“If Death is a disease, there’s a cure. And I’m gonna find it.” —Vicaria, “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster”

In an industry and film genre dominated by modern adaptations of classic stories, “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” is a valiant effort to mine the success of classic films like “Frankenstein” or “Dracula,” though it doesn’t quite fit the bill.

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” retells Mary Shelley’s classic “Frankenstein” in a modern California neighborhood rife with police and gang violence. After her brother, Chris (Edem Atsu-Swanzy, “A Rodeo Film”), is shot and killed due to gang violence, high school student and science enthusiast Vicaria (Laya DeLeon Hayes, “The Equalizer”) is determined to bring him back. Just like Frankenstein’s monster in the original story, the reanimated creature she creates causes death and destruction throughout his community, bringing moral struggle, and lots and lots of gore.

The film often tries a bit too hard to fit into the tropes of a horror film. From predictable jump scares to over-the-top acting, it comes off as a cheap parody rather than its own story. Amani Summer (“Genius”) as young Jada, for example, was the perfect sarcastic younger sister. However, she seemed a bit too into the trope of “creepy child in a horror film” to the point of silliness, rather than terror.

While many of the performances were less than impressive, Hayes stood out as Vicaria. She was just insane enough without making her motivations seem unreasonable. The internal struggle between the grief for her brother and the consequences of her actions in reanimating him was clear and heartbreaking at every turn — and her maniacal mad scientist laugh is fantastic. Her fascination with death and its potential cure are also emphasized by the recurring auditory theme of slowing heartbeats.

Other standout performances include Chad Coleman (“The Orville”) as Vicaria’s father, Donald. After a run-in with a racist teacher at Vicaria’s predominantly white school, Coleman expertly delivers a monologue about the history of racism in America, and how it continues to affect Black Americans today. This monologue is delivered with a deep-rooted pain, masked by the expectations of behavior in a parent-teacher conference at a wealthy, predominantly white school. This sequence is arguably the most moving in the film, embodying its message about racism through the horror genre. Even the title is a smart nod to the stereotypical depictions of Black characters in horror media, present only for snarky remarks and an inciting first death. Often, the classic monsters of horror literature are nothing compared to the terror of systematic oppression experienced by minorities today.

And, of course, no creature feature would be complete without its creature, and Atsu-Swanzy takes this responsibility in stride. His hulking form stumbles across the screen, each limb attempting, unsuccessfully, to fit itself onto the same body. Facial close-ups laden with blood and gore are terrifying, and Atsu-Swanzy gritting his teeth and growling his lines is a true credit to the modern depiction of Frankenstein’s monster.

As is usual with production company Crypt TV, whose mission is to “create culture-changing monster stories that bring the world closer together,” the film’s creature design and practical effects were gorgeous. Each bit of Chris’ skin looked as if it was pulled from a different rotting corpse, and injuries were just gruesome enough to repulse viewers without going over the top. The CGI, on the other hand, seemed cheaply and amateurly superimposed over the footage, with little attention paid to color correction, shadow or any other aspects to make it look more realistic. Whether it was a swarm of black dots hovering over a piece of rotting flesh or the all-important lightning strikes during the climactic sequence in which Vicaria brings her brother back to life, these effects were disappointing to say the least.

The film was a decent horror flick and an interesting take on a classic story — exploring stereotypes assigned to Black people of the genre and bringing to mind those breakthrough characters like Ben in “Night of the Living Dead” through Vicaria’s intelligence underestimated by her white peers — but it lacked the gravitas of a truly worthy modern adaptation and horror film.

