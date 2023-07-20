AI is the future.

AI is the enemy.

AI is what sits at the conflict of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” For director Christopher McQuarrie’s (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Erik Jendresen’s (“Band of Brothers”) screenplay, which they started writing in 2019, to use a hostile artificial intelligence security operative known only as “The Entity” as a villain seems incredibly pertinent in the current age of AI art, ChatGPT and corporate forays into those worlds while their real creatives are on strike. Like AI creative tools and artists, The Entity not only threatens to replace the job of Impossible Mission Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise, “Top Gun”), but also threatens the entire human world — save the world power that gets to control it.

For the seventh entry in such a long-running franchise, “Dead Reckoning” justifies its existence by somehow still raising the bar. Not just in action either — though of course Scientologist super-soldier Cruise’s dedication to testing the limits of how much he can threaten his own life for film becomes more threatening with each entry, in sequences that run for so long they nearly border on silent slapstick (seriously, I went to use the bathroom during the Fiat 500 car chase and don’t think I missed a single line). It manages to raise the emotional and existential stakes even higher than before. Ethan is no longer grappling with just one enemy of the United States. It’s him and his team against the entire world and The Entity that threatens to change it forever.

It’s possible that our recent collective bouts of sociopolitical consciousness make “Dead Reckoning” more relevant than any of its predecessors, or any action movies in general ever could. Even as Cruise’s last role in “Top Gun: Maverick” was a few military contact listings shy of propaganda, even hearing the term “American military-industrial complex” used as a gleeful motivation by an American antagonist at the highest level of government in a franchise about American exceptionalism is nothing short of surreal. It’s almost impossible, but welcome in what could likely be a new norm for America-centric action movies. These films can no longer exist in the fantasy that America is or ever was an all-righteous force for good. It instead imparts that goodness into its characters, presenting it as intrinsic to their own integrity rather than their American-ness or Eurocentricity.

Whether it’s Ethan’s immediate decision to go against orders and destroy The Entity rather than let any government — including the U.S.— have it, Benji Dunn’s (Simon Pegg, “Shaun of the Dead”) outspoken cry that the thing he values most is his friends under psychometric testing or Luther Stickell’s (Ving Rhames, “Pulp Fiction”) choice to quarantine away from his team to analyze a trace of The Entity on analog hardware, every member of the O.G. IMF team gets these moments of almost infantile yet truthful tenderness. Ethan’s past flame, Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson, “The Greatest Showman”), and new interest, Grace (Hayley Atwell, “Captain America: The First Avenger”), are similarly allowed space to flesh out their characters, with Cruise and Atwell’s chemistry being especially captivating (more like Tom Crizz). The space McQuarrie gives for his actors to work with allows both for moments far funnier and much more melancholy than in contemporary action films, where it can feel like they’re used just to break tension or add unnecessary drama, respectively. This aids in both the existential and emotional stakes of its action — why should we care if they’re going to survive if we don’t care about them?

The antagonists are also artfully acted — Gabriel (Esai Morales, “Master Gardener”) casts an imposing shadow from Ethan’s past, and his henchman, the impeccably outfitted Paris (Pom Klementieff, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”), slays literally and figuratively in every one of her scenes. But of course, these enemies are only second fiddle to The Entity — or rather, the potential threat it could represent when wielded by the wrong person. I’ll confess “Dead Reckoning” was the last place I expected to find such anti-artificiality art advocacy, but it makes sense. Cruise and co. are carrying this franchise and film forward on their backs — just as art all over the world and history has been pioneered by the artists, not by their patrons or by AI. As actors join writers on the picket lines and CEOs publicly declare they’d rather let their employees lose their homes before even thinking of bargaining, Cruise and co have halted production on “Part Two” due to the strike and gone to bat for the guilds. So what’ll happen in the next film? That’s up to Hollywood to decide — should they choose to accept whether or not protecting artists from AI and paying them fairly is impossible.

Summer Managing Arts Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.