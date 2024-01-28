“Bloody grateful and lucky” is how author Amy Liptrot feels about her life at the moment. “The Outrun,” a film adaptation of Liptrot’s biographical novel by the same name, premiered this weekend at the 40th Sundance International Film Festival. Liptrot, director Nora Fingscheidt (“The Unforgivable”) and leading lady Saoirse Ronan (“Foe”) sat down on Friday morning at the Chase Sapphire Lounge at the festival to discuss their highly personal film that tackles alcoholism, recovery and homecoming. With rave reviews from critic attendees and premature but reliable Oscar buzz already attached to Ronan’s name, “The Outrun” team has much to celebrate.

The film focuses on Ronan’s character Rona, a woman tormented by her past who returns to her hometown of Orkney, Scotland seeking recovery from addiction. Liptrot, Fingscheidt and Ronan made note of how the film is less about de-stigmatizing addiction and more about developing empathy for the life of an addict and its complexities — which too often does not entail recovery. One such complexity is the paradox of an alcoholic’s personality, which can oscillate between charming and vicious when drunk and between bright-eyed and moody when sober. Liptrot and Fingscheidt gave Ronan high praise for her ability to excel in this role of conflicting behaviors — praise that has reverberated through the theaters of Sundance.

Ronan spoke on why she wanted to tell Rona’s story, citing the universal applicability of addiction in all of our lives, whether we have experienced it ourselves or seen it up close. The script came to her during the thick of lockdown — a time, she said, when she became more “in tune with what (she) wants from life.” Ronan reflected on why she loves to be alone in a scene — which she often is in this film — referencing one scene in which she had to shout profanities at a door, where she found catharsis through accessing aggression and ugliness within herself.

It was a welcome challenge for Ronan to enter Rona’s headspace and a difficult one for the writing and production team to bring the audience into. The women used the term “nerd layer” to explain how narration operates within the film to provide both scientific information about addiction and access into Rona’s interior life — a perspective that made the original story sing on paper but harder to realize on film. While this “nerd layer” retains some mystery, the women credit it as integral to achieving an honest and correct version of Liptrot’s story.

The Michigan Daily had the opportunity to ask Liptrot how it felt to watch her written story translated to film and how much access she had to its production. Liptrot was shown every single edit of every scene shot in a day, a rarity in book-to-movie adaptations and an assurance that this film has as much of Liptrot’s heart as Ronan’s interpretation and Fingscheidt’s vision. But as in any creative endeavor, with so much oversight comes fatigue.

Liptrot confessed it was a “relief” when filming wrapped, knowing she would no longer have to put herself through the intense self-reflection and self-consciousness that inevitably comes from watching another human imitate your darkest moments. She jokingly added that watching Ronan “do an impression of (her)” began to make her feel like she was “doing an impression of Saoirse doing an impression of (her).” When asked by Ronan if she would ever endeavor to adapt another of her books to film, she said, with a wide smile and certitude, “No.” According to Liptrot, she did not become an artist because she experienced hardship, but that storytelling has been in her bones since childhood. She calls herself “a writer, not a filmmaker” and does not seem to believe in pain for the sake of artistry.



