There is no better time for a fun, raunchy comedy than the depths of summer. “No Hard Feelings” marks not only the decisive return of this near-forgotten genre, but also the comeback of one of Hollywood’s greatest assets: Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”). What starts out as a source for shallow laughs quickly morphs into a masterful tiptoe of the line between coming-of-age tear-jerker and heartfelt comedy.

The film follows Lawrence’s character Maddie, a 32-year-old Uber driver from Montauk, New York in her quest to save her house from foreclosure. After her car is taken by the city because she didn’t pay her property taxes, the only way for her to secure a new means of income is to seduce sheltered, 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman, “White Noise”) at the behest of his overbearing parents. In his last summer before attending Princeton, his parents see the need to uplift his confidence with some controlled life experience, — without his knowledge of their schemes, of course. As Maddie and Percy begin to form a genuine friendship, her guilt puts Maddie at odds with her original goals and complicates matters even further as they learn how to live freely.

Maddie is, for lack of a better description, a hot mess. She’s never left her hometown, her fear of commitment prevents her from maintaining relationships and her morals aren’t exactly rock solid. We’re told everything we need to know about her within the opening scene when her ex-boyfriend Gary (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”) comes to tow her car. In a desperate attempt to persuade him not to take it, she apologizes for ghosting him and declares her love for him only for Gary to look over and see a half-naked stranger emerge from her front door. Gary sees through her lies which prompts Maddie to make the mature choice and cuss him out until he drives off with her car in tow. Maddie lies comfortably, she runs from her problems and refuses to change. Percy, on the other hand, is stuck in different ways. He doesn’t have any real friends or life experience, too afraid to break the rules stamped into him by his overprotective parents. These protagonists are simultaneously polar opposites and intrinsically the same. Both are too afraid to grow up and stuck in their loneliness, yet on such conflicting ends of the maturity spectrum.

In an “Uptown Girls”-esque plot, their tumultuous start leads each of them toward an equilibrium as the audience falls in love with their antics. It isn’t hard to be charmed by Percy and Maddie, especially with how well they bounce off each other’s energy. Lawrence’s commitment to playing a misunderstood dirtbag through impeccable comedic timing is complemented beautifully by Feldman’s ingenuous restraint. Percy’s prim and proper meekness clashes brilliantly with Maddie’s brash, carefree personality. When he dips his head and awkwardly chuckles, Maddie keeps eye contact, daring him to step up to the intensity of their conversations. This dynamic shines through especially well in the sequence following their first date (to which Percy comes dressed in a suit and tie), when Maddie suggests they go skinny-dipping. Percy’s caution prevents him from enjoying the rebellious moment, but panic sets in when a group of teenagers steals their clothes and he suggests they “call an adult.” He sees himself as a child, which Maddie challenges when she asserts that he “is an adult” before marching over to brawl with the teenagers, butt-naked with no care for the consequences. The entire exchange is hilarious with intense music and quick frame changes as Maddie throws punch after punch at a group of confused, drunk heathens.

Besides the quick changes in frame during these scenes, the cinematography remains mostly static and uninteresting. This can be excused to a certain extent because I spent so much of the movie with tears of laughter in my eyes that I barely noticed many stylistic details. The background of sunny beaches and outdoor carnivals saturates viewers into the carefree, salt-air summer that the characters experience. Every song on the soundtrack also contributes beautifully to the light, airy atmosphere as the protagonists’ connection becomes one of genuine friendship. A particularly important melody, “Maneater,” even plays a pivotal role in the evolution of Percy’s image of Maddie. At first, he finds her to be a monster pulling him into the terrifying world of adulthood. While Maddie’s original (slightly monstrous) goal included a pretend-romance, Percy’s real feelings for her allow her to open up to him as a friend. He starts to see her in the warm softness of his “Maneater” acoustic cover, sure that the monster is not as bad as she looks. Suddenly, he’s eager to leave behind the gilded cage of childhood to follow her into the real world. But it’s never that simple.

“No Hard Feelings” pushes boundaries with the protagonists’ complicated relationship, but remains firmly on the wholesome side with its dynamic outcome. Its light, edgy humor harks back to the comedies of the early 2000s with a fresh, modern feel. The marketing may have leaned into the scandal of the age-gap premise, but its surprisingly heartfelt story goes far beyond the shock-value trailer. This film is the perfect 90-minute summer getaway sure to take you on a wild journey from laughter to tears without ever leaving your seat.

