Calling all corporate higher-ups: Trust falls are no longer the best way for your employees to practice team building. Try freefalls from the top of a mountain, with a child strapped to each of their chests. This technique worked for the characters of writer-director João Gonzalez’s (“Nestor”) animated short “Ice Merchants,” so it should work for you.

The premise of “Ice Merchants” is inherently ridiculous. A father-son duo lives on the edge of a mountaintop in a house suspended by pulleys and ropes. The son sits on a swing attached to the house, and every time he propels himself outward, the audience gets a sense of just how high up they are. The house creaks constantly due to the harsh winds and the quite literal suspense kept me on the edge of my seat, waiting for them to plummet.

Every day, in order to sell a single box of ice to the people at the foot of the mountain, they jump from the edge of their front porch, trusting a parachute to break their fall. During the jump, their hats fall off, and to make up for it, they buy new, identical ones from a hat shop at the foot of the mountain. Each night, they come home and share a quiet meal together.

Despite the contentment that the father and son seem to have with their lives, there’s a subtle, underlying grief due to the semi-recent passing of the son’s mother. The first indication of this isn’t until a few minutes into the film, when a kitchen cupboard is opened and there are three mugs. Her story is also deeply intertwined with theirs.

It’s easy to suspend disbelief when the cinematography is marvelous. In fact, the seamless transition between different shots is enough on its own for this short to win the Oscar. When the father and son are freefalling, the camera moves as if the audience is as well, enlarging body parts at random, sweeping upward to give the illusion of flying, suddenly moving back downward when he pulls the parachute cord. Similar shapes blend into one another as a way to transition between scenes, the roundness of the bottom of a thermometer attached to their front door mirroring the sun. There is no dialogue, so every shot is intentional, revealing one piece of the story at a time. Gonzalez is tasked with both keeping the viewer interested in each individual frame and building towards a bigger purpose later on.

The animation initially looked more like a sketch than a well-imagined series of paintings. The mountaintops in the first scene are unevenly filled in and the wobbly outlines of objects such as the house make some of the background seem messier than computer-animated films. I was afraid that the scenery would look too simplistic and empty, thereby making it harder to take in the meaningful storyline that was unfolding.

This was one of the most gorgeous pieces of art I’ve ever seen. The limited color palette consists of warm colors and the darker shades of the mountain. The animation style expertly plays around with shadow in order to heighten the contrast between these colors. In one nighttime scene where the father sits opposite the dinner table from his late wife’s mug, his face and his side of the room is shrouded in shadows, while the mug and the rest of the room is illuminated by the fireplace. When he goes to sleep, he’s dimly lit, while moonlight shines on the empty space next to him in the bed.

After getting used to the scary backdrop of living on top of a mountain, there’s a lingering serenity in the father and son’s day to day routines. Piano and strings together make up the soundtrack, which Gonzalez composed himself, bringing excitement to the freefall scenes and morose undertones to the quiet, subdued moments of reflection. The sounds of the swing, the ice box opening, the chipping of ice into smaller cubes, the wind gushing, the ringing bell and the crackling fireplace all stay the same from day to day. For a few minutes, the world stands still, making way for the mundanity of a father and son’s humble existence.

Then, that mundanity breaks and no “I never cry at movies” audience member (I’m talking about myself) is safe from the incessant sobbing that follows. The threat of rising temperatures and increasing emotional tension make it hard for the father-son duo to keep on going. In the end, they can only rely on one another. The repeated buying of hats represents how they construct new memories from old rituals, some of which the son’s mother was involved in, the roteness of which keeps them from falling apart completely. They take pieces of her memory as they go into the future.

This review was originally meant to discuss all of the Oscar-nominated animated shorts. The other contenders put up a good fight, but “Ice Merchants” is the clear frontrunner. I’m not even talking about the Best Animated Short category — I’m talking about Best Cinematography. I said what I said. I’m talking about my favorite work of art from the past calendar year. I’m talking about one of the only pieces of media for which seeing less-than-five-star Letterboxd reviews irrationally irks me (sorry, I’m that asshole). I’m talking about something pretty fucking close to perfection.

Dramatic? Not at all. Run, don’t walk, bike, sprint, teleport to the movie theater. Or watch it here. Just watch.

Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su can be reached at krsu@umich.edu.