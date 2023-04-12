If you’re familiar with Disney Channel Original Movies, you know they’re relatively wholesome films intended for children. Many don’t involve swearing, and even fewer allude to anything sexual. Enter “Prom Pact” (Anya Adams, “Ginny & Georgia”), Disney’s latest attempt at a contemporary coming-of-age story and its first DCOM with a TV-14 rating. (Though, after its premiere on Disney Channel with a PG version of the film, the original film was released on Disney+.)

High school senior Mandy Yang’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee, “Andi Mack”) dream is to go to Harvard. She gets waitlisted, but she knows that popular jock Graham Lansing’s (Blake Draper, “Bad Mothers”) father (Christopher Shyer, “The Core”) is a senator and a Harvard alum. When she finds out that Graham needs help in one of his classes, Mandy offers to tutor him, hoping to gain his trust and eventually get the chance to ask his father to write her a letter of recommendation. Mandy tells Graham there’s no catch to her gesture, and after getting to know him, she starts to fall for him.

Oh, and it’s prom season, which means there are promposals left and right at their high school. Mandy dreads the idea of going to prom, but her best friend Ben Plunkett (Milo Manheim, “Zombies”) fears they might be missing out on the “high school experience” if they don’t go. The two create a “prom pact,” agreeing to go with each other — under the conditions that there will be no limos or slow dancing.

As a lighthearted and fun rom-com with themes of friendship, “Prom Pact” is reminiscent of recent Netflix original films like “Do Revenge” or “He’s All That,” but it also has a certain charm resembling DCOMs from the 2010s like “Geek Charming” or “Starstruck.” Today, high schoolers are characterized as phone-obsessed, but also “woke” and aware of social issues. Mandy mentions taxing the rich, and at one point she says, “The only thing I hate more than slow dancing is the gender wage gap.” But the film reminds us that these kids are still in high school and it yields to quirky teenager-isms and Gen Z slang. At one particularly low point in the film, they don’t explicitly say the word sex, opting for “hooking up” instead, and one character says “P in a V,” which are letters I never want to hear strung in the same sentence again.

Unsurprisingly, “Prom Pact” relies too heavily on high school stereotypes and clichés. Mandy and Ben are your typical high school outcasts. Their classmates call them “party virgins” because they don’t go to school dances or parties and instead spend their Friday nights browsing at the bookstore, going to the movies and eating waffles at their local diner. They acknowledge their place in the high school hierarchy, jokingly calling their peers “Everests” for peaking in high school.

Graham, like a true “Everest,” is the most popular guy in school and the captain of the basketball team; He’s a knockoff Troy Bolton. True to DCOM form, Mandy tells her mother (Wendi McLendon-Covey, “Bridesmaids”), “(Graham) would never date a girl like (her).” The film suggests that Graham is a misunderstood jock because he can’t live up to his father’s strict standards — another cliché in and of itself.

“Prom Pact” is laced with feminist overtones, thanks to our protagonist. It seems like every other word out of Mandy’s mouth is a reference to feminist taglines. She cites Ruth Bader Ginsberg as her hero in her salutatorian speech and wears a T-shirt with her face on it. She says things like, “I’m my own woman, and I decide my worth” and “I don’t need a man’s help,” which quickly became annoying. We get it — Mandy’s a feminist. But that doesn’t make up for the fact that throughout the film, she’s a lousy friend to Ben. As Mandy realizes that she enjoys spending time with Graham — she tutors him, he teaches her how to play basketball — she sees less and less of Ben, only acknowledging him when it’s convenient for her. Mandy ditches Ben on his birthday to go to a dinner party that Graham’s father attends, and she says yes to Graham’s promposal, completely disregarding her and Ben’s prom pact.

“Prom Pact,” for better or worse, is nothing if not self-aware, and it often pokes fun at itself. As a nod to Mandy’s trendy graphic tees, Graham says “Just ’cause I don’t advertise it on my T-shirt doesn’t mean I’m not a good person.” The prom is ’80s themed, so there are plenty of references to Molly Ringwald and iconic teen films from the decade like “Say Anything” and “Risky Business.” This is ironic, considering Mandy calls out “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science” for being sexist and, simultaneously, “Prom Pact” tries to turn the tropes in those films on their head. As a high school outcast, Mandy doesn’t change everything about herself to be with the popular jock — there is (thankfully) no typical teen movie makeover scene. After Graham finds out about Mandy’s scheme to get the letter of recommendation and the two amicably part ways at graduation, it’s not like she and Ben get together. These types of movies tend to fall back on the assumption that guys and girls can’t be just friends, so it was refreshing to see these two best friends maintain a platonic relationship.

I anticipated a classic “No, Dad, it’s your dream” moment in “Prom Pact,” but there were enough cheesy, predictable messages of “Make sure you have fun in high school!” and “Don’t make assumptions about people!” to leave me rolling my eyes. Disney has tackled high school and prom in their films multiple times, so it’s not like “Prom Pact” was anything revolutionary — but at least 30 year olds weren’t playing high school seniors. There were still moments, like when Graham asked Mandy to prom and when Mandy’s secret One Direction obsession was revealed, that made the film worth watching.

Books Beat Editor Ava Seaman can be reached avasea@umich.edu.