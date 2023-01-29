The Michigan Daily loves to watch and talk about films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After a two-year in-person hiatus, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through the snow on planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premiers of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.

“Infinity Pool” is the stuff of nightmares — a totally bizarre, completely whacked-out fever dream that somehow manages to be a horrific achievement despite its directionless premise.

Brandon Cronenberg (“Possessor”), the son of “Crash” director, is known for his affinity with body horror. Like father, like son. “Infinity Pool” does not deviate from the expectations of his graphic and disturbing filmography, but it is easily one of Cronenberg’s most unusual and inventive films to date. He forsakes any restraint and allows himself to swim in the seemingly limitless depths of his imagination to transform an idyllic vacation spot into pure hell.

Despite what you might expect from Cronenberg, “Infinity Pool” is not the head-spinning, nauseating two hours of senseless chaos it was marketed as. It frequently took on a sedative storytelling rhythm. Cronenberg attempts to isolate his main character from the outside world, causing the film to feel bleak and sterile, even during scenes that aim to thrill or shock the audience. Save for a psychedelic, erotic montage and semi-frequent sequences of bloody violence, this film does not rely on grotesque visuals as much as Cronenberg’s other films to tell its story. While, in Cronenberg fashion, this film goes heavy on gore, “Infinity Pool” is less sickening than it claims to be. Cronenberg lets his characters take more of the wheel, focusing less on the horror-sci-fi and more on the feral behavior of his human subjects. That’s not to say this isn’t a depraved film.

At a resort on the fictional island of La Tolqa, James Foster (Alexander Skarsgård, “The Northman”) and his wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman, “A Lot of Nothing”) enjoy a slow-paced vacation meant to cure James’s writer’s block. When the Fosters meet mysterious couple Gabi (Mia Goth, “Pearl”) and Alban (Jalil Lespert, “Dreamchild”), things take a devastating turn after a joyride ends in a fatal hit-and-run. To his horror, James discovers the sci-fi consequences of La Tolqa island: murder is punishable by execution unless a clone stands in your place — only the rich survive. After James is initiated into this mind-bending secret, he joins Gabi and Alban on a bender that descends into sadistic violence and hedonism. Hidden beneath the horror are conversations on privilege, morality and overindulgence, though Cronenberg’s point is largely lost among the chaos.

Cronenberg wastes no time revealing La Tolqa law enforcement’s futuristic operations, leaving little time for the viewer to bond with James. We root for him and hope he finds his way back home, but we don’t actually feel much for this bland man with no personality. Skarsgård, who is known to excel in dark roles, is able to switch dexterously between vulnerable victim and deviant barbarian, responsible for any sympathy we feel for James, while the story itself does not allow this character much. All the backstory we’re given about James is that he’s a tall, handsome freeloader who once wrote an unsuccessful novel — contents unknown. James is rarely caught in emotionally vulnerable moments, his only states of being limited to fear, misery and euphoria. Near indifference for James must be an intentional choice by Cronenberg, as it is hinted that the James we see for most of the film is not the man to whom we were first introduced. This potential plot twist is quickly dropped, and rather than caring for James or being interested in the implications of this possibility, we are left feeling nothing but terror and occasional disgust.

This film is not difficult to follow, but simply aimless and shallow. Cronenberg misses an opportunity to create a compelling science fiction tale by prematurely dropping the “cloning” bomb and letting it fade into background noise. What should be the central plot point is lost to the exposition, and “Infinity Pool” is simplified to a “for a bad time, call…” film.

Though “Infinity Pool” lacks weight and purpose, this doesn’t feel like a particularly bad thing. Beyond privilege and morality, there’s nothing more profound to understand about this film — it is an experience meant to probe and invade the viewer’s mind. And it does. Cronenberg colors outside of the lines and rejects the idea that his films have to be anything but the ride he wishes to take us on. Goth and Skarsgård — both commanders of the horror genre — deliver unsurprisingly epic performances and shoulder Cronenberg’s creative freedom unapologetically.

“Infinity Pool” is an uncut, unforgiving peek into the extraordinary, preternatural mind of Cronenberg. Like it or not, love it or hate it, such wild imagination is a rare sight to behold.

