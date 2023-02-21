During my first two years of college, Ann Arbor’s theaters were obsessed with Studio Ghibli. There was the special showing of “Princess Mononoke” at the Michigan Theater last February, during which I sat motionless in my chair as the film became my favorite of all time. In November 2022 there was “The Music of Studio Ghibli スタジオジブリ,” where conductor Wilbur Lin paid homage to three amazing movies while I tried not to cry. Then there was last Friday’s State Theatre’s showing of “My Neighbor Totoro,” filled with throngs of students who sacrificed a night of parties for what is essentially a kid’s movie.

Ghibli, apparently, is everything. It’s a cult for the misunderstood. It’s an answer to the climate crisis. It’s the solution to crime and violence. It’s a glittering light through a dark tunnel. And it’s time we talk about it.

Over the past two decades, Ghibli has spread across the United States like a collective lucid dream. Four years ago, I had never watched a Japanese-made movie. Today, three are on my top-10 list of all time. I can’t walk five feet without someone mentioning a “Princess Mononoke” movie night. We’re all, it seems, enchanted, yet few of us actually understand how Ghibli broke out of Japan and soared over the Pacific into our American college dorms.

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation company founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki (“Spirited Away”) and Isao Takahata (“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”) and producer Toshio Suzuki (“The Wind Rises”), three masterful storytellers with a desire to infuse anime with Japanese folklore. Gorgeous movies like “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Grave of the Fireflies,” released at a time when animation was considered childish, shattered the notion that animated movies aren’t as powerful, emotional and complex as any other films.

Although Japanese audiences were devouring the movies’ hand-painted terrains, adorable child protagonists and unique story arcs, Studio Ghibli’s path to worldwide recognition was rocky. It only pivoted to American audiences following a 1996 deal with The Walt Disney Company. A year later, production company Miramax finally released the movie “Princess Mononoke,” a stunning narrative on the interaction between humans and the environment, in the United States. When preparing for this release, Miramax co-chairman Harvey Weinstein pushed to change the movie. He argued that certain cuts would make the bizarre, spiritual and sometimes brutal film more palatable to an American market. As lore goes, a producer high-up at Ghibli put his foot down, mailing Weinstein a real samurai sword with a message attached: “no cut.”

“Princess Mononoke” didn’t perform as well here as it did in Japan, but the point was clear: Studio Ghibli’s talents would no longer be confined to a small island country.

But there can be only one crown jewel in Studio Ghibli’s achievements. “Spirited Away” was released in 2002 to an American audience still new to this animation style. The film won the Golden Bear Award at the Berlin International Film Festival and an Oscar at the 75th Academy Awards, foreshadowing its eventual rise to cult classic status. “Spirited Away” changed the way we think about animation — once a genre dismissed as childish and simple, it’s now praised as a non-traditional way to deliver beautiful messages. In dark bedrooms on weekend nights around the world, teenagers float away into Ghibli’s magical world.

If Ghibli’s writers give their animators a movie script, the memos obviously get lost in the mail. In “Spirited Away,” Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl with a wild imagination, initially sets out to save her parents from their own greed in a mysterious town. Fast forward 20 minutes, and she is bathing a polluted river spirit, toiling in a boiler alongside magical coal critters and fighting a mythological creature who ingests peoples’ worst traits. In “Princess Mononoke,” a quest to cure a poisoned arm is quickly replaced by a bizarre commentary on the struggle between nature and its mystical jungle inhabitants. Miyazaki isn’t afraid of violence, even in movies that are technically meant for kids. He doesn’t shy away from the weird, the grotesque, the gory and the disgusting.

Even in the darkest of the Ghibli movies, “Grave of the Fireflies,” two siblings on the brink of starvation in WWII Japan play make-believe, frolicking around an imaginary town as bombs are dropped around them. Illustrated with ethereal, hand-painted scenes, the protagonists of Studio Ghibli films are fantastical in a way that is totally unique to American expectations. Ghibli’s heroes are usually children. Small, weak and at the mercy of the adults in their lives, we start seeing the world the way they see the world — with a big imagination and more than a little bit of fear. We soon realize we’re watching characters who don’t know they’re in a movie. They’re just doing what kids do, accidentally getting swept up in a mission far beyond themselves.

Unlike most popular American movies, the traditional “hero’s journey” is nowhere to be found in Studio Ghibli films. Characters might set out on a traditional call to action — to save their families from evil, to rescue their village from a demon or to make a home in a new town — but the plotline inevitably ebbs and flows like a runaway yo-yo. Just when you think the movie is over, that’s when you get a 30-minute montage about a forest god. American audiences are used to a build-up, a climax and a neat resolution, but Ghibli isn’t interested in wrapping anything up in a bow. Instead, it unravels the bow entirely.

Studio Ghibli is doing its own thing. We can all worship from the sidelines.

Daily Arts Contributor Abigail Goodman can be reached at abigai@umich.edu.