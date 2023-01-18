From the moment I saw robot-girl M3GAN’s (Amie Donald, “Sweet Tooth” and Jenna Davis, “Vampirina”) killer dance routine and heard her horrifying mean girl voice in the trailer, I instantly felt obligated to check her out myself. I walked into the theater and was asked if I was there for “M3GAN” before handing over my ticket. When I said yes, the employee voiced what I understood as his warning: “It’s going to be a wild ride.”

After losing her parents in a car crash, 8-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw, “The Haunting of Hill House”) moves in with her single, career-devoted Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams, “Get Out”). Gemma, a roboticist working for a large toy company with tight deadlines, is inexperienced with parenting the young girl mourning the loss of her parents. She’s incapable of prioritizing or even comforting Cady. In an attempt to kill two birds with one stone, Gemma builds a Model 3 Generative Android, or M3GAN for short. She’s life-sized, intelligent and built to read and respond to Cady’s every emotion. What could go wrong?

With this synopsis, it’s hard to take the movie seriously. But that is what makes it fun. I can confirm that “M3GAN” is indeed a wild ride — it’s weird, dumb and predictable but also smart, funny and spooky. M3GAN herself is, unsurprisingly, the star of the show. She has more personality than any of the human characters, and I can understand why Cady would become attached to this life-like doll over her selfish aunt who gives her a toy to cope with the loss of her parents.

“M3GAN” is up to date in its humor, poking fun at the idea of the “iPad toddler” and the ridiculousness of corporate America’s unforgiving work environment. Gemma’s sister and brother-in-law die tragically, yet her first thought while taking care of Cady is how she will balance the task of childcare with her next toy deadline. The film explores using technology as a distraction from real-life problems; Cady becomes so attached to M3GAN, considering her a friend, parent, teacher and therapist. This attachment to an AI toy is shown in an absurd ad reminiscent of creepy technology commercials today. Although I hope no toy company would dare to sell a robot-child lookalike, this ad is still relatable. I see commercials for the Metaverse that have that same chilling effect despite advertisers’ attempts to present the new technology as helpful and fine-tuned. There will always be anxiety surrounding the increased integration of technology into our everyday lives, whether it be entering a completely new world virtually or adopting a life-sized robot doll. Even if the latter seems more ridiculous, there was a time when even that seemed impossible. That’s what makes the M3GAN ad a little more frightening and a little less silly.

Still, she’s a 4-foot tall doll wearing a stylish peacoat while ruining the lives of everyone around her. She’s the perfect modern villain — a monster who isn’t scary because they’re big or ugly or carrying a knife, but because they’re smart, calculated and endlessly optimized. She is programmed to comfort and help Cady, disregarding the harm her actions may cause to others. Everything she does is mean-spirited — from her masterful manipulation of Gemma to her witty comebacks towards children who ridicule Cady — and the crowd, including myself, loved every second of it. Her confident strut and nasty attitude reminded me of the mean girl in every high school drama or rom-com. In this case, M3GAN shows absolutely no remorse before, during or after her murders — she ends one person’s life by reminding them of what a failure they are. It’s impossible not to find her maliciousness laughable. “M3GAN” is over the top while still evoking a familiar sense of fear surrounding new technology.

While “M3GAN” is kind of dumb, it has its clever moments. There’s something entertaining about a stylish robot taking on the role of friend/parent/teacher/therapist to a child while simultaneously murdering everyone in her way. M3GAN is a performer who demands every ounce of your attention. I suggest you give it to her.

Daily Arts Writer Laura Millar can be reached at lamillar@umich.edu.