Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) has an identity crisis. There’s the very obvious one — that of choosing between land-lubbing human life and ocean-dwelling Kraken life — and then there’s the one her film represents: the teenage hand-made tangents of “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” the Disney fairy tale fuckery of the Shrek franchise (Hans Christian Andersen now has two films this year to roll in his grave over), the mother-daughter diasporic drama of “Turning Red.” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” feels too similar to modern animated hits to be praised for its ingenuity. However, it more than makes up for that with its earnest commitment and execution of its concepts — even with its seemingly corporate minimalist graphic style.

However, just the first few minutes of the film beat these “Kroger ahh” animation allegations, as the style is deliberately used to showcase the superhuman (but regular for Krakens) capabilities of movement of our characters as the Gillman family — four Krakens living amongst humans — squash and stretch all over their introductory scenes, very telling of their original invertebrate existences. Stephanie Economou’s (“Manhunt”) score sets the scene of the seafaring town Oceanside through the pop-punk ears of the teenager Ruby. It presents itself like a lovingly sculpted Play-Doh world, full of characters with their own almost claymation-created quirks.

“Ruby Gillman” boasts an ensemble cast that fills its quirky characters with real heart. There’s Ruby’s family: immigrant power couple Agatha (Toni Colette, “The Power”) and Arthur (Colman Domingo, “Selma”) with their dodgeball prodigy son Sam (Blue Chapman, “City of Ghosts”), as well as Agatha’s himbo brother Brill (Sam Richardson, “Veep”) and estranged mother (Jane Fonda, “80 for Brady”). There’s also her high school populace — from her friends, including hyper-theater kid Margot (Liza Koshy, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”), catastrophizing Bliss (Ramona Young, “Never Have I Ever”) and streaming celebrity Trevin (Eduardo Franco, “Stranger Things”), to her love interest Connor (Jaboukie Young-White, “Strange World”) and a mysterious new kid Chelsea (Annie Murphy, “Black Mirror”). The entire Gillman cast candidly captures strained yet sentimental family dynamics, the multigenerational strife of Condor, Colette and Fonda’s performances standing out especially. Koshy, Young and Franco also bring a uniquely youthful and unusual energy to Ruby’s human friends, who, in their teenage oddness, can sometimes act stranger than their sea monster friend. Also, Will Forte (“Nebraska”) plays a Kraken-hunting sea captain with a crab as a first mate, stealing the show with every one of his scenes.

What stands out further in the idyllic town of Oceanside, which is filled with a variety of easily sculpted characters with their unique idiosyncrasies, are the characters that look closest or furthest from human. Chelsea looks the closest to the industry’s generic CG-animated look, while the Krakens look like they’re ripped straight off the ancient glyphs and monstrous illustrations that explain their origins — a purposeful commentary on how these depictions are only skin-deep (or, sorry, scale-deep?). The red-haired aqua-toned Chelsea is a very clear riff on “The Little Mermaid,” and in a telling twist of sexual dimorphism, only female Krakens can grow to giant, ship-crushing sizes (expecting a “Dreamworks has gone DreamWOKE” rant from Twitter soon). “Ruby Gillman” is at its best when it sticks to the concepts that belong solely to it — or at least in the subversions of Hans Christian Andersen’s original work. It leans into almost-horror sequences when revealing Ruby’s transformation, almost-cute moments when Ruby moves through her coming-of-age story, almost-advocating in its depiction of Ruby’s anxiety (joining the animated panic attack canon) — it’s almost another great step for animation. Almost.

The heart of “Ruby Gillman” lies in the sea, blending thalassophobia with immigrant exodus as the audience learns of the war that Ruby’s mother fled. It comes out in Condor’s performance that is sure to strike a chord with any teenager or younger who hides a part of themselves on the road to adulthood. It beats its own path in the execution of its oceanic ideas, even if they feel unoriginal. However, it’s clear the forces of family and fate that hold Ruby back are parallel in Dreamworks’ risk aversion with this film, a restraint that leaves the movie begging for breathing room at the box office — especially after the exceptional example their previous film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” set. “Ruby Gillman” wasn’t allowed to stretch its tendrils and potential as far as it could, opting instead for many a formulaic kids’ animated film cliché.

Once you’ve voyaged far enough into the ocean, the deep blue can become monotonous. But the deep — a bellow from the abyss, the tentacle of a Titan, washed-up remains so large you have to wonder what could have killed it — still beckons to unexplored potential. Let’s hope Dreamworks’ next film captures it.

