“The Batman” has been one of the most anticipated films of the past few years. While the DC catalog of movies has generally been hit or miss, the trailers and promotional materials for this latest adaptation of the classic character looked promising. I’m happy to say that excited fans can breathe a sigh of relief: “The Batman” is good. And not the kind of good that accompanies a shrug and subsequent amnesia. It’s more of a “rapturously-glued-to-my-seat-for-three-hours” kind of good.

From just the first few scenes, it’s clear director Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) had a very specific tone and vision for the world of “The Batman.” Gotham City is just as dark and depressing as in the ultra-realistic Christopher Nolan trilogy, but it also carries an eccentric, Gothic quality to retain the comic-book pulp that was absent from the previous films. Gotham shares DNA with the unnamed city in “Se7en” (David Fincher, “Gone Girl”) in the sense that it’s bleak and unsaturated but also feels offbeat and outlandish enough to thankfully separate itself from reality.

And while the Fincherian elements are plentiful, with much of the plot unfolding with the investigative structure and suspenseful atmosphere seen in “Zodiac,” Reeves has incorporated many elements from other parts of the cinema canon. In a virtual press conference, Reeves said, “It’s kinda like “All the President’s Men,” and there’s a bit of “(The) French Connection” and there’s a bit of “Taxi Driver” … there were a lot of those kinds of ’70s movies.” The finished product of “The Batman” reflects these influences quite clearly, using the trademarks of cynical ’70s crime films, such as high-level conspiracies and psychologically turbulent characters, with aplomb.

Cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Dune”) and composer Michael Giacchino (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) both perform at the top of their game to create the sights and sounds of this more offbeat Gotham. The use of dutch angles and shallow focus, along with the desaturated colors and outdated architecture are some of the biggest contributors to the comic-book feel. Audience members will have Giacchino’s four-note musical motif for Batman stuck in their heads — it’s present most times he’s on screen and even when he’s not. This helps emphasize the idea that Batman, and the fear that accompanies him, is everywhere — that Batman has evolved from one man into an omnipresent urban legend.

Whatever doubt there was about Robert Pattinson (“Twilight”) playing the Caped Crusader should be snuffed out; he embodies a vengeful, burdened Bruce Wayne with the expected darkness but also surprising dashes of playful wit. His little idiosyncratic moments peppered onto the gloom help remind the audience of the inherent goofiness of the concept. A story about a billionaire self-actualizing through beating criminals to a pulp in a bat costume should be a little zany.

The rest of the cast is equally well realized in their respective roles. Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies”) plays an increasingly vulnerable and desperate version of Catwoman. Her bluntness and snark act as a great foil to Batman’s self-righteous attitude, and the two share effective, fleeting moments of sexual tension throughout. Paul Dano’s (“Okja”) serial-killer interpretation of the Riddler is presented as a wretched, bizarro mirror of Pattinson’s Batman, who relies more on his brains than brawn. The script is very particular to illustrate the similarities in their goals of “fixing” Gotham. More interestingly, however, Reeves uses the camera to draw visual, subconscious parallels between their methods and passion for “justice” and revenge. A very particular point-of-view shot is used for both the Riddler and Batman as they both engage in vengeance-driven vigilantism.

The characters and world define the aesthetic and potential of this film, but the plot and pace are equally high in quality, with Reeves and company creating an engrossing mystery where every scene answers questions while continually adding just enough to keep the audience completely hooked. For the first two hours especially, the film is a near-flawless, suspenseful investigative story in the darkest corners in Gotham.

The emphasis on the investigative element not only enhances the movie itself but also allows Reeves to fully explore Batman’s comic book roots as a brilliant detective, something that newer adaptations of the character had often pushed aside in favor of his brutality and willpower. And while Batman is plenty brutal in this film, perhaps the angriest put to the screen yet, Reeves and Pattinson still find a way to balance the more modern take of a man with a lot of demons with the classic sleuth who made his debut under DC’s original branding as “Detective Comics.”

The fact that all these elements work so well together reflects the care and attention to detail that was put in this film. It is clear that everyone involved in the production understands what defines many of the aesthetics and tonal qualities of Batman comic books and enjoys investigative crime films. And the most impressive thing may be the synthesis of the two. “The Batman” skillfully combines the elements of successful mystery and thriller films with the tone and intricacies of the source material to create an immersive experience that simply flies by.

Daily Arts Writer Alvin Anand can be reached at alvinsa@umich.edu.