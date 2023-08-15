Greta Gerwig’s (“Lady Bird”) latest piece de resistance — “Barbie” — starring Margot Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) as Barbie and Ryan Gosling (“The Notebook”) as Ken has taken the world by storm. While many celebrate the film for its messages, humor and aesthetics, others have ridiculed “Barbie,” shaming its director and fans. That said, there are many fans of “Barbie” at The Michigan Daily Arts, and we’re here to tell you why.

This Barbie wants her Dreamhouse back

I’ve always been a Barbie girl. From an early age, I played with and loved the dolls that were gifted or handed down to me by the women in my family. Years after I stopped playing with Barbies, I cried when my mother sold my Dreamhouse for 20 bucks at a garage sale. My siblings and I watched all the poorly animated early-2000s animated Barbie films. So, it was inevitable that I would love “Barbie.”

“Barbie” serves a very specific audience: women. That’s not to say that men can’t understand or even like the film, but I’m assuming that they didn’t roll up to the theater with other women dressed up in a hot-pink sundress and white cowgirl boots styled with a fuchsia mini handbag. I’m assuming that they didn’t look over mid-film to see their mother wiping her tears away right after the line “we mothers stand still so our daughters can look back to see how far they’ve come” was dropped and then cried right alongside her. I’m assuming that after hearing Gloria’s (America Ferrera, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) monologue, they didn’t feel like they’d been punched in the gut.

“Barbie” is a fun and silly little doll movie, but it’s also a celebration of both girlhood and womanhood. With its pinkness and flashy dance numbers, the film satisfied my 6-year-old self at the same time while my 21-year-old self was able to appreciate the humor and deeper themes of motherhood and feminism.

— Daily Arts Writer Ava Seaman

This Barbie won’t stop dancing

The Beach Boys song in the trailer wasn’t lying, that movie is “fun, fun, fun,” especially in its use of music. Ever since its debut in the first “Barbie” teaser, I’ve had the groovy musical quote from when the title card spins into existence stuck in my head so strongly; I kept expecting it when I went to see “2001: A Space Odyssey” all the way back in May. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” centering on that very lick, was the immensely satisfying reason I had the song on repeat for the weeks leading up to the premiere, a protocol I followed for every other big-name release for the soundtrack. Watching the movie, I was greeted by a volley of further quotations, with the Mattel theme being a variation on the “Dance the Night” intro, the clapping sound effect reappearing throughout the film as a callback and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” appearing in its instrumental form during the film’s most touching moments (Barbie discovering human emotion, connecting with an old woman at a bus stop and as the radio playing in Ruth’s (Rhea Perlman, “Matilda”) introduction) before finally appearing in full during a final montage.

Outside of these internal connections, the use of melodic intertextuality, particularly the aforementioned Kubrick reference and the continuation of said citation with Ken’s “man montage” — paralleling a scene from the film “Being There” — elevated my appreciation as someone who gets really invested in a film’s scoring due to my fascination with musical theater’s storytelling. Imagine my delighted surprise when there were three more unexpected musical numbers in the actual movie. I’m genuinely projecting Gosling’s cover of Matchbox Twenty’s “Push” to be in my Spotify Wrapped this year. There is something so, shall we say sublime, about the return to form that was the dedicated over-the-top choreography and staging in some of these numbers, particularly in Ken’s song. The homage to the exaggeratedly campy masculinity of “Greased Lightnin’ ” is such a wonderfully enjoyable part of the experience that I look forward to it with every new watch.

In truth, I’ve seen “Barbie” five times now, and the music is not why I keep coming back; the movie is funny, the sets are incredible and the costuming is simply phenomenal. My appreciation for these fluctuates with every watch, but if there’s a constant bright spot I know I can rely on, both in and outside the theater, it’s the music.

— Daily Arts Writer Cecilia Ledezma Herrera

This Barbie cries a lot

I am a sucker for any piece of media that manages to make me cry. Maybe this makes my opinion biased, but if a movie makes me shed even a single tear, I will most likely enjoy it. And if Gerwig’s “Barbie” is anything, it is an excellently crafted tearjerker. I cried, like, three minutes into the movie because the montage of different Barbie dolls dressed up as everything a woman can be made me emotional. The movie goes beyond just being able to catalyze emotional reactions in its viewers, though. It reassured me, and many other women, that even if things in the real world are a bit tougher than they seem in Barbieland, women are capable of accomplishing anything we set our minds to. And I think that message prevails throughout the film. Sure, there are movies with a more profoundly explored feminist message. But it’s worth taking into account that “Barbie” is, at its core, a movie that exists to serve many purposes. Its satirical script makes it a hilariously engaging film that had me ridiculously laughing out loud as it simultaneously explored the power of womanhood and how it has been undermined in a world dominated by patriarchal standards. Oh, how I would have loved to have such a movie to watch when I was a little girl.

I watched “Barbie” on July 20 in a theater partially full of my closest girlfriends. And thanks to its thoughtfully written script, expertly designed sets and costumes, extremely catchy music and overall good vibes, it made me cry. It made me cry because I felt validated in who I have spent my entire, albeit short, life becoming for the first time in a while. And for that, I have to be thankful.

— Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero

This Barbie is (definitely not) depressed

“Barbie” may not be revolutionary in terms of its story and it may be hard to pinpoint a specific target audience, but it deserves kudos for one major thing: It’s hilarious. Whether it’s the Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon, “Bombshell”) jump-scare, the Kens mansplaining “The Godfather” or literally any time Ryan Gosling was on the screen, Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) clearly knew who they were writing for. The script has a perfect balance of niche jokes and more general comedic moments that had my theater cracking up for the entire two-hour runtime.

The first time I saw “Barbie,” I went with my mom, my aunt, my grandma and both of my sisters, and no joke made us laugh harder than the Depression Barbie bit. She wears sweatpants! She stalks her high school classmates on Instagram! She rewatches the BBC’s “Pride and Prejudice” miniseries! While I’m partial to the 2005 film adaptation of the latter detail, I am guilty of doing all of these things at one time or another, and I found the call-out hilarious. My younger sister took slight offense to it, however, asking me, “Why does rewatching ‘Pride and Prejudice’ have to be a depression thing? I do that all the time!” We all exchanged knowing glances after that comment.

Several of the movie’s more personal moments are striking a chord with audiences (as is evidenced by the mom in my theater, who yelled “Yup!” after Gloria’s monologue, or the fact that my roommate and I both sobbed at the ending montage), but laughter is the best medicine. I, for one, am grateful to have a movie about womanhood that is able to make me laugh as much as it also makes me cry.

— Daily Arts Writer Hannah Carapellotti

This Allan loved every second

I never had the pleasure of watching a Gerwig film before seeing “Barbie,” and wow, was I in for a treat! Opening the movie with an unapologetically stereotypical Barbieland with incredibly imaginative set design and a lighthearted musical romp to set the tone left me sitting with a big, goofy grin on my face. Robbie and Gosling are an absolute delight to watch, and their stage presence is unmatched. The movie continued with its whimsical-yet-self-aware energy (Kenergy?) throughout its duration. Gerwig sets up a compelling story progression through Barbie’s path of self-discovery and learning what it means to be a woman in the modern day with the juxtaposed Barbieland and real world. With clear commentary and jabs at patriarchal standards, “Barbie” couldn’t be any less subtle, and I think that’s for the best. Barbie isn’t supposed to be subtle.

It was a fun subversion seeing Sasha’s mother be the one to save Barbieland, expressing the paradox of trying to meet feminine standards that the Barbie doll herself may have contributed to. Barbie’s role in motherhood and womanhood is a messy topic and Gerwig writes her honest feelings on it into the film. As others before me have mentioned, this film made a lot of women feel seen, and with its message of, “You don’t have to meet anyone’s expectations to be a woman,” it made me feel soft and mushy, even as a man.

Also, I aspire to be as flexible and eccentric as Weird Barbie. She’s literally me but with better joints and cooler hair.

— Daily Arts Writer James Johnston

This Barbie feels like an imposter

Beyond Gerwig’s stellar humor throughout “Barbie” — from Ken’s obsession with horses to the hilariously-accurate BBC “Pride and Prejudice” shoutout — what I loved most about the film was the commentary on imposter syndrome. Since I was a little girl, I have always struggled with feeling good enough, smart enough and pretty enough to belong. Many women (especially women of Color) experience imposter syndrome, including female executives, which Gerwig directly acknowledges throughout “Barbie”: Gloria doesn’t feel like she’s a good enough mother; Barbie doesn’t feel like she’s pretty enough to belong in Barbie Land; even Ken struggles with feeling unqualified and incompetent (feelings which, in his case, fester into problematic attachments and need for control). When the Barbies are brainwashed by the Kens, reminding them of their positions and accolades — from their presidency to their Nobel Prizes — is what snaps them out of their haze. However gimmicky it may seem to older audiences, the fact that Gerwig takes time to explicitly highlight the necessity of empowerment tells younger viewers that they too should take ownership and pride in who they are and all that they’re capable of.

Gloria’s final pitch at the end of the movie for an “ordinary Barbie,” one who just wants to get through the day feeling good about herself, is one last critique of this condition. Gloria, and by extension, Gerwig, is saying that women should not have to be extraordinary to matter. She is saying that we are enough as we are — and to ridicule Gerwig’s message, to call her dialogue trite, is to perpetuate the issue at hand. I wish I had seen a blockbuster film like “Barbie” when I was young and desperate to be exceptional. I wish I could have learned sooner that I’m important because I exist — and not that I exist to be important.

— Daily Arts Writer Lillian Pearce

This Barbie is mother

I have a strange fascination with motherhood. It can’t be attributed to any one source alone — some of it comes from an old deep dive into the divinity of the Virgin Mary, some from recent media like Gerwig’s “Little Women” or Florence and the Machine’s “Dance Fever,” some from my own writing projects about the fierceness of maternity, some from my own wrestlings with the notion of motherhood. When I was 16, I decided I didn’t want children, but as I grow older, I find myself grappling with the fact that someday soon I may very well be met with a need to create something, to watch something grow. I also find myself grappling with the fact that I made that decision at 16 because motherhood did not fit within my burgeoning definition of feminism as it was a very traditional feminine role. My 22-year-old definition of feminism, however, embraces every path a woman could choose for herself, and in doing so brings me face to face with my 16-year-old decisions.

Where this meets “Barbie” is in Gerwig’s treatment of mothers and maternity. From Helen Mirren’s opening monologue in which she claims that “mother” can be a fun role to play for some to Gloria’s proclamation that “You’re supposed to love being a mother,” Gerwig demands that we give time and credence to the mothers she has planted in “Barbie.”

Of course, however, we begin with Midge. Originally released in 1963 as Barbie’s friend, Midge would later become infamous in 2002 when a pregnant version of the doll was put on the market. She was quickly pulled from Walmart shelves for being, as “Barbie” claims, “just too weird.” So the first mother we meet in Gerwig’s “Barbie” is glossed over — in Barbie Land she is awkward and earns very little screen time just for not being like the other, more glamorous Barbies.

But what happens when Barbie enters the real world? She meets older women and mothers who soon become essential to the film. She meets Gloria, the middle-aged mother of a tween girl who I can’t tell if she even likes being a mom, who chooses to pursue her childhood dreams and visit Barbie Land, soon becoming the woman that brings all of the Barbies out of their patriarchal stupors. She meets the spirit of Ruth Handler the inventor of the Barbie doll and the mother of Barbara Handler, for whom Barbie was named. Ruth is portrayed as such, and as Barbie’s guide in the real world when she chooses to become human.

Despite an awkward start with Midge, these women, these mothers, are Barbie’s mentors and confidants from the beginning of her time in the real world through her struggles in Barbie Land and all the way down to her first gynecologist appointment. Much like my own journey with feminism, “Barbie” begins by treating motherhood as awkward and strange, but ends by regarding it as honorable. After all, these mothers are women, like Barbie, and because of that, the film includes them in its definition of feminism — perhaps motherhood is not for everyone, but, in the end, it is a valid and strong choice for any woman to make.

— Daily Arts Writer Maddie Agne

This Barbie isn’t actually a woman, but still

Gender has been a journey for me in the past few years, to say the least. Leaving a tiny, private, Episcopal high school made me realize that I don’t actually have to fit into the “rules” of womanhood: straight blonde hair, pretty dresses on chapel days or waiting for a guy you don’t really like to ask you to a school dance. I always wondered why I didn’t fit in, or why I found the closest community with the theater kid misfits. And then I got to the University of Michigan, I chopped off my hair and I found people outside of the binary in which I’ve been living my entire life. And I realized that I’m not a woman. I’m not a man, either. Frankly, I’m still figuring it out.

I knew from the get-go that “Barbie” was going to be about women questioning the perfection that Barbie Land creates. What I didn’t expect was a beautiful, ‘80s-style musical number performed by all of the Kens that I’ve now got on repeat. I didn’t expect to cry at the Michelangelo-esque image of Barbie and Ruth Handler joining hands and experiencing humanity. And I didn’t expect to feel so much.

I didn’t come into “Barbie” expecting some big feminist statement. It’s a movie about dolls, largely contributed to by the corporation that makes them (and it’s self-aware, sure, but not enough to stop them from making Barbie dolls of Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie). What I did find was catharsis.

I am not a woman. But I am often perceived as one. I grew up thinking I was one. I have experienced that impossible search for perfection that isn’t too perfect but is just perfect enough, maybe even more so in my journey to the realization that, on top of all of that, I don’t even fit into the traditions of the category of “woman.” But “Barbie,” and especially America Ferrera’s monologue, allowed me to feel that rage, that sadness, that sense of “YES! I GET THAT!”

The womanhood I have experienced will always be a part of my life, whether or not I still identify with it. So, to all of the Barbie dolls (including the pooping dog) I grew up with, and to the animated films I still watch to this day when I need that nostalgia kick (“Barbie & the Diamond Castle” is the best, and I will die on this hill), thank you for making that part of my life just that little bit better, and for sticking with me all this time.

— Daily Arts Writer Max Newman

This Barbie is plagued by the curse to “feel”

I try not to let perfect be the enemy of good; while there are things in “Barbie” that I believe are imperfect, I am incredibly grateful for how it made me feel. When Stereotypical Barbie enters the real world, she sees pain, imperfection and beauty in the human interactions around her after sitting down in a city park. She hears birds chirping, and the camera pans upward, capturing the powerfully tall trees that render the intense emotion surrounding Barbie ephemeral and temporary. Barbie sees this inexplicable mess of human feelings, and yet she chooses to return.

I cried a lot during the Barbie movie. It made me happy to be alive, to be watching the movie with one of my best friends. It made me happy to dig out the pink nail polish buried under other colors that made me feel less conspicuous at the bottom of my flimsy makeup box. “Barbie” made me feel good, and it made the toddler and her mother sitting next to us in the theater cry, it made the group of four women who came to the movie after a day in the office laugh so hard they could barely breathe. And, importantly to me, when I watched “Barbie” for the third time during its opening week, this time with my parents, they had a good time.

“Barbie” is good, not perfect; a couple of parts could be considered messy. But how could I get mad at her just for taking up space and losing her balance once in a while? Her inner world is fascinating, and the grace she gives the world around her is beautiful.

— Daily Arts Writer Meera Kumar

This Barbie’s favorite director is Greta Gerwig

I’ll admit that I haven’t seen “Nights and Weekends,” her directorial debut, or “Frances Ha,” which featured her prominently as an actress and was written by her, but I would still feel very confident in saying that Greta Gerwig is my favorite director. “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” are two of the best movies that I’ve seen that touch on the female experience and, in particular, the relationships that exist between women. Gerwig has such a unique and beautiful way of highlighting women — she portrays them realistically so we see their flaws, but at the heart of it all, we love them despite their imperfections. With “Lady Bird,” Saoirse Ronan’s (“Brooklyn”) character Lady Bird was going through an awkward, painful, but very real period of growing up, and even though she frequently butts heads with her mom and makes mistakes, we still find ourselves relating to her and rooting for her. Similarly, “Little Women” featured all the March sisters forging their own paths and being the heroines of their own stories but remaining connected to each other.

It’s nearly impossible for lightning to strike in the same place twice — let alone a third time — but it seems that Gerwig unfailingly captures womanhood in her films every time, and “Barbie” is just her latest example of doing so. Regardless of the fact that, aesthetically, “Barbie” couldn’t be more different than Greta’s past works, it was still undoubtedly — even in terms of the dialogue, it varied considerably from her other films — her movie. And it was made so much more impactful because of the life she breathed into it. She championed the wide breadth of women’s experiences, as seen by the countless number of Barbies in the movie, all with their own stories. There’s Robbie’s Barbie, of course, but there’s also Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp, “Tick, Tick … BOOM!”) and Mermaid Barbie (Dua Lipa, debut) and Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey, “Sex Education”). All of these women are strong and intelligent and incredible, but they’re all very different. Despite these differences, they connect and have beautiful, interesting interactions. That’s got Gerwig written all over it.

Gerwig is likely the only female director who many people in public could name, which is, admittedly, very disappointing. There are so many talented female directors whose works go unnoticed or whose films are deemed unimportant or unworthy simply because they detail female experiences. So even if Greta is the only female director that many people know, or even respect, then I’m at least content knowing that she’s doing her part in breaking those barriers and making it more and more difficult to ignore the power that women have — on- and off-screen. Greta, if you’re reading this: We owe you so much, and thank you for making yet another movie that means so much to so many women.

— Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami

This Barbie was a theater kid

Amidst all the “Barbie” hype, the prospect of watching a bona fide big-budget blockbuster (by a filmmaker I actually respect) is what excited me most. I’m talking splashy dance numbers, intricately-handmade sets, the whole nine yards. It might seem like a bit much, but in an age of cinema where digital production is king, a movie that wholeheartedly embraced physical props and sound stage musical numbers was enough for me to take its earnest efforts seriously. Not to mention its genuine respect for the long lineage of beloved things it rests upon: Barbie dolls, classic movie musicals and Ryan Gosling playing a himbo.

According to Gerwig, the film’s production design was oriented around a sense of “authentic artificiality” saturated within the plastic two-dimensional architecture of Barbie’s Dreamhouse or the visible mirage of hand-painted backdrops. It all feels indubitably fake, yet truer to real Barbie toys than any digitally generated artifice ever could. With easter eggs to classic cinema baked into just about every scene (my personal favorites include the immersive color-blocking of “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” the cat-eye sunglasses of “The Red Shoes” and the dream ballet of “Singin’ in the Rain”), the evident care put into this film only makes me love it all the more.

Yet as much as I adore “Barbie” for its spectacular design, I do recognize that the story at heart is not quite as strong as its surface-level appeal. Will “Barbie” go into the feminist cinematic hall of fame? No. But I trust Gerwig enough to say that I don’t think it was really trying to. Barbie was the golden standard of femininity, not feminism. Critiques of Gerwig’s marketable and nonrevolutionary feminist themes are more than fair, but I think it’s important to reflect on why we’ve set such expectations of exceptionality on this movie in particular (that arguably reinforce the very basic themes of paradoxical double standards it was trying to point out) when it’s one of the few female-directed blockbusters of its kind. “Barbie” isn’t perfect by any means, but real women and real movies aren’t either.

— Daily Arts Writer Serena Irani

