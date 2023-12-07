Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was one of the best experiences of my life. It’s a bold statement but one very fitting for anyone who anxiously battled Ticketmaster, spent hours making friendship bracelets or walked aimlessly through the streets at midnight after the concert, praying to get home and take ibuprofen to stop the ringing. Though this sounds pretty awful, this pain was nothing compared to the sheer adrenaline of watching Swift’s whirlwind performance. I sang my heart out with tens of thousands of people and purged my every suppressed emotion until I couldn’t speak. It was intensely therapeutic and wildly entertaining; she never missed a beat and hit every note, proving how impressive her three-hour performance was.

My memory of the concert was (lavender) hazed by a surreal feeling that numbed my awareness of reality. This made me (and the people who racked up more than $160 million at the box office) eagerly anticipate the film’s release in hopes of another taste of the concert blur.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was filmed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the final city of the tour’s first U.S. leg. Directed by Sam Wrench (“Billie Eilish Live at the O2”), the film documents the concert experience and contains only shots of her performance to maintain the integrity of the concert structure. “If you were to attend a concert and get the premium seat, that’s my job, to convey that image sonically and situationally,” said the film’s re-recording mixer John Ross (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”). It was a smart (and generous) move on Swift’s end to memorialize her tour with a wide release film, considering the extremely high demand for tickets that left many fans disappointed.

Swift’s setlist featured in the film was perfectly made for a large audience, choosing the most popular songs from her ten albums (“22” from Red, “Shake It Off” from 1989 and so on), along with less mainstream songs adored by her die-hard fans (like “illicit affairs” from Folklore and “tolerate it” from Evermore) to take fans through each album, or “era.” On tour, her set designs and costumes were tailored to each album, and the song variety from country to pop to indie expanded her range of influence past the typical single-genre artist. The entire performance was a journey through her musical evolution: She took the viewers back through each phase of her life but redefined each era to make them personal to her audience. “These songs maybe started out being about something that happened to me … But my dream is that when they go into your world, they become about your life,” Swift explained in her introductory speech.

I didn’t know what to expect from the crowd, but everyone stayed pretty silent. It was a strange experience to watch such an energetic concert in a dead theater. The crystal-clear camera shots took me back to the concert, but this time I felt more like an outsider looking in. It was captivating to see its beauty from such a direct perspective, especially since my concert view wasn’t the best, and I was too wrapped up in the moment to appreciate the visuals. It was gratifying to see all the little details I missed the first time, like Swift’s satirical masculine mannerisms during “The Man,” her dive into the stage while kicking off the Midnights era and her sweet interaction with the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, who received the “22” hat. Watching the film, I came to appreciate every string in the intricate web that is the tour, proving Swift is a “Mastermind.”

But as stunning as the film is, it doesn’t have the same concert magic. I had FOMO seeing everyone in the crowd having the time of their lives while I sat silently in a theater. It felt like I was a mother taking her preteen daughter and friends to the concert, experiencing the same show but from a dulled point of view. My perspective is slightly biased by my concert-level expectations, which no film could ever reach. Someone who didn’t see the concert would love this movie regardless — her catchy songs and monumental performance were inarguably top-tier — and it did exactly what it was meant to do: accurately document the concert.

Because of the immense buildup and buzz surrounding the tour, including some behind-the-scenes footage of the planning, execution and feelings that went into ensuring the tour would further the film’s interest. It’s understandably difficult to fit these extra scenes into an almost three-hour movie — I secretly hope she’ll release a documentary soon. But who knows, she’s busy performing a second leg of her tour, re-recording her old albums and attending Kansas City Chiefs football games.

The film’s execution was just perfect for spreading the concert to a wider audience. While the concert’s effects were dampened in the quiet theater, Swift’s music will always impress. Once the film is released on streaming services, watch it how it was intended to be watched: Get some friends together, put on your favorite sparkly outfit and sing your heart out.

