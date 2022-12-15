It’s no surprise why now is the time for an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel “White Noise.” The last decade has seen a resurgence of 1980s culture in the United States, from its politics to its media to its aesthetics. The postmodern novel’s absurdist critiques of consumerism, media consumption and the ways in which people deal with crisis during that decade in American history remain as relevant today as they were when the novel was published. But no matter how relevant the work, a film adaptation is always tricky — particularly with source material as uncinematic as “White Noise.”

It’s to Noah Baumbach’s (“Marriage Story”) credit that he would even attempt to make a film based on such an “unfilmable” book. It is even more to his credit that he still finds a way to show off some awe-inspiring filmmaking while doing so. Baumbach takes the obscenely large $100 million budget from Netflix and uses it to add a sense of scale never before seen in his work. Particularly in the film’s second part, “The Airborne Toxic Event,” there’s a vivacity to the action that comes from Baumbach’s dynamic camera movement — a skill that we have seen in flashes before, but one that truly comes to life on this grand scale. On top of that, the film’s cinematography is gorgeous, with Baumbach and cinematographer Lol Crawley (“Vox Lux”) using vivid colors and shadows to create stark, dramatic, memorable images.

Baumbach’s previous film “Marriage Story” showed his ability to take complete control of the material, while in “White Noise” he gets a bit lost in the sprawling, ambitious storytelling of DeLillo’s original novel. Most of the problems with the film come down to two main elements that get lost in translation: structure and tone.

The film, much like the book, is structured into three parts. The middle part, “The Airborne Toxic Event,” is the section given the most attention in the film adaptation. This is no surprise. In the book, the second section is the most plot heavy, its thematic work is the least dense and it feels the most cinematic out of the three. Unfortunately, because the film spends so much time on this section, the set-up and payoff of parts one and three feel rushed. These parts contain some of the most biting moments of commentary and build out other characters — particularly Jack Gladney’s (Adam Driver, “Annette”) children — in ways the film just can’t with its runtime. Even some of the most memorable scenes in the book can’t find their way into the film — like when Murray (Don Cheadle, “Avengers: Endgame”) and Jack visit “the Most Photographed Barn in America.” It would have been tough to pull a lot of this off given the plotless nature of the novel’s first part, but in failing to properly adapt these sections, “White Noise” loses a lot of depth in its screen adaptation.

Tonally, the film feels like it’s trying to go in a slightly different direction than the book. Baumbach seems to want to spin the story into something more optimistic, something that says there may still be hope in this mindless, sterile culture. Even sequences that may be read as a parody of faux-optimism, like the ending sequence in the supermarket, lose any bite thanks to a way-too-sincere score by Danny Elfman (“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”).

Though it can at times be visually breathtaking, the film’s overwhelming reliance on its 1980s pastiche feels less like a satire of the era’s rampant consumerism and more like a way for Netflix to create some brand synergy with its hit ’80s sci-fi drama “Stranger Things.” There’s clearly a love of the ’80s aesthetic in Baumbach’s work here, and that dooms the film to feeling like it wants to be what the material appears to be critiquing. It creates a dissonance between form and content that renders most of its social commentary irrelevant.

Despite marvelous filmmaking flourishes, “White Noise” is one of the most disappointing films of the year. Based on a rich, relevant text and in the hands of a master of tonal balance, the film should be a big, important release that builds on the legacy of the book in meaningful ways. Unfortunately, Baumbach never has enough of a grasp on the material to pull off the best ideas in the novel effectively. “White Noise” simply can’t compare to its source material.

