When I first visited The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., I thought the small bird statues in the garden were just for decoration. They were perched on the rocks surrounding the pathway, holding wriggling worms in their mouths. And then I realized they weren’t worms at all. They were mustaches, matching the iconic facial hair of Salvador Dalí. This is one of many features at the museum that is a perfect reflection of the mind of Dalí, a visionary surrealist who defied the conventions of the visual arts in his iconic pieces. Despite these careful touches and homages elsewhere, the biopic “Dalíland” is disappointing in its lack of appreciation for this artistic defiance.

“Dalíland” explores the life of titular artist Salvador Dalí (Ben Kingsley, “Schindler’s List”) and his relationship with his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa, “Rosa Luxemburg”), through the eyes of young apprentice James (Christopher Briney, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”). Originally screened at the Toronto Independent Film Festival in 2022, the film made its way to the Michigan Theater on June 12, 2023. And while it is fitting that this film be screened in the grandiosity of the Michigan Theater (preceded by an excellent organ performance by Andrew Rogers), the film left me wanting more.

Despite its lack of surrealist spark, its titular character was played beautifully by Kingsley, bringing to life an often ignored aspect of the artist’s life: the struggles he faced in his artistic process and the complications of his relationship with his muse and wife, Gala. Kingsley expertly masked these darker undertones with charm and a kind of sparkle in the eye that made his performance worthy of the legendary artist. Whether he was “conducting the wind” on the shores of his favorite place or demanding “more beautiful asses” for a sudden strike of artistic genius, these moments of grandeur were just as amazing as the darker moments of the film. Sukowa gave a similarly striking performance as Gala, showing her struggle to balance her love for Dalí with her frustrations over his actions. Her poignant moments of self-reflection were just as beautiful, and were performed with the subtlety of a master actor.

While the film certainly didn’t lean much into its surrealist origins, this isn’t to say that the film was entirely planted in reality. Several sequences in which Dalí reflects on his past jarringly place the characters in a kind of theatrical representation of those moments, performed by a younger version of Dalí (Ezra Miller, “The Flash”) and his acquaintances. The most striking of these sequences is reminiscent of Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory” and its iconic melting clocks as young Dalí is mesmerized by a gooey block of cheese. It is beautiful sequences like these that make the lack of others like it that much more disappointing.

This seamless editing by Alex Mackie (“The Miracle Club”), like these sudden theatrical sequences, adds perhaps the only instances of beautiful surrealism throughout the film. From a drug trip defined by superimposition and distortion to the smart separation of characters through framing, it left a perfect touch of dream-like quality on the film.

The evolution of Salvador Dalí’s work is truly striking, developing from realistic still lifes to the iconic surrealist masterpieces for which he has become so famous. And just as his revolutionary abstraction is what makes him stand out, it was disappointing to see so little of it in the film. While it is certainly interesting to see a glimpse of Dalí’s personal life and the reality outside of his art in the film’s writing, I left the theater wanting more. I was one of perhaps three people in the audience that day, and the lack of attendance is a fitting reflection of the film’s lack of surrealism and grandiosity that so defined its subject.

Daily Arts Writer Max Newman can be reached at jqnewman@umich.edu.