room.

The “aggressive American football fan” and “Southern lady of the house” archetypes are not passively written into “Family Portrait.” Kerr pointedly adds a layer of social commentary to join Katy’s discomfort with the audience’s, discreetly scrutinizing dynamics within the American family. Kerr criticizes the American’s perception of the world when Olek expresses his frustrations with Katy’s family for being unwilling to grasp his foreign identity. Her Texan family struggles to decipher between his Polish accent and a Russian accent, finding little significance in their geographical and national differences. Olek is a visitor in an unfamiliar setting, falling into a state of panic as the film progresses, desperate to leave this strange place and these strange people. This is what draws Katy to Olek, as she is an outsider in her own family.

“Family Portrait” expresses how it feels to be an isolated member at a family function, whether one is born or brought into these complex dynamics. Scenes between the family members are peppered with humor, choked by sibling tension and led by Katy’s increasingly frantic worry as the prospect of taking the family photo grows further out of reach. The picture must get done in order for Katy to flee her childhood home, and her laissez-faire family’s lack of interference does nothing to quell her anxiety. Watching Katy attempt to rouse the others feels like watching a small child attempt to pick up a large boulder. One recognizes that these efforts are futile and becomes uncomfortable by such helplessness.

Kerr preludes her film with a quote from Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Conqueror Worm”: “Through a circle that ever returneth in / To the self-same spot.” Katy’s acute descent into madness parallels the cyclical ritual of the family photo, as she is found trapped in a sort of purgatory in which a repetitive lack of transmission between family members begins to alter her perception of reality. The disquiet of “Family Portrait” brought to mind Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby” and Christopher Storer’s “Fishes” — Season 2, Episode 6 of Hulu’s “The Bear.” Comparable in neither fashion nor approach, they each reveal the quietly insidious parts of life that can be found tucked away in the most deceptively harmless of settings.

Kerr accomplishes exactly what she sets out to do in her debut feature without sacrificing her creative vision — finding a way to create horror in a space that is neither intrinsically dreadful nor designed to be. This is what makes “Family Portrait” an achievement; while it may occasionally suffer from slow cinema fatigue, it is at its best when the characters act on pure impulse and let the story tell itself.

Daily Arts Writer Maya Ruder can be reached at mayarud@umich.edu.