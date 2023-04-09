Davy Chou’s (“Diamond Island”) latest film “Return to Seoul” is never as momentous as its title suggests. Freddie’s (Ji-Min Park, debut) return to her titular birthplace could have been portrayed as a dramatic moment that she has dreamed of, dreaded or otherwise thought deeply about for most of her life. But instead, it happens by accident. Freddie travels to Seoul because she needs to take vacation days off from work and her original trip to Tokyo gets canceled. On what Freddie insists is a whim, she tries to contact her parents through the organization she was adopted from.

Characters come and go unexpectedly. A random man that Freddie meets and sleeps with on her first night in Seoul reappears on one of the final nights of her trip and professes his undying love for her. An older man who Freddie goes on a date with comes back later as an arms dealer that she has started working for. These situations sneak up on the viewer and make them as uncomfortable as Freddie often is. She is not prepared for these confrontations or the feelings that they cause, which is the film’s emotional driving force.

The film forces the viewer to reorient themselves to new settings, new characters and new mental states for Freddie. This is aided by a liberal use of long-time jumps, which are often off-putting. The manipulation of time makes “Return to Seoul” interesting narratively but also jarring and confusing. When Freddie is not ready to confront the emotions thrust upon her, the viewer isn’t either. This makes for a startlingly raw emotional experience that often feels both overwhelmingly intense and starkly cold.

The film’s emotional strength comes mainly from the deft, resonant debut performance of Park; her performance tracks Freddie’s erratic behavior and mental state and makes her character more believable and sympathetic. The entire film hinges on her, and she carries the film’s thorny, downplayed emotions in a way that makes them feel big and profound.

Chou’s direction is also strong in its restraint. He gets flashy and stylish at times — a birthday party sequence in a club midway through the film feels requisitely intense and numbing, and Chou and cinematographer Thomas Favel (“My Daughter’s Killer”) create some gorgeous compositions with their use of color and lack of light — but the film is strongest when Chou pulls back. Often, extended static shots force the viewer to sit and confront the emotions of a given scene. It’s an effective technique, most notably in the final scene when Freddie’s attempted email to her birth mother fails to deliver, and she plays the piano. A wide shot of Freddie at the piano lasts for a few minutes; the only sound is the piano notes as she tries to work through the song, just as she’s trying to work through her emotions. It is heard earlier in the film that Freddie played the piano when she was younger, and this is a devastating moment because it feels like she is trying to get back to the state she was in before this whole ordeal with her biological mother began. Then the film cuts to a close-up of Freddie as she figures out the melody and produces a beautiful, cathartic piece of music.

Nothing is ever easy in “Return to Seoul” — not the characters’ journeys nor the emotions that they and the audience have to experience. But it’s this refusal to make things easy that makes it such an effective, emotional work of art. You may not relate to the exact events portrayed on screen, but you certainly have felt the emotions Freddie, her friends and her family feel at some point in your life. Even if you haven’t, “Return to Seoul” makes sure that you know what those emotions feel like by the time the credits roll.

Daily Arts Writer Mitchel Green can be reached at mitchgr@umich.edu.