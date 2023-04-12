“Huahua’s Dazzling World and Its Myriad Temptations” is vibrant. In an interview with visual artist and filmmaker Heidi Kumao for the Ann Arbor Film Festival, director Daphne Xu explains that this project started as an exploration of people and places in China’s Xiong’an New Area, a new, government-funded expansion project. She featured various performers from Xiong’an New Area in her 2020 film, “A Thousand-Year Stage,” and one of them was Huahua. She decided to follow Huahua in her next film, driven by her own curiosities. Xu did not originally intend this footage to have a specific treatment or to become a film, but as she explains, “It became a film in the process of editing.”

The documentary is every bit as lively as its main focus, Chinese live streamer Huahua. Xu doesn’t make the film a narrative about Xiong’an New Area, which is becoming a center of innovation at the cost of displacing people and jobs. She doesn’t turn the film into a story about an influencer’s experience with the real versus the virtual. She doesn’t try to make a strictly feminist narrative. Instead, Xu takes footage representing all of these aspects of Huahua’s story and stitches them together, capturing Huahua as she is and allowing her personality to shine.

Considering that Huahua live-streams many aspects of her day, I expected the streams to be an unrealistic portrayal of her personal life as a mother and breadwinner. The film is the equivalent of a “day in the life” video from a third-person perspective, complete with the slight romanticization of her relationships and responsibilities. In the first few scenes, Huahua does laundry and cooks a meal before filming a clip of herself and her family members. When she talks to her grandkids, we hear the conversation in real time but then hear the audio through her phone as she edits music over that same conversation, despite its banality. She and her husband cook dinner and she later edits clips of them together to a romantic song, even though in later videos she mentions that her husband has hit her and she has hit him back.

But her presence online doesn’t make her out of touch with her own, offline reality. She appears genuine. She often dances on camera, pulls strangers in with her and makes videos in which she is as immersed in her outside environment as she is in interacting with people online. Live streaming is a way for her to meet people, express herself and provide for her family. Her optimism drives her through the difficulties she encounters raising a family, leads her to build a close-knit online community and propels her through household and job-related responsibilities. The very fact that her content creation involves freeform dancing, without any sort of choreography, represents her belief that finding joy despite any circumstances is the only way to live fully.

As Xu explained, “I am interested in real-time and duration, and I think it’s because it allows the image, or the reality of that encounter, to breathe, for people to encounter what’s happening on their own terms.”

Xu’s focus on “real-time and duration” allows for different interpretations of Huahua’s life that provoke different conversations. Audiences might focus on any combination of the themes of motherhood, feminism and the job market depending on what speaks to them.

Xu said “If Huahua’s dancing, selling oranges for five minutes straight, that’s actually reflecting something about her reality too, and the temporality of the live stream. Even if on the phone maybe you’ll just swipe through and watch her dancing for 20 seconds and move on, her reality is that she’s dancing for two hours.”

This makes for some interesting realizations on the audience’s part. As Huahua moves forward in time, she reveals new facets of her life. Huahua talks about being a woman and the importance of gaining independence through a better education. She discusses wanting her daughter to succeed so she doesn’t have to rely on anyone else. When her daughter is interviewed, she talks about her dream to become a foreign diplomat and how automation will affect jobs in the area. Huahua live streams her visit to a construction site. The film does not zero in on women’s place in society nor on jobs in Xiong’an New Area, but these elements permeate Huahua’s story as they affect her and the other people in her life. This makes for a more candid approach to documentary.

“Huahua’s Dazzling World and Its Myriad Temptations” is a guidebook. Huahua shows us how to live vivaciously and take any difficulties in stride. She makes the world around her dazzling with her infectious personality, something we can all use more of.

Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su can be reached at krsu@umich.edu.