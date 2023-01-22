After watching Steven Spielberg’s (“Jaws”) semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” I found myself writing: “I can’t get (the divorce scene) out of my head. It’s that gut response, as an artist, to try to process or transform the good, the bad, the ugly of our lives into art. In a terrifying way, trauma begets art itself.”

The painstakingly memorable scene I’m referring to comes near the film’s end. Sammy’s (Gabriel LaBelle, “The Predator”) parents have gathered the kids to announce their divorce. The atmosphere is visibly taut, as though someone has sucked all of the air from the room. His younger sisters are nearly inconsolable, crying on the couch, demanding answers from their mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”) — equally distraught, in a heap on the floor — and their father Burt (Paul Dano, “The Batman”), teary-eyed and apologetic.

Cut to Sammy, sitting quietly on the staircase, seemingly removed from it all. When the camera turns back to the family through his eyes, the aesthetic has subtly shifted. The scene has a grainy vintage quality to it as the whirring of an old film camera drowns out their voices. Panning the room, we pause for a beat on a mirror hanging over the mantelpiece. In the reflection, Sammy sees himself, holding his infamous 8 mm camera, capturing every nuanced beat of his family’s anguish as if he were orchestrating the scene himself. He appears as transfixed as he is horrified by the notion, and perhaps the inevitable knowledge that he will one day make this film.

From “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” the fractured dynamic of broken families has influenced Spielberg’s films for the last 50 years, yet he is hardly the first to envelop his personal ordeals within the semi-fictional wrapping of artistic creation. In saying “trauma begets art,” I argue that we create art to give trauma meaning, to assign some cosmic reason for why the terrible, messy things happen in life that we can never fully account for. Try as we may, the act of making art about trauma doesn’t necessarily nullify its power, so time and time again, we create carefully stitched together words and notes and brushstrokes to lay over the wound. Although Spielberg has done just that for decades, only with “The Fabelmans” has he found the resolve to peel back the layers of his own story, and only now is he finally pointing the camera directly at himself.

At the film’s start, Spielberg directs our focus to the complex source of his early film ventures. As Sammy obsessively recreates the train wreck scene from Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Greatest Show on Earth,” Mitzi realizes that he is seeking a sense of control over that which frightens and compels him. This moment of recognition could be read as sappy (“Mitzi understands him like no other”) or self-centered (“What filmmaking prowess at age five”), but these implications scarcely scratch the surface of the forces at play in Spielberg’s artistic origins.

Psychoanalysis and saccharine “mama’s boy” notions aside, Mitzi gets right at the crux of what Spielberg is pointing out about the birth of his foray into filmmaking. His first film didn’t originate from a pure, zealous love for the medium, but from a raw, unadulterated need for control. If that sounds mildly appalling to you, that’s because it kind of is. That look of absolute wonder in little Sammy’s (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, debut) eyes is adorable, but his burgeoning compulsion toward film as his life’s purpose is as alarming as it is admirable.

Spielberg repeatedly emphasizes this idea that the role that film has played in his life has never been one of magical simplicity. In a direct parallel to an early scene in which Sammy drags Mitzi into his closet to watch his first-ever movie, he wordlessly ushers her in again years later to show her the footage he has pieced together of her infidelity. It’s at this moment that he begins to recognize his keen perceptiveness as not only a blessing, but a curse. In his subsequent hiatus from filmmaking, Sammy is not only seeking distance from his mother, a fellow artist, but from the person he realizes he may become. With that prophetic vision in the mirror, he comes face to face with a Sammy that selfishly prioritizes art over his own family.

Undoubtedly, Spielberg wields tremendous power in his ability to reframe reality and “elicit the precise emotional response he wants” from an audience. Yet when he is unable to resist actively (or retroactively, depending on your vantage point) manipulating his own reality, his life starts to bear the weight of existing outside the realm of “movie magic.” For all the grandeur his “knack” for filmmaking has brought him, “The Fabelmans” never fails to remind us that this success is rooted in a compulsive aptitude that knows no bounds.

Before watching “The Fabelmans,” my social media feed was filled with all the usual phrases influencing my pre-viewing impression of the film: “a love-letter to cinema,” a testament to Spielberg’s prodigy, an intimate lens into his childhood. Sure, sure. All true statements. But they miss the point. If that were all the film was good for, I could have watched a run-of-the-mill Spielberg documentary and called it a day. Deeming the film a “movie about movies” grossly understates things because its most interesting aspect is not its professed love of cinema but the dark shadow of fixation that inextricably tinges such a “love” and the broader creation of art as a whole. It’s embedded in Sammy’s every interaction with film, from his early need for control to his inability to process trauma any other way.

Even as Spielberg creates a self-centered story, he reorients it around a framework of moral and ethical quandaries that coincide with the task of making art about one’s own trauma. By seeing himself in that mirror, Sammy is subconsciously envisioning how he will one day depict his family’s emotional turmoil. But what does it mean to process art preemptively — to actively process life solely as a source of future artistic creation? To live for the sake of the artistic reward — the meritorious validation one will receive for a pain glorified, so long as it is immortalized in film, print or sound? Is doing so a purely egotistical, introspective endeavor? Or is it for mass appeal? To dispel the trauma within so many layers of fictional distance and across so many hearts and minds that one’s own burden becomes that much lighter to bear?

These questions don’t have strictly right or wrong answers, but their sentiment resonates within me all the same: the wish that the creation of art could make a life meaningful in the eyes of ourselves and others. The instinct to find solace in, to escape within, to live for art. But, as Spielberg so poignantly points out, it’s never that simple.

In the episode “Good Damage” from “BoJack Horseman,” there’s a discussion of the belief that translating one’s personal or emotional “damage” into art can somehow validate it, make it “good damage” rather than meaningless suffering. This expectation to use one’s artistic talent to endow trauma with special significance is a perilous endeavor, and one with no guarantee of success. Still, we veer toward this inclination, driven by a desire to neutralize the negative forces in our lives with the pure positive byproduct we allow art to hold. It’s not a stretch to insinuate that divorce is Spielberg’s “damage,” ever-present in his creative endeavors, but I can’t help but root for “The Fabelmans” as being the film that allows him to achieve that dream goal of making the art and moving past it, ready to let his remorse rest with a beautiful tribute to his family.

Naysayers may scorn this film for its “self-indulgence” or “self-congratulatory” tone as a semi-autobiographical film, but if anything is for certain, it’s that Spielberg’s whole heart is up on that screen. Considering countless recent missteps by creatives attempting (and failing) to piece together other artists’ lives, it makes no sense to revere the biography and deride the autobiography for its egoism. Who would be more qualified than Spielberg to tell his own story? Who else could have sparked these 1,600 words I wrote with a mere second of a shot, a singular frame that transformed my understanding of the scene and even of art itself? Sammy consciously processes his memories in movie form because it’s the only way he knows how. Maybe that’s why Spielberg made this film: to give a life of inexplicable pain and love meaning, to detach oneself from and understand it more intimately than ever before. The film is an answer to why we create art in its rawest, truest form, no matter how self-indulgent or unglamorous it may be.

When an artist dies young, do we think “What a waste of life,” or “What a waste of talent”? To the Hollywood biopic, creative potential is seemingly all an artist’s life is worth. With “The Fabelmans,” Spielberg sees more and offers more to the conversation than a greatest hits reel of his own genius. Even he must be cognizant of the fact that long after he is gone, it is movies — his indelible contributions to film and popular culture — for which he will be remembered. I used to think so fondly of that notion of people remembering me by my words. It haunts me now to think of a soul preserved in art, detached from the scenes of one’s life, trapped in the residual amber of one’s own creation.

