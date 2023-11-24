“Saltburn” revels in its audience’s discomfort. Director Emerald Fennell is no stranger to provoking viewers: Her Academy Award-winning “Promising Young Woman” leans into an unabashed, shock-jockey expression of contemporary feminist rage. “Saltburn” continues Fennell’s trend of alluring and disgusting audiences with its modernist take on the English countryside.

The film follows the middle-class Oliver Quick’s (Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”) increasingly interdependent relationship with his aristocratic Oxford classmate Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi, “Euphoria”). Felix is handsome, popular and uber-wealthy — everything that the loner Oliver isn’t. The two become best friends with a healthy dose of erotic undertones, and Oliver earns an invite to Felix’s family estate, Saltburn. At the estate, Oliver becomes intertwined with Felix’s family: his oblivious yet biting mother, Elsbeth (Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”); aloof father, Sir James (Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”); unstable sister, Venetia (Alison Oliver, “Conversations with Friends”) and stereotypically mean teenage cousin, Farleigh (Archie Madekwe, “Gran Turismo”). Oliver and Felix experience the ennui of an upper-class English summer, but it’s threatened by Oliver’s entanglement in the family affairs.

Nearly the entire film is set at the estate. The gothic architecture and suffocating 4:3 aspect ratio fill the film with historical anachronisms that lean into the countryside aesthetic Fennell used as inspiration and give it an ageless quality. The whole film is beautiful, and the shots’ textured graininess is striking. One can forget that they’re watching a film set in the mid-aughts until the family watches “Superbad” or sees Felix wear an outfit ripped out of an Abercrombie & Fitch magazine.

Oxford is not just filled with aristocrats, but with the English middle-class, allowing Oliver to work his way into the Catton family. This class invasion unfolds through Oliver’s manipulation of Felix. The homoerotic, near-symbiotic relationship between the two is the film’s primary appeal. Keoghan and Elordi play off each other in an endlessly entrancing and disturbing manner. Keoghan is a world-class talent who carries his trademark awkward and somber style that is at first endearing, yet slowly reveals itself to be self-serving and malignant. The relationship works because of how much these actors are able to sell their respective positions in social life. Keoghan is extremely believable as someone who is infatuated with the popularity and wealth of Elordi’s Felix, an infatuation that morphs into obsession. Every one of Oliver’s actions, from nerdy acts of attention-seeking to fabrication of details about his life, is in service of this obsession. This key dynamic shapes the entirety of the film; any decision that moves the film away from it makes it less interesting.

While the performances are captivating, “Saltburn” has an almost excruciating impulse to constantly shock the audience in a way that detracts from the characters and themes. Oliver commits acts that would likely get me kicked off The Michigan Daily if I did them. While these scenes are entertaining as they unfold, especially in a packed theater where other viewers gasp and scream alongside you, they get increasingly exhausting every time as they present Oliver as some Machiavellian deviant. By the fifth time you’re watching some disgusting act of perversion, it becomes obvious that the film has prioritized cheap thrills over character. Sure, you’ve had fun, but there is nothing to learn from it. Instead of a character with depth or exploration, Oliver becomes merely a tool to deliver shocks to the audience. The lack of character development weakens the movie’s entire point.

Questionable morality further weakens the movie’s themes. “Saltburn” clearly wants to be a new satirical take on the “eat the rich” stories in which a lower-class outsider disrupts the life of the upper class in pursuit of their wealth. But whereas stories like “Parasite” have compelling characters who lead you to painfully sympathize with the lower-class families in their critiques, “Saltburn” seems to say that members of the upper class are hapless victims of the profoundly evil Oliver. Normally, these stories work because you sympathize with the outsider; it’s hard to sympathize with Oliver when the audience knows nothing of his motivations and is presented with a character who is a parody of evil. Flipping the dynamic and making that outsider the offender while the rich are victims is a thematic twist that simply doesn’t work.

Characters and themes are completely deprioritized in the name of thrills. By testing how long Keoghan can carry a film, “Saltburn” ends up completely wasting his talents. “Saltburn” may be entertaining, but what it needs is to take a step back and let its characters breathe.

