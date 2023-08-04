While horror has certainly expanded as a genre in recent years, those iconic films and franchises will always stand out as classics: “Night of the Living Dead.” “The Conjuring.” And of course, Insidious.

The fifth and final film in the franchise, “Insidious: The Red Door,” takes place nine years after the events of the first film. Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins, “The Whale”) is all grown up and off to college when suppressed memories of astral projection into The Further (an “in-between” dimension where many souls are doomed to remain forever) slowly begin to haunt him and his father, Josh (Patrick Wilson, “The Conjuring”), once again. In order to finally close the door between worlds, they must recover these memories and confront their past trauma.

Wilson once again brings Josh to life in a film that truly belongs to him as actor and director (and even end-credits singer). As he struggles with the memories of astral projection suppressed after his possession and subsequent attack on his family, his desperation to understand balanced with his need to present a steady front is beautiful and heartbreaking.

Simpkins playing Dalton as a freshman art student (a marked difference from the innocent kid that started the franchise), takes the experience of growing up in stride. He expertly balances his resentment for his dad with his passion for art, often breaking his stoic facade with a crack of a smile as he paints, unafraid to get a bit chaotic in his technique.

Everyone’s favorite character (or at least, who should be) is Dalton’s surprise female roommate, Chris (Sinclair Daniel, “The Other Black Girl”). While she may fall into the stock category of “manic pixie dream girl,” she does so marvelously. She is charismatic and comedic from her first moments on screen, serving as a breath of fresh air in an otherwise dark plot, and breaks Dalton out of his shell as he slowly becomes an adult. What’s concerning, however, is her potential to fall into the horror trope of a Black sidekick to the white main character, as her status as comedic relief brushes against a stereotype.

Of course, one of the fundamental aspects of a horror film is its scares, and “The Red Door” certainly had some winners. Camera tricks to make creatures appear in dark corners and surprise viewers by following characters’ eyelines very effectively build suspense and subvert expectations. Particularly striking was a sequence set in an MRI machine, as all of the lights shut off and Josh is left helpless with creatures lurking in the shadows surrounding him in incredibly creative and suspenseful choices. The film often avoided predictable scares and successfully surprised the audience, adding to its status as an iconic horror franchise.

And while some may disagree, the franchise’s iconic antagonist, often referred to as the “Lipstick Face Demon,” got a bit of a glow-up, its dripping and crackled face prominently featured in a few closeup jump scares. Frankly, I wanted to see more of him in the franchise’s last hurrah.

Another disappointment comes with the absence of the beloved character Elise (Lin Shaye, “The Call”). While she and her comedic sidekicks, Specs (Leigh Wannell, “The Invisible Man”) and Tucker (Angus Sampson, “The Mule”), do make some wink-to-the-audience cameos, the plot sidelines these iconic characters to place focus back on the Lamberts after several Elise-centric prequels. While logistically understandable, the lack of these wonderful characters was certainly a hindrance to the film.

It felt like a bit of a cop-out to go with a franchise finale centering around mental illness and trauma. After films like “Smile” and “Beau Is Afraid” have gained popularity in the sub-genre, it feels overdone, and the build-up of a series starting all the way back in 2010 ending as such was disappointing. While the idea of passing down the abilities of astral projection from father to son has been there from the beginning of the series, the suddenly-presented family issues like Josh and Renai’s (Rose Byrne, “Neighbors”) divorce and grandmother Lorraine’s (Barbara Hershey, “Black Swan”) death feel tacked on for the sake of the themes. Just because a certain type of film tends to be popular, creators certainly don’t need to fall victim to its trap for the sake of a “good” film or monetary gain. This isn’t to say that its themes ruin the film, however. While it has its faults, the film is a nice cap to the series, bringing its characters’ stories to the end of this chapter and the Lambert family to peace (at least, I hope it does, despite the implications of a post-credits scene). It is safe to say that the now-complete Insidious franchise has earned its place in the horror hall of fame.

