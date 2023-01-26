It has been ages since a movie trailer convinced me to watch something. I’m usually aware enough of upcoming films that when I see a good trailer, it is for a movie I’ve already decided to watch. But the trailer for “Skinamarink,” a new micro-budget Canadian experimental horror film, hooked me immediately. From its dimly lit, grainy aesthetic to an ominous, disembodied voice repeating, “In this house,” this simple trailer was more disturbing than most recent horror films I have seen.

“Skinamarink” is even more unnerving than what its trailer foretold. The setup: Two children, 4-year-old Kevin (Lucas Paul, debut) and his 6-year-old sister Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault, debut) wake up in the middle of the night to find that their parents have disappeared, along with doorways, exits and other objects in their house. Explaining the film’s plot is a futile exercise and not what makes “Skinamarink” interesting. What makes the film special is what it makes you feel and how it makes you feel that way.

The horror in “Skinamarink” centers on the old cliche that the scariest things are the things you don’t see. Much of the film focuses on relatively still images, usually inanimate objects illuminated by only a television playing 1940s cartoons — when the cartoons start looping, you know something bad is about to go down. The film lets your imagination run wild and get the better of you, creating a creepy, empty atmosphere. This emptiness may lead to moments of boredom when not much is happening on screen. But the angst that something might happen generates more terror than any monster or jumpscare could, and when the rare jumpscare does come, it is terrifying.

While much of the film’s tension is built on the unseen, it is also built on what you think you see. The entire film is grainy, the minimal lighting interacting with the grain making it seem like something is moving just beyond the camera. The outline in the light and shadows makes you think that there might be a person — or creature — lurking in the dark. Given the film’s abstract, avant-garde nature, “Skinamarink” leaves itself open to a number of interpretations. It may be about a child’s overactive imagination and the terrors it can feed, the fear of losing one’s parents when they are young or the sense of anxiety that looms over the shoulders of survivors of trauma. But again, the open-ended nature of the film means that its messaging isn’t nearly as important as the terror it imparts. If the film wanted to comment directly on any of its ideas, it would have done away with the abstraction and built up its characters and narrative. But “Skinamarink” doesn’t want to do that. It is a horror film first and foremost, and its primary goal is to scare the living daylights out of you. The film wants you to feel intense anxiety, and it does that successfully.

About a third of the audience at my screening of “Skinamarink” walked out of the theater halfway through. I’m unsure if it was out of boredom or anxiety, but I can’t say I blame them either way. “Skinamarink” is not a film for everyone. But it is an inspiring, effective experiment. If a film can generate such varied reactions as exhaustion, confusion and abject fear — and if the couple in the back of the theater is any indication, sexual arousal? — it is a must-see.

Daily Arts Writer Mitchel Green can be reached at mitchgr@umich.edu.