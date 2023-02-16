“Bill Russell: Legend,” a two-part Netflix documentary directed by Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”) steps back for the 3-pointer and sure as hell lands with a splash. The film travels through Russell’s storied 13-season NBA career with grace and tender affection, citing his friends, enemies and current players who grew up striving to be like him.

Russell proposes that sports are an art form, a metaphor the documentary builds upon through its vivid descriptions and portrayal of basketball. As a kid, Russell spent hours in the library each day reading books about artistic techniques, studying paintings and understanding the importance of each individual brush stroke to the greater picture. Russell used this mindset while on the court and in his personal life.

The film often calls upon sketched animation with Jeffery Wright (“The Batman”) reading excerpts from Russell’s books to help construct a picture of Russell’s childhood and personal life. The use of actual art in the film pushes Russell’s grand thesis: Life is art. Russell suffered through many growing pains, but he pushed through, and this documentary demonstrates how each thoughtful brushstroke comes together to create a beautiful picture. Russell and the film both push that although we may be messy artists, we must never stop reinventing the way we create.

“Bill Russell: Legend” strives to live up to its name by calling on other basketball greats. The film, with its stories of Russell’s 11 NBA championships, his role in planning the March on Washington and his larger-than-life personality (and physicality), is clearly made for and by fans of the iconic baller. While this does help further the film’s assertion that Russell is a legend, it can come off as though he is placed on too high a pedestal. With interviewees like Magic Johnson and Steph Curry, heroes from all eras are called upon to speak to the significance Russell had in their careers. One common denominator was an infectious inspiration rooted in Russell’s dominance and character.

Russell is painted as a leader on and off the court. The film uses images of Russell’s position as a team captain and eventual player-coach to parallel his leadership role in the civil rights movement. Russell, after the African-American players for the Boston Celtics were denied service at a Kentucky hotel restaurant, organized a boycott of an upcoming game with the Black members of both teams. Russell openly supported Muhammad Ali’s ability to opt out of military service, and even served as the first Black head coach in the NBA in 1966. He was more than a player; he was helping to push the nation towards inclusivity and anti-racism.

The documentary weaves the story of Wilt Chamberlain, who battled with Russell for years as the other great big man in the NBA, throughout the piece. “Bill Russell: Legend” contrasts Russell’s ability to lead his team to victory with Chamberlain’s success as an individual player. Despite their career-long rivalry, the story of their unlikely friendship brings yet another tender perspective to Russell’s life. Even after battling each other on the court for 48 minutes, Russell would graciously invite Chamberlain to spend the night with his family when the two were playing in Boston. Chamberlain always made sure to return the favor.

While Pollard’s film often finds the things worth celebrating about Russell, it doesn’t shy away from his story’s painful trials and tribulations. Reading, Mass., the town outside of Boston where Russell and his family settled down, held a dinner to honor Russell’s achievements on the basketball court. What they didn’t appreciate, however, was his role as a civil rights activist. Weeks after this celebration, Russell tried to purchase a home on the wealthier side of the mostly white town, and within days, a petition barred the Russells from the “nice side” of Reading. Russell was appreciated for his artful skill with a basketball, but the people of Reading didn’t care for other parts of him. The film takes issue with this stance. Art is not to be taken in small doses, we must step back to appreciate the entire picture.

“Bill Russell: Legend” constructs a portrait much like Russell would have wanted: one with tact, respect and courage. Stressing the importance of appreciating each small moment, this documentary puts forth that life is art. It must be cherished and appreciated. Drawing on Russell’s impact, Pollard argues that this athlete, activist and American hero is not just a name to remember, but a legend who will never be forgotten.

Daily Arts Contributor Daniel Wisely can be reached at dwisely@umich.edu.