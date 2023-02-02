What makes a title?

Maybe it’s a quick attention grabber. A one-word sucker punch that knocks you off your feet and leaves you wondering where it came from. I’m talking about movies like “Her” (Spike Jonze) which implies some sort of a romance, “Raw” (Julia Ducournau) which evokes a … meaty (?) feeling or “Parasite” (Bong Joon-ho), whose abstraction has the ability to evoke different thoughts in different people. What these words might refer to remains to be seen, but they light fires of intrigue in the mind.

Maybe a title is some strange phrase hitherto unheard by the audience. “The Bad Sleep Well” (Akira Kuro-sawa), “You Were Never Really Here” (Lynne Ramsay), “Eyes Wide Shut” (Stanley Kubrick), “Man Bites Dog” (Benoît Poelvoorde), “There Will Be Blood” (Paul Thomas Anderson). These titles may lack deep meaning, yet they find the cash to lease significant mental real estate. They’re catchy, zingy and rad as hell.

What if instead of being completely meaningless, titles hold intense meaning. I’m talking about the movies that are ultimately spoiled by the title. There’s “The Empire Strikes Back” (George Lucas), “Death of a Salesman” (Volker Schlöndorff), based on the famed play of the same name and the fantastic progenitor of this subgenre in 1957’s “A Man Escaped” (Robert Bresson), a movie built around the imprisonment of a prisoner of war in World War II.

Drawing on Hitchcock’s theory of tension, these films build suspense through dramatic irony. Instead of worrying and fretting about what may happen, the viewer is left to cope with how it will happen — you learn about the bomb under the table before the movie even starts. No matter what the Rebel Alliance does, you know for a fact that Darth Vader will prevail. No matter what Willy Loman does with his life, you know that he will die and be reduced down to a salesman. No matter what conflicts our POW hero will deal with, you know he will escape.

In these films, the creator and viewer share a twisted knowledge, allowing them to delight in a kind of horrific anxiety. When the movie begins, the director looks you in the eye and says, “Get ready. You have two hours to prepare,” knowing full well that no matter what we do, we won’t be ready for what the title has preordained.

What if you could pack even more into a title? What if you wanted your title to not only grab one’s attention but also to stand alone as a one-line poem? To do that, you’re going to need a larger character limit. I’m not talking about one, two or three words anymore. Oh, no no no. It’s time for the big boys.

Andrew Dominik’s 2007 anti-Western “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” exemplifies the long-winded title’s majesty. The title alone gives us so much. We are again given the ending before the projector can even get warm. The title fails to provide insight on character and theme. There’s the obvious: Robert Ford is a coward. But that distinction adds an air of curiosity to the film. How could the last great American outlaw be assassinated by a coward? That seemingly oxymoronic concept serves as the seed from which this movie’s conclusions on bravery, the Western and myth grow.

Long Titles can also be used for comedy, like Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” and its sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” Both titles find humor in their own absurdity, mixing broken English and word-salad resulting in an … *ahem*… Great Success! Titles can also be unintentionally hilarious, like the Rise of the/Dawn of the/War for the/Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes series (Matt Reeves) that seems to add an element every time you blink.

There are the long titles that opt for dual-self: the Ors. Stanley Kubrick’s raucous satire “Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s dreamlike drama, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Innocence)” and Pier Paolo Pasolini’s wholesome, family-friendly comedy, “Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom” all serve as examples of this naming convention. These films offer the best of both worlds: You get the quirky, one-word sucker punch while gaining early exposure to the films’ themes. As cool as these titles are, I can’t help but find them a little cowardly. Instead of running full steam ahead into the land of the wordy, they chicken out and settle for compromise.

Opposed to this, there are the titles that refuse to make that chicken-hearted accommodation. The titles that both make no sense and make perfect sense. The titles that just keep on keeping on. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (Michel Gondry) is nonsense before watching, but reveals itself to be a reference to both the glory and weaknesses of ignorance after viewing. “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (Yorgos Lanthimos) alludes to its hidden source material of a Greek myth. “Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles” (Chantal Akerman), the newly appointed greatest film of all time, is a dull and monotonous name that goes on forever, likening itself to the dull and monotonous nature of Jeanne Dielman’s existence as a widow in ’70s Belgium.

My favorite title ever might be Jonas Mekas’ “As I Was Moving Ahead Occasionally I Saw Brief Glimpses of Beauty.” In this documentary built entirely from home videos, Mekas manages to document not just himself or his family, but the act of living: the passage of time, the small successes and losses and most importantly, the brief glimpses of beauty. The title brings to mind our slow voyage through life, trudging through mud and terror. Yet it also brings to mind the beauty of it, those oh-so-rare yet oh-so fantastical moments — sunrises, picnics, first snows, your wedding day, your child’s first steps. Individually, these moments make up mere pages in the behemoth tome that is the book of life, but together, those brief glimpses burn so bright that they eclipse everything in the periphery, leaving themselves as the only things visible.

And that’s all in the title.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.