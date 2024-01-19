I fell in love with movies in high school. I felt inspired by the main characters who succeeded and sympathized with those who failed. So, when pop culture began to encourage seeing yourself as the main character of your own story, I was hooked. The idea looked con-less: driving your story, sympathizing with yourself, inspiring reverence from some imaginary audience. The perspective allows you to see yourself in a better light, but that light isn’t as bright as it could be. We envy characters blind to the fact that the magic they hold stems from a reflection of the humanity we already possess.

While life and humanity are relatively difficult to encapsulate because of the endless array of experiences and our inability to absolutely comprehend them, Chloé Zhao (“Eternals”) gets pretty darn close with “Nomadland.” The film follows Fern (Frances McDormand, “Fargo”), a widow who travels the U.S. in her van, finding various jobs in each place she stays. For most of her life, she resided in Empire, Nevada, a community that housed workers of the U.S. Gypsum plant that shut down and took the town with it. While the story is flawed in its re-imagining of the source material — depicting Amazon in a positive light despite its history of treating workers terribly — it still offers unique glimpses at moments true to the human experience.

Most of the film lies within small interactions between Fern and others she meets on her journey. Whether they remain in Fern’s life for a while or meet her in passing, the impact they leave on the audience is immeasurable. One of these individuals is Swankie, played by non-actor Charlene Swankie as a fictionalized version of herself. Swankie, facing a terminal cancer diagnosis, decides to go see Alaska and kayak in nature one last time. After an emotional send-off, she messages Fern a video of the birds and the water she finds on her journey. Despite the audience knowing her story is coming to a close, we feel at peace as she spends her remaining time doing what she loves. When she eventually departs, Fern once again turns to solitude in an attempt to evade her grief. As the audience remembers Swankie’s knowing smile and worn laugh, we understand that’s an impossible task. Grief is a powerful feeling, and the film allows us to grieve Swankie and grow from knowing her in the little glimpses we got. The reality of knowing someone like Swankie would be an even bigger gift than getting her for a fraction of the film’s runtime, but in cutting her time short, Zhao gives us a window into the duality of grieving for someone and the gratitude for knowing them.

Not all conversations in our lives are as big and grandiose as reflections of life and grief. “Nomadland” may incorporate those types of conversations to reflect that they do happen, especially when you’re going through emotional turmoil like Fern, but a lot of the connection between characters happens in seemingly arbitrary conversation. While working at an RV park, Fern helps get the power back on for a family birthday party. When Fern comes to the desert rendezvous spot for the season, a stranger offers her a chair to sit on. Fern offers a light to a man by himself at the empty rendezvous spot and asks about his personal life. None of these moments seem meaningful in the grand scheme of things, but seeing people simply be kind to one another and form connections without any specific purpose is true to human nature. Maybe it’s unwisely optimistic to associate human nature with goodness, but the part that seems truly innate in this film is the effort to be good. No one is perfectly virtuous, but at least we can share a moment of kindness with a stranger in an attempt to be better. The characters may or may not see each other “down the road,” but their consistent expressions of compassion show us that kindness isn’t as scarce as we might think.

“Nomadland” doesn’t just take on the beauty of life and people with its characters but in its framing as well. Within its intimate conversations, the camera maintains a close-up shot without shying away from the speaker. No matter what the person is saying, you can’t help but admire how beautiful they are. Wrinkles look like the memory of a smile and unkempt hair conveys an embrace from the wind. It’s almost a habit to start to look at “imperfections” while looking too closely at your own face, but all of a sudden when you see this stranger up close you can’t think of anything that could possibly be wrong with how they look. There is an intimacy between the character and the audience as they bear their emotions and we accept them exactly as they are. We even go so far as to be in awe of them. Real-life nomad Bob Wells tells Fern, and in turn the audience, about the love he still holds for his son that passed away. We revere his strength and are left to wonder how he could bear the weight of the grief and loss he’s shouldered and appear before us whole. While we admire the bravery of these characters to feel what they feel and share it with us, we do the exact same thing. We experience what comes and process it by being vulnerable and sharing it with others. We shoulder the past but we still manage the strength to continue down the road because what we find along the way might be exactly what we need to piece ourselves together. The film shows us two hours of this process, but we live it every day. “Nomadland” just gives us the chance to appreciate our own strength through our reverence of others.

Fern goes on an immensely emotional journey throughout the film. As she grieves her husband and the life she left behind, she tries to move forward while honoring the past. She travels the country, works new jobs, sleeps in new places and meets new people. The only constant she has in the film is the sky, which is a character in its own right. Beautiful pinks and blues paint the sky with emotions that Fern hesitates to vocalize. When Fern treks forward with no clear path, clouds obscure the light except for a bright pocket on the horizon. The film makes the sky and the landscape as integral to each frame as McDormand. Fern is constantly looking out onto beautiful landscapes encompassed by nature and the sunrise, and audiences can’t help but feel a desire to go outside and see it for themselves. Every aspect of the natural background is gorgeously basked in colors that we find comfort in because we see it every day. We just don’t appreciate it until it’s on screen. However, we all know what we see on screen doesn’t hold a candle to seeing it with our own eyes. No camera can capture the grandiose that the world offers us through the sky, the land and the sea. Seeing this film makes you realize how lucky we are to be so close to something as beautiful as the sky and the natural world that surrounds us.

It’s not wrong to see yourself as the main character, but you limit yourself to a medium that is trying to replicate the magic of just being you, which is so much better. “Nomadland” gives audiences a glimpse at the pieces of life many movies fail to capture and yet are still so valuable to what makes life and people so remarkable. To the choices we make, the hearts we break and the sky that remains through it all, watch “Nomadland” and take some time to see what makes us and the world we all live in so special.



