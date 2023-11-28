Sometimes a film defies the ability of just a single person to adequately cover; it demands multiple perspectives to capture its entire impact on the audience. The Michigan Daily Film Beat presents our Two Views series of reviews, where two writers sit down to discuss, argue about and review a film we just cannot stop talking about.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Maya Ruder, Daily Arts Writer: All is fair in love and war … or not.

Zach Loveall, Film Beat Editor: That’s definitely not true of sex and politics.

MR: We have had nine months to ruminate on “Fair Play” since we first saw it at the Sundance Film Festival this past January.

ZL: It’s been a while since we both saw this film for the first time, for sure. I know we had a lot of conflicting thoughts at the time and it seems like we still do after rewatching it.

MR: I remember sitting in the theater with you, listening to Donna Summer’s “Love To Love You Baby,” opening “Fair Play” and thinking: Director Chloe Domont (“Ballers”) just made the best soundtrack choice of the year. It’s provocative, disco and oh, so ’70s. The entire soundtrack, just like the film itself, is a nod to the sexy ’70s. Visually, not quite, but thematically, absolutely. The ’70s were groovy and funky and weird — a time marked by sexual liberation and the women’s liberation movement that preluded the golden era of erotic and romantic thrillers, which I wrote about briefly in my review of Claire Denis’ (“Beau Travail”) 2022 “Stars at Noon.” I thought her film was all mood and no mystery and contemplated the lifespan of this romantic thriller drought, only to be taken by the audacity of “Fair Play” just two months later. Could the heart-pounding, swoon-worthy, sweat-inducing thriller be making a comeback? I think it just might be. You, on the other hand …

ZL: I wish I agreed that there might be a return to that golden era on the horizon. Those sweat-inducing thrillers have an almost unmatched ability to dig into the decrepit aspects of life, and this film attempts to take a deep look at abusive relationships. In real life, they are so unquestionably and fundamentally terrible that they are rarely given a second thought or an in-depth look. But Domont’s “Fair Play” attempts to dig deeper than just a surface-level reading and analyze the power dynamics at play to determine what makes a relationship abusive. The film wants to twist its characters into cruel human parodies and show what lies underneath society’s veneer of equality. What we get instead is 113 minutes of misery porn. Emily (Phoebe Dynevor, “Bridgerton”) and her secret fiance Luke (Alden Ehrenreich, “Oppenheimer”) both work at the same finance firm, where Emily is promoted to a management position that Luke expected to get. Their relationship deteriorates after this as Luke’s insecurities turn to vindictiveness and Emily falls further into management’s boys’ club. Dynevor’s performance was amazing, but the film doesn’t give her enough material to chew on. Neither of the main characters is particularly glamorous — everyone in this film is greedy and manipulative in their day-to-day lives as Wall Street hedge fund analysts. But instead of adding moral complexity, this greediness just muddled the film’s message and impact.

MR: I disagree. I was not under the impression that Domont set out to profoundly analyze what exactly turns a relationship abusive. She searches for ways in which unhealthy relationships can operate covertly and finds them. She discovers the fragility of toxic masculinity by blowing gently. Domont finds where her male character is most tender, pushes her thumb into that place merely by denying him elevated status and immerses the audience in the agony that follows. When Emily and Luke try to be intimate with each other for the first time since her promotion, he lashes out when Emily tries to assist him. In a later argument, he loses it when Emily calls him “pathetic.” The state of their increasingly hostile relationship is a far cry from the rosy couple we see at the start of the film but is sadly not surprising. Even early dialogue between Emily and Luke leaves the aftertaste of poison. In one scene, Emily jokes about Luke wanting the promotion more than their engagement, to which he responds, “No. I would sit, and then think about it, and then I’d probably still choose the promotion. Just kidding. I’m kidding.” Luke, anxious to reveal their secret engagement, says, “I got to mark my territory. Piss on my tree. You’re my tree.” Undercurrents of resentment and confoundments of possession as love are built into their relationship’s foundation. Their respective ambitious and competitive natures are likely what drew them together and certainly what led to their rupture.

ZL: I think for me, that’s why I was most unsatisfied with their relationship prior to the promotion. Luke and Emily start as a seemingly normal couple with no abusive tendencies, albeit a little too competitive and overlooked. It then spends half the film building Luke’s frustration, and despite the hour of runtime and character work devoted to establishing this status quo, when he finally breaks, it’s not in a compelling and logical fashion. It’s like a light switch has been flipped off-screen. He suddenly changes to a man obsessed with establishing dominance in one of the least interesting character twists possible: by reading a book. Luke becomes a man-o-sphere-obsessed bro-dude by randomly stumbling across a book. There is no gentle descent into madness, no curtains slowly being pulled back to reveal that he was like this the entire time. There’s just an airport kiosk self-help book.

MR: This is an intentional choice by Domont. She points to how frail Luke’s masculinity is by stoking the fire without much force — the ensuing raging inferno is meant to feel unearned. Luke’s love for Emily quickly turns to hate without any justification other than his deep-seated insecurity, something Emily is not responsible for provoking. He turns to the comfort of an “alpha male” — not to improve himself — to restore his value as a man by exercising dominance. If you recall, Olivia Wilde’s (“Booksmart”) bad-press-ridden “Don’t Worry Darling” also made the villain of its “thriller” a product of a male-dominance-preaching prophet. Wilde’s film is another example of a recent attempt at an erotic thriller that did not quite land. I think “Fair Play” outdoes “Don’t Worry Darling” by giving the woman more power. Emily is the protagonist and her vulnerability is a focus of the film, but she is also not one to be trifled with. She joins the swarm of sharks rather than becoming the hunt, which is what earned her the promotion in the first place. In one sequence of the film, Emily is invited to a nightclub by her fellow all-male higher-ups, where they take “locker room talk” to a level of novel disgust. The men demonstrate a grotesque lack of empathy and a perverse interest in lewd fornication. Emily suppresses her repulsion and joins in instead. Dynevor’s performance as Emily is enough to put her career years ahead — she is dangerous but demure, formidable but merciful.

ZL: I don’t think “Fair Play” goes any deeper than “Don’t Worry Darling” outside of some surface-level changes in perspective. The abusive relationship is infuriatingly pervasive, which makes it even more frustrating to me that “Fair Play” barely scratches the surface of what could be told. I wanted an interesting analysis of how patriarchal structures in society encourage men to be abusive and aggressive, but I got a melodramatic thriller. This movie wants to be about toxic masculinity and the world that encourages it. But if this is the case, why does the film go to great lengths to show Emily fitting right into the boyish frat culture at her work? Why does the film never give us a real idea of Luke before working at the firm until his final dramatic speech? That was the film’s most maddening moment: Luke, fed up with his place beneath his girlfriend and being looked down upon, storms into the firm owner’s office (Eddie Marsan, “Wrath of Man”) and gives a speech about how he came from nothing and worked his ass off to get where he is. But the film never tells us anything about his background before or after this scene. Was Luke really raised poor? Is Luke lying? Should I care? In its search for mystery and moral ambiguity, the film forgot to connect the themes to its characters and its characters to its world. The culminating scene becomes a farce instead of a gripping moment where the performer draws all of the film’s themes into one cohesive whole.

MR: I believe we disagree again here — the scene you are referring to is not the scene I believe is the climax of the film. When Luke interrupts a business meeting to sanctimoniously pledge his devotion to Campbell — Marsan’s character — it is a moment that is, for lack of a better word, lame. Domont intends for us to be unmoved, unimpressed and, above all, indifferent to Luke’s pitiful declaration. Tension builds consistently throughout the film after the 20-minute mark, but the second half in particular crescendos incessantly to peak after peak. Domont, Dynevor and Ehrenreich create an environment so miserable and abhorrent that it does cross into melodrama, but as is the fashion of a true thriller. “Fair Play” does not surgically take apart its characters nor the systems they are entrenched in, but it does succeed in suffocating the audience with discomfort.

ZL: Even after nine months, I think we will still agree to disagree. Watching “Fair Play” was definitely a thrilling experience from start to finish. It excels at pulling in the audience and teasing a deeper truth about the events occurring. However, the only message I walked away with was that Phoebe Dynevor is an amazing actress.

