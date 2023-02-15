Content warning: Contains mention of suicide.

Before I watched it, I would be hard pressed to believe that a movie titled “Living,” which is actually about someone dying, could be quiet in its approach. In Kazuo Ishiguro’s (“The White Countess”) “Living,” adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru,” Mr. Williams (Bill Nighy, “About Time”) doesn’t throw hands, doesn’t start drama and never gets mad. He never verbally expresses his frustration and doesn’t display much emotion beyond lingering sadness and understanding of his impending death. Nighy’s mellow portrayal of Mr. Williams’s death made me more devastated than Mr. Williams himself.

“Living” follows this elderly bureaucrat after his cancer diagnosis. He resigns himself to dying, withdrawing from his job and leaving London with half of his life savings. After considering suicide and going clubbing, he realizes that neither option is appealing, so he returns and reunites with former employee Miss Harris (Aimee Lou Wood, “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”). They sit in a restaurant and she begins listing her nicknames for people in their office — “Julius Caesar” is the best one, although she terms Mr. Williams “Zombie,” which is a close second. Their initially awkward interaction ends with him admitting that she’s not far off, seemingly stricken by this realization. He then sets out to reverse his zombie-like tendencies and rediscover his youthful, pre-zombie self.

This involves undertaking one last project: Three women have proposed a playground be built in an open space near their neighborhood, which Mr. Williams’s office repeatedly blocked and considered a waste of time. His impending death grants him the ability to live with renewed vigor and empathy toward others.

Since the only major plot points are Mr. Williams’s diagnosis and eventual death, “Living’s” success largely depends on the audience’s ability to empathize with him. Nighy subtly portrays Mr. Williams as someone who doesn’t show a lot of emotion in front of others but whose personality reveals itself in quiet moments.

We see Mr. Williams rehearsing the speech he plans to tell his son, Michael (Barney Fishwick, “Doctors”), to a mannequin; he talks about his diagnosis and the moments from Michael’s youth he recalls while sitting on the couch alone. The lack of conversation between a misunderstood father and his son with similar non-confrontational tendencies says more about their dynamic than any words could, which is something that Nighy and Fishwick express well without verbally interacting with one another.

When the amount of time Mr. Williams spends with Miss Harris leads to raised eyebrows from Michael’s wife, Fiona (Patsy Ferran, “Jamestown”), she calls on Michael to confront his father. At the dinner table, both Mr. Williams and Michael try to confront one another — Mr. Williams about his cancer and Michael about Fiona’s accusations. Neither of them can bring themselves to break the news to one another, their strained relationship getting in the way. This sets us up for the heartbreaking moment at Mr. Williams’s funeral when Michael finally finds out about his father’s cancer.

Unfortunately, what’s shown initially is not enough. Mr. Williams’s metamorphosis in the film’s second half is convincing only to the other characters and happens too suddenly for the audience to process. His time is limited, naturally limiting the audience’s time with him as well. Futhermore, Mr. Williams is often shown from the perspective of other characters, such as younger colleague Mr. Wakeling (Alex Sharp, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”). The audience is consistently aware of how Mr Williams is perceived from a third person perspective, but not always what he himself is thinking and feeling.

I have not seen “Ikiru,” so I can’t say if the characterization of Mr. Williams is simply due to Ishiguro and director Oliver Hermanus (“Beauty”) choosing to stick to the plot of the original screenplay. Regardless, Ishiguro undercuts the development of Mr. Williams’s character with the last third of the film. Rather than show Mr. Williams lobbying for the playground’s construction from his own point of view, Ishiguro kills off Mr. Williams, and the rest of his colleagues narrate over interspersed flashbacks about how he changed before his death rather than showing him change in real time. While the audience still gets emotional about Mr. Williams’s development and the final shot remains especially powerful, Ishiguro’s anti–“show don’t tell” storyline paints Mr. Williams as shallower than he could have been. There isn’t a build-up of these changes accumulating before his sudden death, only lackluster montages.

It’s also unclear what purpose Mr. Wakeling serves in the film. It seems like Ishiguro is trying to draw a parallel between Mr. Williams and Mr. Wakeling, who is the most dedicated employee to Mr. Williams’s mission of getting things done at the office and actively continuing his legacy of furiously pushing for the construction of the playground. But there’s little interaction between the two characters, and we barely know who Mr. Wakeling is. He ends up being a plot device through which Ishiguro can hammer in the moral of this movie after Mr. Williams’s death, rather than an actual character.

Death isn’t a decision that Mr. Williams can control, but he can control how he wants to be remembered. Although the lack of character development in certain parts of the film affected the film’s ability to portray the specific moments of meaningful change, “Living” shows us that our lives can be continually redefined, even until our dying breath.

Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su can be reached at krsu@umich.edu.