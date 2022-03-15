When I was in middle school, my friends and I had an “I Love Lucy” phase. It was the perfect show, really; I like to think of it like a cream puff — light, sweet and fluffy. Wonderfully funny and less than 30 minutes per episode, it was the ideal “mini-dessert” to finish off a long day. We’d act out our favorite scenes (like when Lucy thinks Ricky is trying to kill her and stuffs a baking pan in her shirt), and by the end of middle school, we were all quite fond of Lucy (Lucille Ball, “Too Many Girls”), Ricky (Desi Arnaz, “Bataan”), Ethel (Vivian Vance, “The Blue Veil”) and Fred (William Frawley, “My Three Sons”).

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are undeniably one of the most iconic Hollywood couples of all time, and they’re loved by millions. The Amy Poehler (“Moxie”) documentary “Lucy and Desi” paints a piercing, intimate picture of the duo, revealing a deeply complex and flawed narrative that goes far beyond the happy-go-lucky snapshots we see in “I Love Lucy.” The film interweaves the couple’s personal audiotapes and interviews, as well as details from their children, their collaborators’ children and various experts, often overlapping narration with original footage from their show.

This is by no means the first documentary about the “I Love Lucy” stars, but “Lucy and Desi” surpasses its predecessors through an abundance of firsthand accounts, as well as never-before-seen home videos and audio recordings. The documentary itself follows a simple chronological format that makes for a narrative that’s comprehensive and easy to follow, and it explores the couple’s pioneering contributions to Hollywood, in addition to their relationship.

Much of the film honors the impact that Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz had on the entertainment industry. Before “I Love Lucy,” the idea of a biracial couple in pop culture was unthinkable. During the first season of the show, Desi pioneered the method of pre-recording TV episodes in front of a live audience and later broadcasting the recording so as to maintain its quality. Lucy was a pioneer for women in comedy. The documentary emphasizes the fact that she was not inherently talented or lucky in anything she did — it was her willingness to do whatever it took that launched her career. Even before “I Love Lucy,” Lucille Ball was fearless in all her roles and never turned up her nose to smaller, low-budget films. After they made it big, Lucy and Desi even founded their own production company, Desilu Productions, which would later become the television branch of Paramount Pictures.

But apart from their pioneering contributions to the entertainment industry, the soul of “Lucy and Desi” is in their relationship. This film cuts to the heart because you see that these are real people — just because they’re successful doesn’t mean that they’re happy. At the peak of their popularity, Lucy and Desi grew apart. It’s hard to tell whether it was their intense work schedule that put a strain on their home life or their strained relationship that caused them to throw themselves into their work. In all likelihood, it was probably a mix of both. Eventually, they hit a breaking point, and after 20 years of marriage, they divorced. The film treats their divorce with immense compassion, and even after separating, they maintained a close friendship for the rest of their lives.

It’s moving and oddly heartbreaking that Lucy and Desi kept a special bond to their very last days. Lucy was one of the last people Desi spoke to before his death in 1986, and from their last conversation (as recounted by their daughter), it’s clear that they held nothing but love for each other. Their relationship tugs at your heartstrings — and to be honest, I flat-out bawled towards the end of the film.

At its core, “Lucy and Desi” is a poignant, wonderfully made film that’ll break your heart and mend it again. It’ll show you the many remarkable ways that Lucy and Desi touched people’s lives and remind you why they mean so much to us, even today.

Daily Arts Writer Pauline Kim can be reached at kpauline@umich.edu.