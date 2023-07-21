I’m going to tell you something I haven’t admitted to anyone before. When I was a boy, I decided to stare directly into the sun.

Of course, I’d heard what that would do to you. Ultraviolet rays flood through the lens into the retina and begin to ionize, letting surrounding tissues become oxidized and then ultimately destroy the photoreceptors in the retina. It only takes a few seconds. I still did it. Why? I don’t know. Maybe there’s this feeling where I know something is significant but I don’t quite understand it yet, and I’m not going to learn it until I experience it.

Now that I’m really set on remembering, however, I didn’t really stare. I just sort of squinted, like I was in a kind of Clint Eastwood flick where hot sand could flow into my eyes in a gunfight but also to not let my opponent get the better of me by gazing into my eyes and letting me connect with any sentiment of human fragility in their own beautiful emerald eyes, where flecks of hazel would shine through if the setting sun hit them just right. I just kind of squinted.

And through all of the bright haze that surrounded my solar spherical subject, I saw something. The sun — in all its color-blinding and -shifting brilliance — was the same size as the moon. I was recommended glasses shortly after. I’ve wanted to study the stars ever since.

Dr. Hickenlooper (Tilda Swinton, “Problemista”) in “Asteroid City” has a similar origin story, where she instead had her eyeballs branded by witnessing astronomical “ellipses” without the necessary safety gear. The joke is obvious — take a word similar to “eclipse” and the word “ellipse” which is already used to describe planetary motion and set it to the literary sense, taking the one dot that someone can view during a solar eclipse through eclipse glasses and tripling it, extending the joke from wordplay to picture-play. Very Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”). But what did it mean? I don’t know. Let me keep writing.

When I decided to rewatch “Asteroid City” at approximately 10 p.m. (three hours and 19 minutes from when I type this), I hadn’t actually decided to rewatch it. When I saw it listed for streaming, I opened it to rewatch this incredible monologue Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) does. It’s really incredible. You really should see it. Anyway. The top third of Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) — head and upper torso — appears as the host of a black-and-white Academy ratio television documentary depicting the production of a play known as “Asteroid City,” which is the story of the film. However, this time I heard something I’d missed before — something that changed everything. The host reveals the production of the play and the play itself to be fictional, made especially for the TV program.

Three layers of audiovisual artifice — a film presents a fictional TV documentary presenting the fictional production that presented a fictional play. What does it mean? I don’t know. I had to keep watching.

I missed this when I watched “Asteroid City” the first time, stuffed into a somewhat cramped seat at The Michigan Theater for its premiere. My friends sat beside me, dressed in our best Wes Anderesque attire, and when a fire alarm cleared the theater we all met outside after bathroom breaks to discuss what the hell was going on. One such friend was my co-editor Hunter Bishop, one of my beloved friends in Arts, The Daily and college — so I do apologize for this profound contradiction and perhaps betrayal to your spot-on, wonderfully written, less-than-favorable review that I don’t exactly disagree with, even as I modified the “top 10s” document in my Samsung Notes app to replace “kfp trilogy” (the Kung Fu Panda trilogy) under the list titled “MOVIES.”

I can’t help but wonder whether the theater contributed to the film’s flimsy impression. Even if the pastel splash of the opening credits after the grayscale intro across the silver screen would be something never quite replicated on the TV in my parents’ house, the theater experience still left me wanting. Unplanned fire alarm intermission aside, it was a screening where lines were delivered through mumbles and mile-a-minute monologues, where the audience’s laughter from comedic spots drowned out the rest of the lines. After Scarlett Johansson (“Her”) delivered yet another flurry of lines in quiet, low-toned surround sound, the men seated in front of us left the theater. I got to stretch my legs. What was she talking about? I didn’t know. I had to watch again.

At home, I got to dig in. I rewinded every line I didn’t quite catch. I paused to read every sign for any hidden details. I fully stopped watching for 10 minutes — though not at its optional intermission — while my sister loaded the dishwasher (it was her turn to do it, I promise). Of course, there’s an element of aimlessness when identifying assorted aspects of artifice. The play isn’t real, and neither is the drama behind its production. There’s such meticulous work on the sterile set of “Asteroid City,” the 90-degree camera turns and pans that establish and solidify its arid environment, the deliberate soundstages of the TV documentary for historical accuracy and to depict the entire play’s production as a made-for-the-small-screen production in itself.

The character that Johansson plays, while practicing lines as an actress in the story of “Asteroid City” who is played by an actress cast in the play of “Asteroid City” played by an actress in the TV documentary, urges Jason Schwartzman’s (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”) character to “use his grief” to sell the lines — an actress acting as an actress acting as an actress acting as an actress teaches a man played by an actor played by an actor played by an actor how to act. Plato would have a field day. The light of the nuclear bomb tests that rock Asteroid City more than a meteor ever could cast the characters in their underwritten arcs much less as people and more as mannequins in Doom Town — which might as well be a synonym for the town’s title. Why the nuclear comparison? I do not know. I still need some time on that.

And so, the same shades of artifice paint everything else in obscurity. What’s the significance of each specific reward the junior stargazers receive? Why does the play’s director Schubert Green (Adrien Brody, “The Pianist”) box the air when there’s a punching bag on the other side of the frame? What’s meaningful about Bryan Cranston’s host wearing a blue suit in his brief appearance in the colored story of “Asteroid City” that would have been unidentifiable in the black-and-white TV documentary? Why — when Dr. Hickenlooper pulls child “Brainiac” Woodrow Steenbeck (Jake Ryan, “Moonrise Kingdom”) into a tent and urges him that his pursuit of astronomy is “all worthwhile,” even in the absence of Alexandre Desplat’s (“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”) magnificent score — did I start crying? I don’t know. All I know is that it’s not the obvious answer.

I was lying when I said the sun maybe scarring my sclera and whatnot was the start of my service to the stars. To be honest, I don’t know when it started. All I know is that when I catch them out in a clear night sky, I’m in love all over again — despite the twists and turns of life, of my academic career, of every viable career opportunity. I want them to be a part of my world. I look up at this significance that I don’t understand yet, that I could not hope to ever understand fully or to impact these astronomical astonishments in any meaningful ways. And yet.

There’s this wonderful monologue by Margot Robbie. There is artifice, then astronomy, then art. It doesn’t matter how many frames there are when the ellipses shine through — even the documentation of a fictional production becomes dramatized for the sake of its art. There is a movie that’s almost too bright to look at directly when splashed across the silver screen, but I don’t have to squint at my TV. There’s this feeling where I know something is significant but I don’t quite understand it yet, and I’m not going to learn it until I experience it — whether it be astronomy, art or existence. What does any of this mean? Why do we do any of this? Why do I live? I don’t know. But Jason Schwartzman playing a TV actor acting as a star actor as Auggie Steenbeck exits the story and set of Asteroid City because he has the same exact questions, and Adrien Brody playing an actor acting as a fictional director consoles him: “Doesn’t matter. Just keep telling the story.”

Summer Managing Arts Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.